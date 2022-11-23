Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$900 K

Holdings in Top 10

24.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MJIN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ETF Managers Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Samuel Masucci

Fund Description

The Fund invests in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and short positions that, in combination, provide daily inverse exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index to seek returns equal to -200% of the daily return of the Index. The financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap agreements which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments.
The Index tracks the performance of the common stock (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe, including U.S. companies, that (i) engage in the cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, including industrial hemp; (ii) engage in the production, marketing, transportation or distribution of products containing cannabis, including industrial hemp, for medical or non-medical purposes, including, but not limited to, drugs, supplements, or food products (the companies in categories (i) and (ii) are “Cannabis Companies”); (iii) engage in the creation, marketing, transportation or distribution of prescription drugs, supplements or food products that utilize cannabinoids as an ingredient (“Pharmaceutical Companies”); (iv) trade tobacco or produce tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars or electronic cigarettes; (v) produce cigarette and cigar components, such as cigarette paper and filters; (vi) engage in the creation, production and distribution of fertilizers, plant foods, pesticides or growing equipment to be used in the cultivation of cannabis or tobacco; or (vii) provide other products or services designed for, or used by, companies in the Cannabis industry, including technology, real estate or financial services. A company is considered to be a “U.S. Cannabis Company” if it derives more than 50% of its revenue from the activity described in categories (i), (ii), (iii), or (vii) within the United States.
The Fund will only directly invest in companies that are engaged exclusively in legal activities under applicable national and local laws, including U.S. federal and state laws. The Fund will not hold direct ownership in any companies that engage in cannabis-related business unless permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including United States (“U.S.”) federal and state laws. Because the Fund only holds securities of companies that are currently engaged exclusively in legal activities under applicable national and local laws, the Fund will not hold equity securities of any company that engages in the cultivation, production or distribution of marijuana or products derived from marijuana for medical or non-medical purposes in a particular country, including the United States, unless and until such time as the cultivation, production or distribution of medical or non-medical marijuana, as applicable, becomes legal under all local and national laws governing the company in such country. 
“Applicable national and local laws” refers to (i) controlled substance laws and regulations or (ii) food, drug, and cosmetics, or equivalent laws and regulations under whose jurisdiction the company is subject that govern the cultivation, production or distribution, for medical or non-medical purposes, of marijuana in a particular country. “Hemp” refers to cannabis plants with a tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis, as well as derivatives thereof, whereas “marijuana” refers to all other cannabis plants and derivatives thereof. 
The Pharmaceutical Companies produce, market or distribute drug products that use cannabinoids to create government approved drugs. Cannabinoids are extracts from the cannabis plant and include tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol (“CBD”), dronabinol and nabilone. All Pharmaceutical Companies that are held by the Fund have the necessary permits and licenses to engage in lawful medical research using cannabinoids to produce government approved drugs, or to otherwise produce, market or distribute such drugs. This activity is distinct from the “medical marijuana” business, which refers to the use of the cannabis leaf, as opposed to specific extracts in pharmaceutical form, to alleviate the symptoms of injury or illness. 
The Index may also consist of U.S.-listed common stocks of Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (“SPACs”) that have been organized with the stated purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses that would otherwise be eligible for inclusion in the Index (a SPAC-derived company). A SPAC is a “blank check” company with no commercial operations that is designed to raise capital via an initial public offering for the purpose of engaging in a merger, acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination (a “Combination”) with one or more operating companies. If a SPAC that is included in the Index announces a Combination with an operating company that will be eligible for inclusion in the Index, the pre-Combination SPAC and, subsequently, the SPAC-derived company will continue to be included in the Index, so long as it continues to satisfy the remaining eligibility criteria. If the SPAC announces a Combination with a non-qualifying business, the SPAC will be removed from the Index at the time of the next Index reconstitution.
As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund does not directly invest in companies that grow or distribute marijuana inside of the U.S. or any “medical marijuana” companies in the United States. The Fund may, however, hold securities of companies that have a business interest in the hemp and hemp-based products markets within the United States. If U.S. federal law changes in the future and these cannabis-related business activities become legal at the federal level, the Fund may begin directly investing in U.S. listed companies in the cannabis and hemp ecosystem in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and principal investment strategy.
The initial universe of companies engaged in the above activities is determined based on proprietary research and analysis conducted by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider uses a variety of publicly available resources for such analysis, including
shareholder reports of issuers or the Bloomberg Terminal, to determine whether a company is engaged in one of the businesses described in categories (i)-(vii), above. The Index universe is then screened to eliminate the stocks that have a market capitalization of less than $200 million ($100 million for U.S. Cannabis Companies) or a three-month average daily trading value of less than $500,000 ($100,000 for U.S. Cannabis Companies). Additionally, component securities of the Index must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs restrictions on foreign capital investment such that those restrictions render the component effectively non-investable for a U.S.-based fund.
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. The companies in the Index are weighted using a proprietary weighting methodology that weights securities either by market capitalization or in equal amounts, depending on how heavily the issuer is engaged in the businesses described in categories (i) and (ii), above. As of August 4, 2022, the Index had 19 constituents.
The Index is developed and owned by the Index Provider, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, the Fund’s investment adviser, and the Fund’s distributor.
Industry Concentration: The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.
The Fund may invest in a combination of financial instruments, such as swaps, that provide two times the inverse (-2x) exposure to the Index, to a representative sample of the securities in the Index that has aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, to an ETF that tracks the Index (including an affiliated series of ETF Managers Trust, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF) or a substantially similar index, or the Fund may short securities of the Index, or short an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting securities in order to gain inverse leveraged exposure to the Index or its components. When the Fund shorts securities, including the securities or another investment company, it borrows shares of that security or investment company, which it then sells. The Fund closes out a short sale by purchasing the security that it has sold short and returning that security to the entity that lent the security. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.
The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times, consistent with its stated investment objective, but may not always have inverse investment exposure to all of the securities in the Index, or its weighting of inverse investment exposure to securities or industries may be different from that of the Index. In addition, the Fund may have inverse investment exposure to securities, ETFs, or financial instruments not included in the Index.
The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of the securities in the Index. At the close of the markets each trading day, ETF Managers Group LLC (the “Adviser”) determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of the Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be re-positioned. For example, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced and that a shareholder should lose money, a result that is the opposite of traditional index tracking ETFs. This re-positioning strategy typically results in high portfolio turnover. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold ETFs and money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.
The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day.
Daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time means that the return of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the Fund’s stated -200% of the return of the Index for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index’s performance is flat over time, and the Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of the Index, as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility, compounding of each day’s return and other factors. See “Principal Risks” below.
Read More

MJIN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MJIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -92.0% 114.0% 62.24%
1 Yr N/A -92.7% 134.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -89.0% 71.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -71.4% 26.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -68.2% 1.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MJIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -87.9% 94.9% N/A
2021 N/A -100.0% 187.2% N/A
2020 N/A -78.2% 41.9% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 351.8% N/A
2018 N/A -24.6% 5.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MJIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -92.0% 140.2% 2.80%
1 Yr N/A -92.7% 134.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -89.0% 71.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -71.4% 26.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -68.2% 1.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MJIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -87.9% 94.9% N/A
2021 N/A -100.0% 187.2% N/A
2020 N/A -78.2% 41.9% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -24.6% 5.7% N/A

MJIN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MJIN Category Low Category High MJIN % Rank
Net Assets 900 K 304 K 2.47 B 98.61%
Number of Holdings 2 2 602 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 357 K -7.43 B 447 M 59.72%
Weighting of Top 10 24.35% 7.7% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 26924G508 TRSS 101222 24.01%
  2. First American Government Obligations Fund 0.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MJIN % Rank
Cash 		75.99% -114.39% 361.39% 70.14%
Other 		24.01% -207.14% 100.00% 68.75%
Stocks 		0.00% -300.04% 200.58% 31.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.47% 61.81%
Bonds 		0.00% -95.77% 114.58% 65.28%

MJIN - Expenses

Operational Fees

MJIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.49% 5.20% 73.05%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.35% 1.50% 91.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

MJIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MJIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MJIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 459.00% N/A

MJIN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MJIN Category Low Category High MJIN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 0.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MJIN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MJIN Category Low Category High MJIN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -7.24% 3.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MJIN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MJIN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Samuel Masucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Samuel Masucci, III has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last 5 years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) hich has led to the launch of 15 funds and $3 billion in assets. . Prior to ETFMG, Mr. Samuel Masucci, III has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg, and Merrill Lynch and has experience in creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of: ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS, and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe.

Devin Ryder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Devin Ryder began her career with ETF Managers Group LLC during the summer of 2017 and re‑joined ETF Managers Group LLC on a permanent basis in 2018 to be a part of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC, Ms. Ryder was pursuing studies in the quantitative aspects of risk management and finance, for which she received a B.S. in Mathematics of Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2017.

Frank Vallario

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Frank Vallario serves in the role of Chief Investment Officer for the ETF Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Vallario is responsible for the portfolio construction, trading, risk management and portfolio analysis processes associated with ETF strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vallario has had a variety of senior roles over his 25-year career in financial services. He joined Oppenheimer Funds in 2017 where he was Head of Equity Portfolio Management for Smart Beta ETFs. Prior to that he was Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle from September 2015 to June 2017 where he was responsible for the day to day management of the firm’s ETF business, which was acquired from his previous firm, Emerging Global Advisors (EGA). From September 2010 to September 2015, he was relationship manager at MSCI responsible for providing investment solutions to complex problems using MSCI Barra’s fundamental models and portfolio construction tools. Previously, he was a partner in a start-up asset management firm where he served as the director of portfolio management. Mr. Vallario began his career at UBS Global Asset Management where he spent over a decade in various quantitative portfolio management equity roles including equity market neutral, tactical asset allocation, structured active equities, enhanced index, passive management and factor research. Mr. Vallario serves on the Investment Committee for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut and is a University Affiliate at the University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business. He received a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University and a M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 23.76 9.17 14.22

