The Fund invests in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and short positions that, in combination, provide daily inverse exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index to seek returns equal to -200% of the daily return of the Index. The financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap agreements which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments.

The Index tracks the performance of the common stock (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe, including U.S. companies, that (i) engage in the cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, including industrial hemp; (ii) engage in the production, marketing, transportation or distribution of products containing cannabis, including industrial hemp, for medical or non-medical purposes, including, but not limited to, drugs, supplements, or food products (the companies in categories (i) and (ii) are “Cannabis Companies”); (iii) engage in the creation, marketing, transportation or distribution of prescription drugs, supplements or food products that utilize cannabinoids as an ingredient (“Pharmaceutical Companies”); (iv) trade tobacco or produce tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars or electronic cigarettes; (v) produce cigarette and cigar components, such as cigarette paper and filters; (vi) engage in the creation, production and distribution of fertilizers, plant foods, pesticides or growing equipment to be used in the cultivation of cannabis or tobacco; or (vii) provide other products or services designed for, or used by, companies in the Cannabis industry, including technology, real estate or financial services. A company is considered to be a “U.S. Cannabis Company” if it derives more than 50% of its revenue from the activity described in categories (i), (ii), (iii), or (vii) within the United States.

The Fund will only directly invest in companies that are engaged exclusively in legal activities under applicable national and local laws, including U.S. federal and state laws. The Fund will not hold direct ownership in any companies that engage in cannabis-related business unless permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including United States (“U.S.”) federal and state laws. Because the Fund only holds securities of companies that are currently engaged exclusively in legal activities under applicable national and local laws, the Fund will not hold equity securities of any company that engages in the cultivation, production or distribution of marijuana or products derived from marijuana for medical or non-medical purposes in a particular country, including the United States, unless and until such time as the cultivation, production or distribution of medical or non-medical marijuana, as applicable, becomes legal under all local and national laws governing the company in such country.

“Applicable national and local laws” refers to (i) controlled substance laws and regulations or (ii) food, drug, and cosmetics, or equivalent laws and regulations under whose jurisdiction the company is subject that govern the cultivation, production or distribution, for medical or non-medical purposes, of marijuana in a particular country. “Hemp” refers to cannabis plants with a tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis, as well as derivatives thereof, whereas “marijuana” refers to all other cannabis plants and derivatives thereof.

The Pharmaceutical Companies produce, market or distribute drug products that use cannabinoids to create government approved drugs. Cannabinoids are extracts from the cannabis plant and include tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol (“CBD”), dronabinol and nabilone. All Pharmaceutical Companies that are held by the Fund have the necessary permits and licenses to engage in lawful medical research using cannabinoids to produce government approved drugs, or to otherwise produce, market or distribute such drugs. This activity is distinct from the “medical marijuana” business, which refers to the use of the cannabis leaf, as opposed to specific extracts in pharmaceutical form, to alleviate the symptoms of injury or illness.

The Index may also consist of U.S.-listed common stocks of Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (“SPACs”) that have been organized with the stated purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses that would otherwise be eligible for inclusion in the Index (a SPAC-derived company). A SPAC is a “blank check” company with no commercial operations that is designed to raise capital via an initial public offering for the purpose of engaging in a merger, acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination (a “Combination”) with one or more operating companies. If a SPAC that is included in the Index announces a Combination with an operating company that will be eligible for inclusion in the Index, the pre-Combination SPAC and, subsequently, the SPAC-derived company will continue to be included in the Index, so long as it continues to satisfy the remaining eligibility criteria. If the SPAC announces a Combination with a non-qualifying business, the SPAC will be removed from the Index at the time of the next Index reconstitution.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund does not directly invest in companies that grow or distribute marijuana inside of the U.S. or any “medical marijuana” companies in the United States. The Fund may, however, hold securities of companies that have a business interest in the hemp and hemp-based products markets within the United States. If U.S. federal law changes in the future and these cannabis-related business activities become legal at the federal level, the Fund may begin directly investing in U.S. listed companies in the cannabis and hemp ecosystem in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and principal investment strategy.

The initial universe of companies engaged in the above activities is determined based on proprietary research and analysis conducted by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider uses a variety of publicly available resources for such analysis, including

shareholder reports of issuers or the Bloomberg Terminal, to determine whether a company is engaged in one of the businesses described in categories (i)-(vii), above. The Index universe is then screened to eliminate the stocks that have a market capitalization of less than $200 million ($100 million for U.S. Cannabis Companies) or a three-month average daily trading value of less than $500,000 ($100,000 for U.S. Cannabis Companies). Additionally, component securities of the Index must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs restrictions on foreign capital investment such that those restrictions render the component effectively non-investable for a U.S.-based fund.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. The companies in the Index are weighted using a proprietary weighting methodology that weights securities either by market capitalization or in equal amounts, depending on how heavily the issuer is engaged in the businesses described in categories (i) and (ii), above. As of August 4, 2022, the Index had 19 constituents.

The Index is developed and owned by the Index Provider, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, the Fund’s investment adviser, and the Fund’s distributor.

Industry Concentration: The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e ., hold more than 25% of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.

The Fund may invest in a combination of financial instruments, such as swaps, that provide two times the inverse (-2x) exposure to the Index, to a representative sample of the securities in the Index that has aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, to an ETF that tracks the Index (including an affiliated series of ETF Managers Trust, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF) or a substantially similar index, or the Fund may short securities of the Index, or short an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting securities in order to gain inverse leveraged exposure to the Index or its components. When the Fund shorts securities, including the securities or another investment company, it borrows shares of that security or investment company, which it then sells. The Fund closes out a short sale by purchasing the security that it has sold short and returning that security to the entity that lent the security. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times, consistent with its stated investment objective, but may not always have inverse investment exposure to all of the securities in the Index, or its weighting of inverse investment exposure to securities or industries may be different from that of the Index. In addition, the Fund may have inverse investment exposure to securities, ETFs, or financial instruments not included in the Index.

The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of the securities in the Index. At the close of the markets each trading day, ETF Managers Group LLC (the “Adviser”) determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of the Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be re-positioned. For example, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced and that a shareholder should lose money, a result that is the opposite of traditional index tracking ETFs. This re-positioning strategy typically results in high portfolio turnover. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold ETFs and money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.

The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day.

Daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time means that the return of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the Fund’s stated -200% of the return of the Index for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index’s performance is flat over time, and the Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of the Index, as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility, compounding of each day’s return and other factors. See “Principal Risks” below.