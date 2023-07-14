The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund uses a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

The Index tracks the performance of the common stock (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe, including U.S. companies, that (i) engage in the cultivation,

production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, including industrial hemp; (ii) engage in the production, marketing, transportation or distribution of products containing cannabis, including industrial hemp, for medical or non-medical purposes, including, but not limited to, drugs, supplements, or food products (the companies in categories (i) and (ii) are “Cannabis Companies”); (iii) engage in the creation, marketing, transportation or distribution of prescription drugs, supplements or food products that utilize cannabinoids as an ingredient (“Pharmaceutical Companies”); (iv) trade tobacco or produce tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars or electronic cigarettes; (v) produce cigarette and cigar components, such as cigarette paper and filters; (vi) engage in the creation, production and distribution of fertilizers, plant foods, pesticides or growing equipment to be used in the cultivation of cannabis or tobacco; or (vii) provide other products or services designed for, or used by, companies in the Cannabis industry, including technology, real estate or financial services. A company is considered to be a “U.S. Cannabis Company” if it derives more than 50% of its revenue from the activity described in categories (i), (ii), (iii), or (vii) within the United States.

The Fund will only directly invest in companies that are engaged exclusively in legal activities under applicable national and local laws, including U.S. federal and state laws. The Fund will not hold direct ownership in any companies that engage in cannabis-related business unless permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including United States (“U.S.”) federal and state laws. Because the Fund only holds securities of companies that are currently engaged exclusively in legal activities under applicable national and local laws, the Fund will not hold equity securities of any company that engages in the cultivation, production or distribution of marijuana or products derived from marijuana for medical or non-medical purposes in a particular country, including the United States, unless and until such time as the cultivation, production or distribution of medical or non-medical marijuana, as applicable, becomes legal under all local and national laws governing the company in such country.

“Applicable national and local laws” refers to (i) controlled substance laws and regulations or (ii) food, drug, and cosmetics, or equivalent laws and regulations under whose jurisdiction the company is subject that govern the cultivation, production or distribution, for medical or non-medical purposes, of marijuana in a particular country. “Hemp” refers to cannabis plants with a tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis, as well as derivatives thereof, whereas "marijuana" refers to all other cannabis plants and derivatives thereof.

The Pharmaceutical Companies produce, market or distribute drug products that use cannabinoids to create government approved drugs. Cannabinoids are extracts from the cannabis plant and include tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol (“CBD”), dronabinol and nabilone. All Pharmaceutical Companies that are held by the Fund have the necessary permits and licenses to engage in lawful medical research using cannabinoids to produce government approved drugs, or to otherwise produce, market or distribute such drugs. This activity is distinct from the “medical marijuana” business, which refers to the use of the cannabis leaf, as opposed to specific extracts in pharmaceutical form, to alleviate the symptoms of injury or illness.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund does not directly invest in companies that grow or distribute marijuana inside of the U.S. or any “medical marijuana” companies in the United States. The Fund may, however, hold securities of companies that have a business interest in the hemp and hemp-based products markets within the United States. If U.S. federal law changes in the future and these cannabis-related business activities become legal at the federal level, the Fund may begin directly investing in U.S. listed companies in the cannabis and hemp ecosystem in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and principal investment strategy.

The initial universe of companies engaged in the above activities is determined based on proprietary research and analysis conducted by the Index Provider. The Index Provider uses a variety of publicly available resources for such analysis, including shareholder reports of issuers or the Bloomberg Terminal, to determine whether a company is engaged in one of the businesses described in categories (i)-(vii), above. The Index universe is then screened to eliminate the stocks that have a market capitalization of less than $200 million ($100 million for U.S. Cannabis Companies) or a three-month average daily trading value of less than $500,000 ($100,000 for U.S. Cannabis Companies). Additionally, component securities of the Index must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs restrictions on foreign capital investment such that those restrictions render the component effectively non-investable for a U.S.-based fund.

The Index may also consist of U.S.-listed common stocks of Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (“SPACs”) that have been organized with the stated purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses that would otherwise be eligible for inclusion in the Index (a SPAC-derived company). A SPAC is a “blank check” company with no commercial operations that is designed to raise capital via an initial public offering for the purpose of engaging in a merger, acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination (a “Combination”) with one or more operating companies. If a SPAC that is included in the Index announces a Combination with an operating company that will be eligible for inclusion in the Index, the pre-Combination SPAC and, subsequently, the SPAC-derived company will continue to be included in the Index, so long as it continues to satisfy the remaining eligibility criteria. If the SPAC announces a Combination with a non-qualifying business, the SPAC will be removed from the Index at the time of the next Index reconstitution.

The Index is developed and owned by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”), and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is not affiliated with Solactive AG, the Fund, the Fund’s investment adviser, and the Fund’s distributor.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. The companies in the Index are weighted using a proprietary weighting methodology that weights securities either by market capitalization or in equal amounts, depending on how heavily the issuer is engaged in the businesses described in categories (i) or (ii), above. As of January 10, 2022, the Index had 40 constituents. The Fund

rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in the component securities of the Index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the component securities in the Index (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are not in the Index to the extent that the Fund’s investment adviser believes that such investments should help the Fund’s overall portfolio track the Index. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that principally invest, either directly or through derivatives, in component securities of the Index. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest substantially all of their assets in equity securities of component securities of the Index and derivatives or other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. While the Fund does not intend to directly invest in swaps, certain ETFs in which the Fund invests may utilize total return swaps to obtain exposure to the price movements of securities of Index component companies without owning or taking physical custody of such security. The Fund may pursue its investment objective by investing in an affiliated series of ETF Managers Trust, ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF. ETF Managers Group, LLC, investment adviser to the Fund, serves as the investment adviser to ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.

Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.

The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

Industry Concentration:

The Fund will concentrate its investments (

i.e

., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated.