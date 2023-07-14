The Fund invests more than 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Indxx Millennials Thematic Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to measure the performance of U.S. listed companies that provide exposure to the millennial generation consumption trends, (collectively, "Millennial Companies"), as defined by Indxx, LLC, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). The millennial generation refers to the demographic in the U.S. with birth years ranging from 1980 to 2000.

The eligible universe of the Underlying Index includes the most liquid and investable companies in accordance with the standard market capitalization and liquidity criteria associated with developed markets, as defined by the Index Provider. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months (or since the IPO launch date for Significant IPOs as defined by the Index Provider or 3 months, in the case of other IPOs) greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index only includes companies listed in the United States. The Underlying Index is developed using a proprietary, multi-step research process to identify Millennial Companies. First, the Index Provider conducts fundamental research on trends related to the millennial generation, including but not limited to: consumer spending data, consumer behavior,

technology and demographics. Based on this analysis, the Index Provider determines key categories that appear to be most reflective of how individuals from the millennial generation spend their time and money (collectively, "Spending Categories"). As of January 31, 2023, the Index Provider has identified the following eight key Spending Categories for millennials: (1) Social and Entertainment, (2) Clothing and Apparel, (3) Travel and Mobility, (4) Food/Restaurants and Consumer Staples, (5) Financial Services and Investments, (6) Housing and Home Goods, (7) Education and Employment, and (8) Health and Fitness. These Spending Categories may change over time, as determined by the Index Provider.

After establishing these Spending Categories, the Index Provider uses a variety of sources - including, but not limited to: industry reports, investment research and financial statements published by companies - to identify companies with significant exposure to these Spending Categories. A company is determined to have significant exposure to the Spending Categories if (i) it derives a significant portion of its revenue from the Spending Categories, or (ii) it has stated its primary business to be in products and services focused on the Spending Categories, as determined by the Index Provider. The companies identified at this stage are then considered for further analysis, which ultimately determines their eligibility for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

In the final step of the selection process, the Index Provider conducts a composite analysis on the remaining companies to identify Millennial Companies within each of the Spending Categories. As part of this process, the Index Provider utilizes the fundamental research it has conducted on trends related to the millennial generation in order to evaluate companies based on quantitative and qualitative criteria that have been identified as being consistent with millennial demographics and consumer preferences. As of January 31, 2023, some examples of the criteria used in the evaluation process include but are not limited to: E-commerce, social and professional networks, digital media streaming services, athletic and outdoor apparel, multi-family apartments, and peer reviews/recommendations. The Index Provider then scores the companies based on these criteria to determine the companies that are most reflective of Millennial Companies within each Spending Category. These criteria will vary by Spending Category and are subject to evaluation by the Index Provider on an annual basis. A minimum of five and a maximum of fifteen companies from each Spending Category are included in the Underlying Index, primarily based on their score in the composite analysis conducted by the Index Provider.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and rebalanced annually. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer discretionary, consumer staples, information technology and financial services companies as well as real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.