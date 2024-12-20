Home
Name

As of 12/20/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Pacer US Cash Cows Bond ETF

MILK | ETF

$24.53

-

0.00%

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.4
$24.43
$24.59

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MILK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer US Cash Cows Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider” or “IDG”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). Solactive AG serves as the calculation agent for the Index.
Solactive Pacer US Cash Cows Bond Index
The Solactive Pacer US Cash Cows Bond Index is a rules-based index that tracks the performance of corporate bonds issued in the United States by certain companies currently and previously represented in the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index and/or the Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders Index. The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index is a rules-based, strategy driven index that aims to provide capital appreciation over time by screening the Russell 1000 for the top 100 companies based on free cash flow yield. The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders Index is a rules-based, strategy driven index that aims to provide capital appreciation over time by screening the Russell 1000 Index for the top 100 companies based on free cash flow margin. Companies with above average free cash flow margins and free cash flow yield are commonly referred to as “cash cows.”
The Index seeks to produce an optimized representation of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds from companies within the aforementioned indices over the four most recent calendar quarters. From this universe, an initial screen is performed to ensure that all bonds are: US Dollar-denominated, have a time to maturity greater than 1 year regardless of optionality, have a time since issuance of less than 10 years, have a remaining par amount greater than $500 million, are rated by at least one of the following credit ratings agencies: Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Service, or S&P Global Ratings.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Sales: The value of what a company sold to its customers during a given period; also known as revenue.
Free Cash Flow Margin: FCF / Sales
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV
Bonds rated lower than single B by any of the above credit ratings agencies are excluded. Individual bonds are then selected utilizing an optimization process to maximize the overall yield within the bounds of portfolio-level duration, sector, and credit quality constraints. The Index seeks to improve the portfolio’s yield while maintaining similar duration and sector exposures compared to traditional U.S. corporate bond indices. The Index utilizes an equal weighting scheme with a 4% limit on each issuer and 1% per bond.
The Index is reconstituted on an annual basis at the end of each September and rebalanced at the end of each calendar month. At each monthly maintenance rebalance, index constituents are added or deleted based on such criteria.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in U.S. bonds (i.e., the component securities of the Index). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers than diversified funds.
Read More

MILK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MILK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MILK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MILK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MILK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MILK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MILK Category Low Category High MILK % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MILK % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MILK - Expenses

Operational Fees

MILK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MILK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MILK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MILK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MILK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MILK Category Low Category High MILK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MILK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MILK Category Low Category High MILK % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MILK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MILK - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

