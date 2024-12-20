Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Solactive Pacer US Cash Cows Bond Index is a rules-based index that tracks the performance of corporate bonds issued in the United States by certain companies currently and previously represented in the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index and/or the Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders Index. The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index is a rules-based, strategy driven index that aims to provide capital appreciation over time by screening the Russell 1000 for the top 100 companies based on free cash flow yield. The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders Index is a rules-based, strategy driven index that aims to provide capital appreciation over time by screening the Russell 1000 Index for the top 100 companies based on free cash flow margin. Companies with above average free cash flow margins and free cash flow yield are commonly referred to as “cash cows.”
The Index seeks to produce an optimized representation of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds from companies within the aforementioned indices over the four most recent calendar quarters. From this universe, an initial screen is performed to ensure that all bonds are: US Dollar-denominated, have a time to maturity greater than 1 year regardless of optionality, have a time since issuance of less than 10 years, have a remaining par amount greater than $500 million, are rated by at least one of the following credit ratings agencies: Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Service, or S&P Global Ratings.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Sales: The value of what a company sold to its customers during a given period; also known as revenue.
Free Cash Flow Margin: FCF / Sales
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV
