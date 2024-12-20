The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider” or “IDG”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). Solactive AG serves as the calculation agent for the Index.

Solactive Pacer US Cash Cows Bond Index

The Solactive Pacer US Cash Cows Bond Index is a rules-based index that tracks the performance of corporate bonds issued in the United States by certain companies currently and previously represented in the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index and/or the Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders Index. The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index is a rules-based, strategy driven index that aims to provide capital appreciation over time by screening the Russell 1000 for the top 100 companies based on free cash flow yield. The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders Index is a rules-based, strategy driven index that aims to provide capital appreciation over time by screening the Russell 1000 Index for the top 100 companies based on free cash flow margin. Companies with above average free cash flow margins and free cash flow yield are commonly referred to as “cash cows.” The Index seeks to produce an optimized representation of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds from companies within the aforementioned indices over the four most recent calendar quarters. From this universe, an initial screen is performed to ensure that all bonds are: US Dollar-denominated, have a time to maturity greater than 1 year regardless of optionality, have a time since issuance of less than 10 years, have a remaining par amount greater than $500 million, are rated by at least one of the following credit ratings agencies: Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Service, or S&P Global Ratings. Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Sales: The value of what a company sold to its customers during a given period; also known as revenue. Free Cash Flow Margin: FCF / Sales Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents. Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV

Bonds rated lower than single B by any of the above credit ratings agencies are excluded. Individual bonds are then selected utilizing an optimization process to maximize the overall yield within the bounds of portfolio-level duration, sector, and credit quality constraints. The Index seeks to improve the portfolio’s yield while maintaining similar duration and sector exposures compared to traditional U.S. corporate bond indices. The Index utilizes an equal weighting scheme with a 4% limit on each issuer and 1% per bond.

The Index is reconstituted on an annual basis at the end of each September and rebalanced at the end of each calendar month. At each monthly maintenance rebalance, index constituents are added or deleted based on such criteria.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in U.S. bonds ( i.e. , the component securities of the Index). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index.