Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies primarily engaged in natural resources and natural resources-related businesses. The Fund considers companies primarily engaged in natural resources and natural resources-related businesses to be those with a majority of assets, revenues or earnings, directly or indirectly through subsidiaries, from owning, producing, refining, processing, transporting, distributing, mining, exploring, storing, or otherwise handling natural resources, or from activities that directly rely on or support natural resources, such as producing food, delivering utilities, selling machines for natural resources uses, and deriving materials such as fertilizer, glass, paper and plastic. The Fund considers natural resources to generally include, but not be limited to, metals, agricultural products, timber, water, energy (including fossil fuel and renewable sources), and chemicals . The Fund invests more than 25% of its net assets, in aggregate, in companies primarily engaged in natural resources and natural resources-related industries. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), European depositary receipts (“EDRs”), global depositary receipts (“GDRs”), non-voting depositary receipts (“NVDRs”), U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, and master limited partnerships.

Using a combination of top-down and bottom-up analysis, the Fund’s sub-advisor, GLG LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Man Group plc, invests in companies with historical track records of capital appreciation. The sub-advisor may also invest in companies based upon a belief that they are poised to increase in value following an anticipated event, such as a merger or acquisition. The Fund typically sells a security when the reasons for buying it no longer apply in the sub-advisor’s view, when the company begins to show deteriorating fundamentals or poor relative performance, or when the sub-advisor believes a security has reached its full market value. The Fund may also sell a security to secure gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.