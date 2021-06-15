The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve positive total returns in rising or falling markets that are not directly correlated to broad market equity or fixed income markets. The Fund intends to invest using proprietary investment strategies that seek to identify and profit from upcoming movements in any combination of global fixed income, currency, commodity, or equity markets. The Fund seeks to capture the economic benefit derived from rising and declining trends based on the “moving average” price changes in the commodity, foreign currency, equity and fixed income markets by taking long or short positions in related futures contracts, currency forwards and swaps. Moving average refers to the average closing price of a security over a specified period of time, and moving average returns may be used to compare returns over short- and long-term periods. The Fund generally will take a long position in a particular asset class, sector or market that the Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), expects to rise in value and generally will take a short position in a particular asset class, sector or market that Cambria expects to fall in value.

Cambria will employ both quantitative and qualitative methods to assess and manage the level of risk and to seek to improve returns of the Fund over time. Cambria in its discretion may establish long positions in excess of its short positions, and short positions in excess of its long positions; however, the Fund’s short positions will be fully covered consistent with applicable law at all times.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in “managed futures.” For these purposes, managed futures are investments in commodity, currency, equity, and fixed income futures, and financial-linked instruments, as well as other instruments that in combination have economic characteristics similar or equivalent to those of commodity, currency, equity, and fixed income futures contracts. This is a non-fundamental policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled Cayman Islands subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) as measured at the end of every quarter of the Fund’s taxable year. The Subsidiary is advised by Cambria and has the same investment objective as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, however, the Subsidiary may invest to a greater extent in commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary’s investments in such instruments are subject to limits on leverage imposed by the 1940 Act. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with an effective means of obtaining exposure (long or short) to the investment returns of global commodity market. Except as noted, references to the investment strategies and risks of the Fund include the investment strategies and risks of the Subsidiary.

To capture the economic benefit derived from rising and declining trends in the commodity and financial markets, the Adviser generally positions each of the Fund’s and Subsidiary’s investments long, short or flat, on a monthly basis, based on a comparison of each futures contract’s most recent monthly returns with its long-term moving average returns. If the monthly return is higher than the long-term moving average returns, the futures contract is positioned as “long” throughout the following month. If the futures contract’s returns are below its long-term moving average returns, the futures contract is positioned as “short.” To be “long” means to hold or be exposed to a security or instrument with the expectation that its value will increase over time. To be “short” means to sell or be exposed to a security or instrument with the expectation that it will fall in value. To be “flat” means to move a position to cash and/or a U.S. government bond ETF.

The Fund, through the Subsidiary, will benefit if it has a long position in a security or instrument that increases in value or a short position in a security or instrument that decreases in value. Conversely, the Fund, through the Subsidiary, will be adversely impacted if it holds a long position in a security or instrument that decreases in value and a short position that increases in value. The Fund typically seeks to allocate its portfolio of futures contracts across a diverse range of commodities and industries, and the Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in issuers of a single industry or group of related industries. The Fund is not leveraged.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, directly in (i) short-term investment grade fixed income securities, including U.S. government and agency securities, sovereign debt obligations of non-U.S. countries and repurchase agreements, (ii) money market funds, (iii) exchange-traded vehicles (“ETVs”), such as ETFs and exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), and other investment companies, and (iv) cash and other cash equivalents. The Fund uses fixed income securities as investments and to collateralize the Subsidiary’s commodity exposure on a day-to-day basis. The Fund may also invest directly in exchange-traded funds and other investment companies, including closed-end funds, that provide exposure to commodities, equity securities and fixed income securities to the extent permitted under

the 1940 Act. The Fund may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. A repurchase agreement is a transaction in which the Fund purchases securities or other obligations from a bank or securities dealer and simultaneously commits to resell them to a counterparty at an agreed-upon date or upon demand and at a price reflecting a market rate of interest unrelated to the coupon rate or maturity of the purchased obligations. The Fund also may invest in commodity-linked structured notes. The Fund does not intend to invest directly in physical commodities. The Fund may invest in cash and cash equivalents to collateralize its derivatives investments or for other purposes, including temporary defensive strategies.