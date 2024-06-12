Home
MFS Active Intermediate Muni Bond ETF

MFSM | Active ETF

$25.06

$0

-

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$0

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$25.04
$25.06

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MFS Active Intermediate Muni Bond ETF

MFSM | Active ETF

$25.06

$0

-

0.34%

MFSM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Active Intermediate Muni Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in municipal instruments, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax. Interest from the fund’s investments may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in municipal instruments.

MFS primarily invests the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments, but may also invest in below investment grade quality debt instruments.

The fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will normally range between three and ten years.

MFS may invest 25% or more of the fund’s total assets in municipal instruments that finance similar types of projects, such as those relating to education, healthcare, housing, utilities, water, or sewers.

MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single state, territory, or possession, or a small number of states, territories, or possessions.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, inverse floating rate instruments, and swaps.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.

For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

MFSM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFSM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MFSM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFSM Category Low Category High MFSM % Rank
Net Assets 0 N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFSM % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MFSM - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.34% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MFSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MFSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFSM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MFSM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFSM Category Low Category High MFSM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFSM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFSM Category Low Category High MFSM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFSM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

MFSM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

