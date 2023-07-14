Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
51.4%
1 yr return
29.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$500 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.1%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|METV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|51.4%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|96.00%
|1 Yr
|29.3%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|METV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-52.7%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|Period
|METV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-75.9%
|954.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-67.1%
|66.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.3%
|30.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|METV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-52.7%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|43.6%
|N/A
|METV
|Category Low
|Category High
|METV % Rank
|Net Assets
|500 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|48.08%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|1
|470
|62.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|197 M
|0
|30.3 B
|41.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.13%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|23.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|METV % Rank
|Stocks
|99.84%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|36.01%
|Cash
|5.82%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|58.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|17.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|25.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|14.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|14.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|METV % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|14.19%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|78.06%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|20.65%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|53.23%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|58.06%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|66.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|13.55%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|4.84%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|24.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|29.68%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|21.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|METV % Rank
|US
|85.09%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|72.99%
|Non US
|14.75%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|21.54%
|METV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|70.10%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|31.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|METV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|METV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|METV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|47.00%
|METV
|Category Low
|Category High
|METV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.06%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|30.03%
|METV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|METV
|Category Low
|Category High
|METV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|32.56%
|METV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2021
0.92
0.9%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...