The Fund seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index seeks to track the performance of globally-listed equity securities of companies that engage in activities or provide products, services, technologies, or technological capabilities to enable the Metaverse, and benefit from its generated revenues (“Metaverse Companies”). “Metaverse” is a term used to refer to a future iteration of the Internet. Users will primarily engage with the Metaverse through persistent, simultaneous, and shared three-dimensional virtual simulations and spaces. The Metaverse will also connect to physical spaces, two-dimensional Internet experiences ( e.g., standard apps, webpages), and finite simulations ( e.g., a game). The Metaverse will be supported by a wide range of technologies, tools, and standards that enable high volumes of concurrent users, a rich virtual-only economy of labor, goods, and services, and wide ranging interoperability of data, digital assets, and content. The Index was developed and is owned by Ball Metaverse Research Partners LLC.

Ball Metaverse Index

The Index includes globally-listed companies with a market capitalization of at least $250 million and with at least $2 million average daily traded value over the trailing 6-month period. If 6-month trading volume is unavailable, volume since initial listing date will be used. Existing Index components must maintain a minimum market capitalization of $200 million. A committee comprised of representatives from Ball Metaverse Research Partners LLC and external subject matter experts (the “Index Committee”) analyzes companies for their current and future potential to experience profits or earn revenue from their activities or provision of products, services, technologies, or technological capabilities to enable the Metaverse, and benefit from its generated revenues. The Metaverse Companies selected for inclusion in the Index are companies engaged in activities that fall into one or more categories identified by the Index Committee and described below. These categories, which may change over time as technology and consumer behavior

evolves, are determined through analyses by the Index Committee, using information from corporate announcements and filings, patent filings, third-party industry assessments, third-party usage data and metrics, scientific and technology updates, executive presentations and consumer interviews. Currently, the seven categories and their descriptions are as follows:

• Hardware – The sale and support of physical technologies and devices used to access, interact with or develop the Metaverse. This includes, but is not limited to, consumer-facing hardware, such as virtual reality headsets, mobile phones, and haptic gloves, as well as enterprise hardware such as those used to operate or create virtual or augmented reality-based environments, such as industrial cameras, projection and tracking systems, and scanning sensors. This category does not include compute-specific hardware, such as graphic processing unit chips and servers, or networking-specific hardware, such as fiber optic cabling or wireless chipsets.

• Compute – The enablement and supply of computing power to support the Metaverse, supporting such diverse and demanding functions as physics calculation, rendering, data reconciliation and synchronization, artificial intelligence, projection, motion capture and translation.

• Networking – The provision of persistent, real-time connections, high bandwidth, and decentralized data transmission by backbone providers ( i.e. , companies that provide access to high-speed data transmission networks), the networks, exchange centers, and services that route amongst them, as well as those managing “last mile” ( i.e. , the function of connecting telecommunication services directly to end-users, both businesses and residential customers, usually in a dense area) data to consumers.

• Virtual Platforms – The development and operation of immersive digital and often three-dimensional simulations, environments and worlds wherein users and businesses can explore, create, socialize and participate in a wide variety of experiences ( e.g. , race a car, paint a painting, attend a class, listen to music), and engage in economic activity. These businesses are differentiated from traditional online experiences and multiplayer video games by the existence of a large ecosystem of developers and content creators which generate the majority of content on and/or collect the majority of revenues built on top of the underlying platform.

• Interchange Standards – The tools, protocols, formats, services, and engines which serve as actual or de facto standards for interoperability, and enable the creation, operation and ongoing improvements to the Metaverse. These standards support activities such as rendering, physics and artificial intelligence, as well as asset formats and their import/export from experience to experience, forward compatibility management and updating, tooling and authoring activities, and information management.

• Payments – The support of digital payment processes, platforms, and operations, which includes companies that are fiat on-ramps to digital currencies (a form of digital currency exchange) and financial services.

• Content, Assets and Identity Services – The design/creation, sale, re-sale, storage, secure protection and financial management of digital assets, such as virtual goods and currencies, as connected to user data and identity. This contains all business and services “built on top of” and/or which “service” the Metaverse, and which are not vertically integrated into a virtual platform by the platform owner, including content which is built specifically for the Metaverse, independent of virtual platforms.

Once identified and allocated to one or more categories, Metaverse Companies are further ranked within the category as follows:

• “Pure-Play” Companies – Companies whose primary business models and/or growth prospects are directly linked to the Metaverse. For these companies, continued growth in the Metaverse is expected to be critical to their economic success going forward.

• “Core” Companies – Companies with substantial operations and/or growth prospects linked to the Metaverse. These companies have other business units driving their economics, and thus are less affected by the growth of Metaverse than pure-play companies. In time, growth in the industry and/or investments in their Metaverse-specific units may lead these companies to become pure-play companies if their Metaverse operations become a primary driver of economic performance. In most cases, the Metaverse-specific offerings of these companies are core components of the Metaverse.

• “Non-Core” Companies – Companies with operations and/or growth prospects linked to the Metaverse. These companies derive the majority of their revenue from business lines not directly related to the Metaverse. In time, growth in the industry and/or investments in their Metaverse-specific units may lead these companies to become “core” companies if their Metaverse operations become a relevant driver of economic performance. It is unlikely, based on current information, that the Metaverse-specific offerings of non-core companies would become the primary driver of such economic performance going forward.

Category companies are weighted on a tiered basis whereby “pure-play” companies receive two and a half times the initial weighting of “core” companies or five times the initial weighting of “non-core” companies, while “core” companies” receive two times the initial

weighting of “non-core” companies. These initial weights are calculated based on the number of companies under each category in the Index upon each rebalancing, so as to ensure the total combined weight of each category totals 100%.

A category may have any number of “pure-play,” “core” or “non-core” companies, or none. Single categories are capped at 25% of the total Index upon rebalance. These initial weights are calculated based on the number of companies under each category in the Index upon each rebalancing, so as to ensure the total combined weight for each category is equal to the category’s initial weighting.

Single company weightings are capped at 8%. Any weighting in excess of 8% from a single company will be pro-rated across the remaining Index components, subject to the 25% category cap.

Index component changes resulting from reconstitutions are made after the market close on the third Friday in March, June, September and December and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day. Depending on eligible Metaverse Companies, the components of the Index, and therefore the holdings of the Fund, may range at times from 25 to 100.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in Metaverse Companies, which may include investments in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) or special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”). The Fund expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. The Fund may also have indirect exposure to cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, through holdings of publicly traded securities of companies engaged in cryptocurrency-related businesses and activities. The Fund will not directly invest in cryptocurrency.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the Internet Services & Infrastructure, Semiconductors, and Software industries within the Information Technology Sector.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).