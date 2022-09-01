Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MENV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares North Square McKee ESG Core Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 20, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Bryan Johanson

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. CSM Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a variety of fixed income securities, including bonds and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, foreign issuers. The securities primarily will be U.S. dollar-denominated. The Fund will primarily invest in investment grade debt securities, including mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities, rated Baa- or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services or Fitch, Inc., or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-Advisor to be of comparable quality. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes)
in bonds subject to environmental, social, and corporate
governance
 (“ESG”) 
criteria.
Mortgage-backed securities represent interests in pools of residential mortgage loans purchased from individual lenders by a federal agency or originated and issued by private lenders. Asset-backed securities represent interests in pools of underlying assets such as motor vehicle installment sales or installment loan contracts, leases of various types of real and personal property, and receivables from credit card agreements.
The average duration of the Fund will vary based on the Sub-Advisor’s forecast for interest rates and will generally remain within 80% to 120% of the average duration of the Fund’s performance benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the Fund is generally not expected to exceed 7.5 years.
The Fund’s portfolio is managed using a proprietary ESG scoring model developed by the Sub-Advisor. To assess a company from an ESG perspective, the model generates a “Holistic ESG Stakeholder Score,” which is based upon a multi-phase, quantitatively-driven process that seeks to examine the company’s corporate actions and policies, reporting transparency, and ESG-related improvements over time. In examining such factors, the scoring process integrates over 600 raw metrics (including peer-relative exposure to ESG metrics (such as metric tons of carbon emissions)), breadth of ESG disclosures, third-party scoring data, UN PRI Sustainable Development Goal alignment, and certain qualitative factors, including controversial current events evaluation, special-purpose (sustainable) bonds, and data obtained through company engagement. The UN Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of goals established by the United Nations as a plan to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all and address global challenges, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice. The Holistic ESG Stakeholder Score is designed to evaluate a company’s ESG practices and thus is used to evaluate the securities eligible for investment, specifically within the credit market, with ESG focus areas dependent upon the issues that are most material for the industry applicable to the company. The purpose of a bond (for example, Green bond vs general purpose bond) also is evaluated as part of the investment process.
ESG criteria are considered for every investment in the Fund's portfolio as one of several factors used for security evaluation. The Fund seeks to maintain an above-benchmark total portfolio ESG score, and companies scoring below the minimum set by the Sub-Adviser are not eligible for investment.
In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund also may utilize futures, swaps, repurchase agreements and forwards. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund may hold money market instruments, cash, other cash equivalents, and exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that invest in these and other highly liquid instruments to collateralize its derivative positions.
Read More

MENV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MENV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.5% 17.7% 10.48%
1 Yr N/A -20.6% 24.2% 85.81%
3 Yr N/A* -12.2% 16.2% 85.26%
5 Yr N/A* -16.3% 10.3% 80.57%
10 Yr N/A* -12.8% 11.8% 78.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MENV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.9% -26.6% 25.7% 57.10%
2021 0.7% -49.2% 314.3% 57.95%
2020 7.6% -35.1% 16.7% 12.50%
2019 -6.5% -48.0% 10.9% 71.43%
2018 2.8% -14.8% 11.2% 29.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MENV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -34.5% 28.6% 55.24%
1 Yr N/A -21.2% 38.5% 75.17%
3 Yr N/A* -13.9% 16.2% 81.58%
5 Yr N/A* -17.3% 10.3% 76.81%
10 Yr N/A* -13.3% 11.8% 76.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MENV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.9% -26.6% 25.7% 57.10%
2021 0.7% -49.2% 314.3% 57.95%
2020 7.6% -35.1% 16.7% 14.80%
2019 -6.5% -48.0% 10.9% 77.94%
2018 2.8% -14.8% 15.2% 52.56%

MENV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MENV Category Low Category High MENV % Rank
Net Assets 3.3 M 100 124 B 99.44%
Number of Holdings 151 2 8175 77.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 668 K -1.57 B 20.5 B 90.62%
Weighting of Top 10 20.05% 4.3% 100.0% 67.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal Home Loan Banks 2.99%
  2. Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corp 2.54%
  3. Federal Home Loan Banks 2.13%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.11%
  5. Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corp 2.03%
  6. Fannie Mae Pool 1.96%
  7. Freddie Mac Pool 1.63%
  8. Fannie Mae Pool 1.58%
  9. Freddie Mac Pool 1.55%
  10. Apple Inc 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MENV % Rank
Bonds 		92.08% -150.81% 188.92% 34.85%
Other 		6.86% -25.82% 276.99% 35.66%
Cash 		1.20% -261.12% 258.91% 52.14%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 67.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.88% 53.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 42.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MENV % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.20% 0.00% 100.00% 61.24%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 72.98% 60.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 27.05%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 56.80%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 39.30%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 15.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MENV % Rank
US 		92.08% -151.11% 194.51% 9.65%
Non US 		0.00% -136.75% 90.11% 84.18%

MENV - Expenses

Operational Fees

MENV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.01% 6.46% 95.31%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 2.29% 2.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 3.42%

Sales Fees

MENV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

MENV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MENV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

MENV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MENV Category Low Category High MENV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.48% 72.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MENV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MENV Category Low Category High MENV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% 83.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MENV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MENV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bryan Johanson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Bryan Johanson joined C.S. McKee in 1994 as a fixed income portfolio manager and has held that position since that time. His primary responsibility is security selection within the corporate sector. He also provides input to the sector-allocation, duration and yield-curve decisions. Prior to joining to C.S. McKee, Mr. Johanson was a manager of mortgage-backed and asset backed securities for the Indiana Corporate Federal Credit Union from 1992 until joining McKee. Prior to that Mr. Johanson worked as an analyst for National City Bank from 1988 to 1992. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Mr. Johanson holds an MBA degree in Finance from Indiana University and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Bowling Green University.

Andrew Faderewski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Andrew Faderewski joined C.S. McKee in 2007 as a portfolio accountant and was promoted to fixed income analyst in 2008. His primary responsibilities include monitoring portfolio analytics, managing client reporting and compliance, and performing various economic and sector research. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Mr. Faderewski received his BS in Finance and Investment Management from Duquesne University.

Jack White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Jack White joined C.S. McKee in 1997 as a fixed income analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 1999. His primary responsibility is to make investment decisions related to the government and structured securities sectors. He also provides input into the sector allocation, duration and yield-curve decisions. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Mr. White holds an MBA degree in Finance and a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Youngstown State University.

Brian Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Brian Allen joined C.S. McKee in 1999 as a fixed income portfolio manager and has held that position since that time. He is primarily responsible for investment decisions related to the mortgage-backed and asset-backed sectors. He also provides input to the sector-allocation, duration and yield-curve decisions. Prior to joining C.S. McKee, Mr. Allen managed fixed income funds for institutional clients at Patterson Capital Corporation in Los Angeles from 1993 until 1998. Prior to that Mr. Allen worked as an equity and fixed income manager for C&S/Sovran Trust Company from 1987 to 1991. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Mr. Allen holds an MBA degree in Finance from the Wharton School and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from James Madison University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.67 3.19

