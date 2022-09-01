Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.0%
Expense Ratio 1.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MENV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-29.5%
|17.7%
|10.48%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-20.6%
|24.2%
|85.81%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.2%
|16.2%
|85.26%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|10.3%
|80.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.8%
|11.8%
|78.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|MENV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.9%
|-26.6%
|25.7%
|57.10%
|2021
|0.7%
|-49.2%
|314.3%
|57.95%
|2020
|7.6%
|-35.1%
|16.7%
|12.50%
|2019
|-6.5%
|-48.0%
|10.9%
|71.43%
|2018
|2.8%
|-14.8%
|11.2%
|29.13%
|Period
|MENV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-34.5%
|28.6%
|55.24%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-21.2%
|38.5%
|75.17%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.9%
|16.2%
|81.58%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.3%
|10.3%
|76.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|11.8%
|76.02%
* Annualized
|MENV
|Category Low
|Category High
|MENV % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.3 M
|100
|124 B
|99.44%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|2
|8175
|77.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|668 K
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|90.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.05%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|67.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MENV % Rank
|Bonds
|92.08%
|-150.81%
|188.92%
|34.85%
|Other
|6.86%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|35.66%
|Cash
|1.20%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|52.14%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|67.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.88%
|53.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|42.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MENV % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.20%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.24%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.98%
|60.43%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|27.05%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.80%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|39.30%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|15.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MENV % Rank
|US
|92.08%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|9.65%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-136.75%
|90.11%
|84.18%
|MENV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.01%
|6.46%
|95.31%
|Management Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|2.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|3.42%
|MENV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|MENV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MENV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|MENV
|Category Low
|Category High
|MENV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.48%
|72.63%
|MENV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MENV
|Category Low
|Category High
|MENV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|83.92%
|MENV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Bryan Johanson joined C.S. McKee in 1994 as a fixed income portfolio manager and has held that position since that time. His primary responsibility is security selection within the corporate sector. He also provides input to the sector-allocation, duration and yield-curve decisions. Prior to joining to C.S. McKee, Mr. Johanson was a manager of mortgage-backed and asset backed securities for the Indiana Corporate Federal Credit Union from 1992 until joining McKee. Prior to that Mr. Johanson worked as an analyst for National City Bank from 1988 to 1992. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Mr. Johanson holds an MBA degree in Finance from Indiana University and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Bowling Green University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Andrew Faderewski joined C.S. McKee in 2007 as a portfolio accountant and was promoted to fixed income analyst in 2008. His primary responsibilities include monitoring portfolio analytics, managing client reporting and compliance, and performing various economic and sector research. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Mr. Faderewski received his BS in Finance and Investment Management from Duquesne University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Jack White joined C.S. McKee in 1997 as a fixed income analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 1999. His primary responsibility is to make investment decisions related to the government and structured securities sectors. He also provides input into the sector allocation, duration and yield-curve decisions. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Mr. White holds an MBA degree in Finance and a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Youngstown State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Brian Allen joined C.S. McKee in 1999 as a fixed income portfolio manager and has held that position since that time. He is primarily responsible for investment decisions related to the mortgage-backed and asset-backed sectors. He also provides input to the sector-allocation, duration and yield-curve decisions. Prior to joining C.S. McKee, Mr. Allen managed fixed income funds for institutional clients at Patterson Capital Corporation in Los Angeles from 1993 until 1998. Prior to that Mr. Allen worked as an equity and fixed income manager for C&S/Sovran Trust Company from 1987 to 1991. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Mr. Allen holds an MBA degree in Finance from the Wharton School and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from James Madison University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.67
|3.19
