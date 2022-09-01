The Fund is an actively managed ETF. CSM Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a variety of fixed income securities, including bonds and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, foreign issuers. The securities primarily will be U.S. dollar-denominated. The Fund will primarily invest in investment grade debt securities, including mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities, rated Baa- or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services or Fitch, Inc., or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-Advisor to be of comparable quality. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) governance (“ESG”) criteria. in bonds subject to environmental, social, and corporatecriteria.

Mortgage-backed securities represent interests in pools of residential mortgage loans purchased from individual lenders by a federal agency or originated and issued by private lenders. Asset-backed securities represent interests in pools of underlying assets such as motor vehicle installment sales or installment loan contracts, leases of various types of real and personal property, and receivables from credit card agreements.

The average duration of the Fund will vary based on the Sub-Advisor’s forecast for interest rates and will generally remain within 80% to 120% of the average duration of the Fund’s performance benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the Fund is generally not expected to exceed 7.5 years.

The Fund’s portfolio is managed using a proprietary ESG scoring model developed by the Sub-Advisor. To assess a company from an ESG perspective, the model generates a “Holistic ESG Stakeholder Score,” which is based upon a multi-phase, quantitatively-driven process that seeks to examine the company’s corporate actions and policies, reporting transparency, and ESG-related improvements over time. In examining such factors, the scoring process integrates over 600 raw metrics (including peer-relative exposure to ESG metrics (such as metric tons of carbon emissions)), breadth of ESG disclosures, third-party scoring data, UN PRI Sustainable Development Goal alignment, and certain qualitative factors, including controversial current events evaluation, special-purpose (sustainable) bonds, and data obtained through company engagement. The UN Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of goals established by the United Nations as a plan to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all and address global challenges, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice. The Holistic ESG Stakeholder Score is designed to evaluate a company’s ESG practices and thus is used to evaluate the securities eligible for investment, specifically within the credit market, with ESG focus areas dependent upon the issues that are most material for the industry applicable to the company. The purpose of a bond (for example, Green bond vs general purpose bond) also is evaluated as part of the investment process. ESG criteria are considered for every investment in the Fund's portfolio as one of several factors used for security evaluation. The Fund seeks to maintain an above-benchmark total portfolio ESG score, and companies scoring below the minimum set by the Sub-Adviser are not eligible for investment.

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund also may utilize futures, swaps, repurchase agreements and forwards. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund may hold money market instruments, cash, other cash equivalents, and exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that invest in these and other highly liquid instruments to collateralize its derivative positions.