Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Roundhill MEME ETF

ETF
MEME
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.8385 -0.91 -2.24%
primary theme
N/A
MEME (ETF)

Roundhill MEME ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.8385 -0.91 -2.24%
primary theme
N/A
MEME (ETF)

Roundhill MEME ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.8385 -0.91 -2.24%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Roundhill MEME ETF

MEME | ETF

$39.84

$1.1 M

0.35%

$0.14

0.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

697.9%

1 yr return

512.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

73.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.8
$4.91
$40.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Roundhill MEME ETF

MEME | ETF

$39.84

$1.1 M

0.35%

$0.14

0.69%

MEME - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Roundhill MEME ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 07, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Gabriel Tan

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock Index which, in turn, seeks to track the performance of “meme stocks.” Meme stocks are equity securities, including common stock and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), of companies that exhibit a combination of elevated social media activity (i.e., the number of times a company or its ticker is mentioned on specific social media platforms) and high short interest (i.e., the percentage of an issuer’s available publicly traded shares which are unrestricted (“free float shares”), that have been sold short but which have not yet been covered or closed out), both of which are indicators of market sentiment. Solactive AG acts as the index provider and calculation agent (the “Index Provider”).
Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock Index
The Index Provider will define the initial investable universe on the last business day of each month, which will become effective on the close of business five Business Days (defined below) later. The initial investable universe will include all U.S. exchange-listed equity securities (including ADRs) that meet minimum initial market capitalization, average and median daily traded value, and stock price criteria. Each issuer in this initial universe with a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion on Selection Day (defined below) will be assigned a “social media activity score.” The social media activity score is based on the number of text-based (as opposed to graphics or other image-based) mentions of a company’s name or its ticker over a trailing 14-day period on specific social media platforms defined in the Index methodology, the primary purpose of which is to facilitate discussion of the performance of the financial industry generally and/or the stock or options markets specifically. The social media activity score is provided by a third-party data provider that also maintains an exclusion list intended to identify computer generated, false positive, and/or otherwise deceptive postings. Companies on the exclusion list will be excluded from the Index on Selection Day.
Upon each Selection Day, the top 50 issuers by social media activity score are then ranked according to their short interest, which is assigned by an independent third-party data provider. The resulting top 25 issuers by short interest will be selected as the components of, and equally weighted in, the Index.
The Index components will be rebalanced bi-weekly, with selections made on every second Friday (“Selection Day”). If a Selection Day does not fall on a day on which the New York Stock Exchange is open (a “Business Day”), then that Selection Day will be moved to the next Business Day. Any resulting adjustments to reconstitute the Index will be made on the second Business Day after the Selection Day.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in meme stocks, which may include common stock and depositary receipts. From time to time, the Fund’s investments may include the common stock of U.S.-listed special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”), which are “blank check” companies with no commercial operations that are designed to raise capital via an initial public offering for the purpose of engaging in a merger, acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating companies. The Fund expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. Because the Index is rebalanced bi-weekly, Index concentration may change frequently. The Fund may also experience high portfolio turnover. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the Software Industry, a separate industry within the Information Technology Sector.
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

MEME - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 697.9% -49.0% 26.9% 97.30%
1 Yr 512.0% -80.5% 2166.7% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.1% 15.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -63.1% -85.6% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% 100.00%
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% 100.00%
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% 92.57%
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -54.7% 26.9% 100.00%
1 Yr N/A -80.5% 2166.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.4% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -63.1% -85.6% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% 100.00%
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% 100.00%
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% 92.95%
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% 100.00%

MEME - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEME Category Low Category High MEME % Rank
Net Assets 1.1 M 710 K 85.5 B 99.83%
Number of Holdings 26 20 3702 98.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 631 K 259 K 10.9 B 99.83%
Weighting of Top 10 73.06% 5.5% 92.1% 16.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 30.31%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 4.36%
  3. NIO Inc 4.29%
  4. Riot Platforms Inc 4.28%
  5. MicroStrategy Inc 4.21%
  6. Rivian Automotive Inc 4.21%
  7. First Republic Bank/CA 4.19%
  8. Block Inc 4.19%
  9. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc 4.15%
  10. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc 4.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEME % Rank
Stocks 		99.51% 23.99% 100.52% 9.72%
Cash 		34.37% -0.52% 26.94% 88.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 55.44%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 57.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 51.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 52.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEME % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 62.65%
Technology 		0.00% 0.04% 62.17% 63.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 90.12%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.23% 92.96%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 94.30%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 24.29%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 20.10%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 6.53%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 17.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 57.41% 0.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 86.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEME % Rank
US 		99.51% 23.38% 100.52% 28.81%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 45.23%

MEME - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.02% 2.69% 83.90%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 42.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 13.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MEME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 417.06% 37.55%

MEME - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEME Category Low Category High MEME % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.35% 0.00% 2.54% 54.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEME Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEME Category Low Category High MEME % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% 58.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEME Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEME - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.17 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×