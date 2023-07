The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks, convertible securities, warrants and other equity securities having the characteristics of common stocks (such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”)) of U.S. and foreign companies engaged in medical research, pharmaceutical and medical technology industries and related technology industries, generally, with an emphasis toward companies engaged in cancer research and drug development, such as pharmaceutical development companies, surgical and medical instrument manufacturers and developers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and biotech and medical research companies. These types of companies derive at least 50% of their revenue from such activities. The Fund also may invest in other ETFs and purchase and write options for hedging purposes and/or direct investment.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in convertible and non-convertible debt securities rated below investment grade, also known as junk bonds, or unrated securities that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), has determined to be of comparable quality.

The Adviser selects portfolio securities by evaluating a company’s positioning and the resources that it currently expends on research and development, looking for a significant percentage, or large amount, of capital invested into research and treatment of cancer and other diseases. The Adviser also considers a company’s fundamentals by reviewing its balance sheets, corporate revenues, earnings and dividends. The Adviser also considers at the amount of capital a company spends on research and development because the Adviser believes that such expenditures frequently have significant bearing on future growth. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small and medium-size companies. Additionally, the Fund may participate in securities lending arrangements up to 33 1/3% of the securities in its portfolio with brokers, dealers, and financial institutions (but not individuals) to seek to increase the return on its portfolio.

Decisions to sell the Fund’s portfolio holdings are generally triggered by either adequate value being achieved, as determined by the Adviser, or an adverse change in a company’s operating performance or a deterioration of the company’s business model. A sell trigger also may occur if the Adviser discovers a new investment opportunity that it believes is more compelling and represents a greater risk reward profile than other investment(s) held by the Fund.

The Fund may maintain during a temporary period, which could be for a short period or a longer period lasting several years or more, of abnormal conditions, a significant portion of its total assets in cash and securities, generally considered to be cash and cash equivalents, including, but not limited to: high quality, U.S. short-term debt securities and money market instruments. The Adviser will invest in such short-term cash positions to the extent the Adviser is unable to find sufficient investments meeting its criteria and when the Adviser believes the purchase of additional equity securities would not further the investment objective of the Fund during such periods of time. Additionally, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions, which may persist for short or long periods of time, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in the types of high quality, U.S. short-term debt securities and money market instruments described above.

If the market advances during periods when the Fund is holding a large cash position, the Fund may not participate in the positive performance as much as it would have if it had been more fully invested in securities. In the aforementioned temporary defensive periods, the Adviser believes that an additional amount of liquidity in the Fund is desirable both to meet operating requirements and to take advantage of new investment opportunities. When the Fund holds a significant portion of assets in cash and cash equivalents, it may not meet its investment objective.

The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e. , hold more than 25% of its total assets) in companies engaged in the medical research, pharmaceutical and technology industries and related medical technology industries, generally, with an emphasis toward companies engaged in cancer research and drug development.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).