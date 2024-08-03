The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the constituents of the Index. The Index consists of 30 equally weighted U.S. large and mid-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that represent all economic sectors within the S&P 500 Index and that represent dividend paying value stocks that deliver dividend cash flows across all market cycles.

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology that initially screens the companies listed on the Russell 1000, an index that represents the top 1000 companies by market capitalization, for both absolute and relative dividend growth and free cash flow generation metrics to determine its composition. The Index methodology assigns a composite score for each company based on its rankings for its potential to generate positive cash flow (as measured by its free cash flow to enterprise value ratio), debt-to-equity ratio, payout ratio, dividend growth and earning stability. The 30 highest scoring companies are selected for the Index. These companies are expected to provide dividend income “plus” strong capital appreciation. The Index is reconstituted weekly. Any constituent whose price-to equity ratio exceeds 90% of that constituent’s interval price-to-equity ratio over a five-year period is removed from the Index and new constituents are added in rank order to restore the Index to 30 constituents. Constituents that are removed from the Index are eligible for inclusion in the Index at the next reconstitution. Based on these factors, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors. As of January 1, 2024, the Index was not allocated more than 25% to any one individual sector.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and the Sub-Adviser. Solactive calculates and publishes the market value of the Index based on the Index’s constituents. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.