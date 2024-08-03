Home
Name

As of 03/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
$25.48
$25.49

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MDPL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 07, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the constituents of the Index. The Index consists of 30 equally weighted U.S. large and mid-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that represent all economic sectors within the S&P 500 Index and that represent dividend paying value stocks that deliver dividend cash flows across all market cycles.

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology that initially screens the companies listed on the Russell 1000, an index that represents the top 1000 companies by market capitalization, for both absolute and relative dividend growth and free cash flow generation metrics to determine its composition. The Index methodology assigns a composite score for each company based on its rankings for its potential to generate positive cash flow (as measured by its free cash flow to enterprise value ratio), debt-to-equity ratio, payout ratio, dividend growth and earning stability. The 30 highest scoring companies are selected for the Index. These companies are expected to provide dividend income “plus” strong capital appreciation. The Index is reconstituted weekly. Any constituent whose price-to equity ratio exceeds 90% of that constituent’s interval price-to-equity ratio over a five-year period is removed from the Index and new constituents are added in rank order to restore the Index to 30 constituents. Constituents that are removed from the Index are eligible for inclusion in the Index at the next reconstitution. Based on these factors, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors. As of January 1, 2024, the Index was not allocated more than 25% to any one individual sector.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and the Sub-Adviser. Solactive calculates and publishes the market value of the Index based on the Index’s constituents. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Read More

MDPL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDPL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDPL Category Low Category High MDPL % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDPL % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MDPL - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MDPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MDPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDPL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDPL Category Low Category High MDPL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDPL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDPL Category Low Category High MDPL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDPL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MDPL - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

