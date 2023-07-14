Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF

ETF
MDLV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.98 -0.18 -0.76%
primary theme
N/A
MDLV (ETF)

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.98 -0.18 -0.76%
primary theme
N/A
MDLV (ETF)

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.98 -0.18 -0.76%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF

MDLV | ETF

$23.98

$28.3 M

1.26%

$0.30

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$28.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.9
$23.25
$24.88

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF

MDLV | ETF

$23.98

$28.3 M

1.26%

$0.30

0.58%

MDLV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in dividend paying companies that the Fund’s sub-adviser, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), believes are attractively valued. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large cap companies, which it defines as companies larger than $25 billion in market capitalization. The Fund intends to typically have a weighted average market capitalization of $50 billion or larger but does have the ability to include companies with market capitalizations as small as $3 billion at the time of purchase. It is expected that the Fund will generally hold 30 to 75 stocks (including American Depositary Receipts or “ADR”s) at any one time. The Fund is not managed to mirror a particular securities index or securities benchmark. Rather, the Sub-Adviser makes investment recommendations based on the results of its fundamental research of individual companies. To identify portfolio investments, the Sub-Adviser has developed the following multi-step investment process:

Step 1: First, the Sub-Adviser screens all publicly traded stocks listed on a U.S. exchange to identify companies with a market capitalization of at least $3 billion and a valuation profile that is attractive. After the completion of the screening process, the Investment Universe will generally consist of approximately 700-900 companies.

Step 2: The Sub-Adviser favors companies that have historically demonstrated the willingness to pay dividends. In particular, the Sub-Adviser favors companies that supported dividend payouts through historical difficult times (e.g., the 2008 financial crisis and the global COVID pandemic). The Sub-Adviser does not incorporate dividend payout ratios in its investment process, but, rather, considers free cash flow to be a more important factor in determining the ability of a company to support and grow dividends for investors.

Step 3: The Sub-Adviser defines “value” as any company that trades lower than the company’s historical valuation history and/or if the company trades at a lower valuation than other peer companies in the same industry at the time of purchase. The Sub-Adviser utilizes a matrix of various valuation measurements in the valuation assessment process. Some of the valuation metrics generally incorporated into the process are price to earnings, price to book value, price to cash flow, price to sales, enterprise value to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), enterprise value to sales and dividend yield. A company needs to price attractively on one or more of these measurements to be considered a “value” company by the Sub-Adviser.

Step 4: The Sub-Adviser favors companies that are embarking on initiatives to address issues that have caused their stocks to trade at a valuation discount to their past multiples and/or those of their respective industry. The Sub-Adviser expects these initiatives to provide a catalyst for future improvement. Examples of such initiatives may include: selling non-core pieces of the business, investing in higher growth divisions of the organization, acquiring companies that serve as a strategic fit to enhance growth, expansion of business lines into new unexplored markets, and investing in technology that creates greater economies of scale that translates into higher margins. While this is not an exhaustive list, the Sub-Adviser believes these initiatives represent common ways that management can improve the future growth of a company. This catalyst is ideally generated from initiatives within the company to create future revenue and profit growth that will generate a higher multiple for the stock. The Sub-Adviser looks to identify companies with a sustainable catalyst that will benefit investors for multiple years, rather than relying solely on expense reductions or other short-term solutions.

The Sub-Adviser expects that the Fund’s portfolio will be primarily composed of the common stock of U.S. companies, although the Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in companies domiciled outside the U.S. whose stocks trade on a U.S. exchange or through the use of ADRs. While it is anticipated that the Fund will invest across a range of industries, certain sectors may be overweighted relative to its benchmark compared to others because the Sub-Adviser seeks best investment opportunities regardless of sector. The sectors in which the Fund may be overweighted will vary at different points in the economic cycle.

The Sub-Adviser will generally sell or reduce the Fund’s holding in a portfolio investment if the company eliminates its dividend, there is a material change in the company’s catalyst or business model or if the stock’s valuation makes the security, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, overvalued relative to other potential investments.

Read More

MDLV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDLV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDLV Category Low Category High MDLV % Rank
Net Assets 28.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDLV % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MDLV - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.58% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MDLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MDLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDLV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDLV Category Low Category High MDLV % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.26% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDLV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDLV Category Low Category High MDLV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDLV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MDLV - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×