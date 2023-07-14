Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund will generally employ a full replication strategy, meaning that it will normally invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Indxx, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider reserves the right to use qualitative judgment to include, exclude, adjust, or postpone the inclusion of a stock in the Index. Continued Index membership of a constituent is not necessarily subject to the guidelines provided in the Index methodology. A stock may be considered for exclusion by the Index Provider on the basis of corporate governance, accounting policies, lack of transparency and lack of representation, despite meeting all the criteria provided in the Index methodology. The Index is composed of common stock and depositary receipts issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies that comprise the medical devices industry, as determined by the Index Provider. According to the Index Provider, companies comprising the medical devices industry are those companies that focus on developing equipment, instruments, and machines to diagnose, monitor and treat diseases. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies and companies with various market capitalizations, including small capitalization companies. The Index’s starting universe consists of all medical device companies listed in a developed market or emerging market, as defined by the Index Provider. In addition, a company’s stock must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and a minimum six-month average daily turnover of $2 million in order to meet the Index Provider's market capitalization and liquidity requirements. According to the Index Provider, eligible medical device companies that derive a minimum of 50% of their total revenue from business activities related to developing equipment, instruments and machines to diagnose, monitor and treat diseases form the Index’s selection list. From the Index’s selection list, the top 50 companies based on market capitalization construct the final Index. The constituents are equally-weighted within the Index. The Index is rebalanced semi-annually and reconstituted annually, and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated ( i.e., invest more than 25% of Fund assets) in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had significant investments in health care companies and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “ 1940 Act ”).