Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

ETF
MDEV
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.0621 +0.0 +0.01%
primary theme
N/A
MDEV (ETF)

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.0621 +0.0 +0.01%
primary theme
N/A
MDEV (ETF)

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.0621 +0.0 +0.01%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

MDEV | ETF

$21.06

$2.1 M

0.00%

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.1
$16.16
$21.45

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

MDEV | ETF

$21.06

$2.1 M

0.00%

0.70%

MDEV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Chris Peterson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund will generally employ a full replication strategy, meaning that it will normally invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Indxx, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider reserves the right to use qualitative judgment to include, exclude, adjust, or postpone the inclusion of a stock in the Index. Continued Index membership of a constituent is not necessarily subject to the guidelines provided in the Index methodology. A stock may be considered for exclusion by the Index Provider on the basis of corporate governance, accounting policies, lack of transparency and lack of representation, despite meeting all the criteria provided in the Index methodology.The Index is composed of common stock and depositary receipts issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies that comprise the medical devices industry, as determined by the Index Provider. According to the Index Provider, companies comprising the medical devices industry are those companies that focus on developing equipment, instruments, and machines to diagnose, monitor and treat diseases. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies and companies with various market capitalizations, including small capitalization companies.The Index’s starting universe consists of all medical device companies listed in a developed market or emerging market, as defined by the Index Provider. In addition, a company’s stock must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and a minimum six-month average daily turnover of $2 million in order to meet the Index Provider's market capitalization and liquidity requirements. According to the Index Provider, eligible medical device companies that derive a minimum of 50% of their total revenue from business activities related to developing equipment, instruments and machines to diagnose, monitor and treat diseases form the Index’s selection list. From the Index’s selection list, the top 50 companies based on market capitalization construct the final Index. The constituents are equally-weighted within the Index.The Index is rebalanced semi-annually and reconstituted annually, and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of Fund assets)in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had significant investments in health care companies and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

MDEV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -25.6% 23.4% 98.32%
1 Yr 13.7% -30.0% 21.8% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 19.7% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.7% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.2% 15.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -53.9% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -22.3% 18.5% N/A
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 26.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.2% 23.4% 99.44%
1 Yr N/A -30.0% 28.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -18.7% 19.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.7% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 15.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -53.9% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -22.3% 18.5% N/A
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 26.9% N/A

MDEV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDEV Category Low Category High MDEV % Rank
Net Assets 2.1 M 732 K 46.2 B 95.63%
Number of Holdings 49 21 473 74.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 452 K 2.18 K 21.6 B 96.34%
Weighting of Top 10 24.03% 12.3% 80.8% 95.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EXACT SCIENCES CORP 3.67%
  2. ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC 2.72%
  3. FISHER PAYKEL HEALTHCA /NZD/ 2.63%
  4. STRAUMANN HOLDING AG-REG /CHF/ 2.63%
  5. COOPER COS INC/THE 2.47%
  6. INSULET CORP 2.38%
  7. AMPLIFON SPA /EUR/ 2.36%
  8. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV /EUR/ 2.30%
  9. WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES 2.29%
  10. INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 2.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDEV % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 85.37% 106.13% 34.03%
Cash 		0.29% -0.10% 9.01% 62.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 9.42%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 23.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 8.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 5.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDEV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.62%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 9.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 7.85%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 7.85%
Healthcare 		0.00% 59.26% 100.00% 1.57%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.85% 25.65%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.62%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 6.28%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 14.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 14.20% 7.85%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 14.83% 31.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDEV % Rank
US 		61.57% 53.67% 104.41% 98.95%
Non US 		38.13% 0.00% 45.40% 1.57%

MDEV - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.08% 3.13% 63.40%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.25% 60.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

MDEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MDEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 238.00% 10.96%

MDEV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDEV Category Low Category High MDEV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.44% 24.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDEV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDEV Category Low Category High MDEV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.54% 1.92% 62.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDEV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MDEV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.26 2.12

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×