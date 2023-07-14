The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies. The Fund considers “mid-cap companies” to be companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, are within the capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Mid Cap Index. As of September 30, 2022, the Russell Mid Cap Index included companies with approximate market capitalizations between $0.7 billion and $46.8 billion. The size of companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index. Generally, the Adviser expects the Fund will hold approximately 30 securities. The Adviser uses a bottom-up, fundamental research investment process integrated with analysis of a company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) factors to identify high quality companies it believes have the ability to sustainably grow shareholder equity and that are trading below the Adviser’s assessment of their intrinsic value. The Adviser believes there is a strong linkage between high-quality companies, good corporate citizenship, and long-term shareholder value creation. The portfolio management team first narrows the Fund’s investment universe from approximately 800 companies to approximately 200 companies by applying multifactor fundamental screening. It then further analyzes these companies to narrow the potential investments to a watchlist of approximately 50 companies by using quantitative and qualitative criteria to identify significant factors that the Adviser believes will increase the value of the company’s securities (e.g., rising cash flows or increasing revenues). To identify and select the final portfolio, the team looks for securities that it believes offer the highest adjusted return, which it calculates by applying its proprietary Quality Assessment and risk measures to each security’s pre-adjusted expected return. The Quality Assessment, which guides the team’s decisions on selecting, retaining, and selling investments for the Fund, seeks to identify high-quality companies by analyzing their 1) management, 2) financial strength, 3) industry position and, as a final analytical step, 4) ESG rating as determined by the team’s proprietary ESG rating methodology, discussed below. ESG rating methodology. The Adviser applies its ESG rating methodology to each company when making portfolio decisions. The portfolio management team gathers relevant ESG data using multiple primary and secondary sources such as company filings, discussions with management, news, and a number of third-party data providers. ESG data may include metrics regarding a company’s carbon emissions, water utilization, employee diversity and director independence, among other things. The Adviser does not exclusively rely on any third-party ESG ratings or scores during the portfolio construction process to make investment decisions and its own proprietary ratings could differ from those of a third party. The Adviser’s internally-developed ESG rating methodology aligns with the Fund’s investment process and philosophy. The Adviser groups ESG factors into 16 main categories across the three ESG pillars, which include without limitation the risks and opportunities related to: ◼ Environment - climate change, energy efficiency, green technology, water and air pollution, material recycling ◼ Social - health and safety, labor practices, supply chain management, community impact ◼ Governance - board diversity and independence, executive compensation, financial reporting The Adviser has established an internal financial materiality map that takes into consideration how material various ESG factors are in the context of a company’s specific industry and weights each factor accordingly. These weighted factors are then used to assign the company with an overall ESG rating based on a rules-based formula. The Fund may invest in a company with below average ESG ratings when the Adviser has identified corrective actions that the company is taking to improve ESG performance. In such cases, the investment team will take a forward-looking perspective by identifying areas of weaknesses and/or strengths that the company can capitalize on over the longer term. The team has a policy of positive engagement with the company’s management that is designed to foster constructive change on ESG factors. The Fund will not invest in entities directly involved in the primary manufacture of complete tobacco products, cluster munitions, thermal coal, and fossil fuels. The Fund also undertakes to maintain the portfolio’s level of overall Carbon Risk (measured as a function of carbon emission intensity) generally at or below the level of a third-party index comprised of large- and mid-cap segments of the U.S. and Canadian markets that excludes companies with the highest carbon emissions intensity and the largest owners of carbon reserves per dollar of market capitalization. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks. In addition, the Fund may invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund expects that typically 10% or less of the Fund’s total asset value will be invested in foreign securities, ADRs and GDRs, as determined at the time of investment. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in one or more economic sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund expects that it will have significant investments in the financials, health care, industrials, and information technology sectors.