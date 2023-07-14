Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.5%
1 yr return
19.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.2%
Expense Ratio 2.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MDCP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-23.9%
|18.9%
|94.50%
|1 Yr
|19.3%
|-42.1%
|52.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.5%
|174.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.6%
|80.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.4%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|MDCP
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDCP % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.4 M
|481 K
|145 B
|99.29%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|1
|2445
|92.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|857 K
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|97.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.18%
|2.8%
|100.0%
|19.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDCP % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|4.23%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|88.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|5.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|6.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|3.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.82%
|6.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDCP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|80.24%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|10.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|88.71%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|2.82%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.70%
|7.06%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|98.59%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|84.71%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|87.53%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|56.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|2.49%
|61.84%
|9.41%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|95.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDCP % Rank
|US
|99.85%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|0.70%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|89.91%
|MDCP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.49%
|0.03%
|8.45%
|77.25%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|25.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|MDCP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MDCP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MDCP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|321.00%
|N/A
|MDCP
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDCP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|29.98%
|MDCP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MDCP
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDCP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|N/A
|MDCP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Christopher Cuesta is Chief Investment Officer of THB Asset Management. In this role, he maintains overall responsibility for the investment team. He is a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Cuesta has been with THB since 2002 and has 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Cuesta worked for Salomon Smith Barney and Van Eck Global. Mr. Cuesta received a B.S. from Fordham University in 1995. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Manish Maheshwari is a portfolio manager for THB Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Maheshwari has been a member of the THB team since 2011 and he has 22 years of experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Maheshwari worked for Barclays Capital, MBIA/Cutwater Asset Management and UBS. Mr. Maheshwari received an M.S. in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago and a B. Tech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology BHU (Varanasi). He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.36
|5.78
