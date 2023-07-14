Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF

MDCP | Active ETF

$25.13

$2.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$19.97
$25.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MDCP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Portfolios
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Christopher Cuesta

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies. The Fund considers “mid-cap companies” to be companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, are within the capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Mid Cap Index. As of September 30, 2022, the Russell Mid Cap Index included companies with approximate market capitalizations between $0.7 billion and $46.8 billion. The size of companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index. Generally, the Adviser expects the Fund will hold approximately 30 securities.The Adviser uses a bottom-up, fundamental research investment process integrated with analysis of a company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) factors to identify high quality companies it believes have the ability to sustainably grow shareholder equity and that are trading below the Adviser’s assessment of their intrinsic value. The Adviser believes there is a strong linkage between high-quality companies, good corporate citizenship, and long-term shareholder value creation.The portfolio management team first narrows the Fund’s investment universe from approximately 800 companies to approximately 200 companies by applying multifactor fundamental screening. It then further analyzes these companies to narrow the potential investments to a watchlist of approximately 50 companies by using quantitative and qualitative criteria to identify significant factors that the Adviser believes will increase the value of the company’s securities (e.g., rising cash flows or increasing revenues). To identify and select the final portfolio, the team looks for securities that it believes offer the highest adjusted return, which it calculates by applying its proprietary Quality Assessment and risk measures to each security’s pre-adjusted expected return. The Quality Assessment, which guides the team’s decisions on selecting, retaining, and selling investments for the Fund, seeks to identify high-quality companies by analyzing their 1) management, 2) financial strength, 3) industry position and, as a final analytical step, 4) ESG rating as determined by the team’s proprietary ESG rating methodology, discussed below.ESG rating methodology. The Adviser applies its ESG rating methodology to each company when making portfolio decisions. The portfolio management team gathers relevant ESG data using multiple primary and secondary sources such as company filings, discussions with management, news, and a number of third-party data providers. ESG data may include metrics regarding a company’s carbon emissions, water utilization, employee diversity and director independence, among other things. The Adviser does not exclusively rely on any third-party ESG ratings or scores during the portfolio construction process to make investment decisions and its own proprietary ratings could differ from those of a third party.The Adviser’s internally-developed ESG rating methodology aligns with the Fund’s investment process and philosophy. The Adviser groups ESG factors into 16 main categories across the three ESG pillars, which include without limitation the risks and opportunities related to:Environment - climate change, energy efficiency, green technology, water and air pollution, material recyclingSocial - health and safety, labor practices, supply chain management, community impactGovernance - board diversity and independence, executive compensation, financial reportingThe Adviser has established an internal financial materiality map that takes into consideration how material various ESG factors are in the context of a company’s specific industry and weights each factor accordingly. These weighted factors are then used to assign the company with an overall ESG rating based on a rules-based formula.The Fund may invest in a company with below average ESG ratings when the Adviser has identified corrective actions that the company is taking to improve ESG performance. In such cases, the investment team will take a forward-looking perspective by identifying areas of weaknesses and/or strengths that the company can capitalize on over the longer term. The team has a policy of positive engagement with the company’s management that is designed to foster constructive change on ESG factors.The Fund will not invest in entities directly involved in the primary manufacture of complete tobacco products, cluster munitions, thermal coal, and fossil fuels. The Fund also undertakes to maintain the portfolio’s level of overall Carbon Risk (measured as a function of carbon emission intensity) generally at or below the level of a third-party index comprised of large- and mid-cap segments of the U.S. and Canadian markets that excludes companies with the highest carbon emissions intensity and the largest owners of carbon reserves per dollar of market capitalization.The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks. In addition, the Fund may invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund expects that typically 10% or less of the Fund’s total asset value will be invested in foreign securities, ADRs and GDRs, as determined at the time of investment.From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in one or more economic sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund expects that it will have significant investments in the financials, health care, industrials, and information technology sectors.
Read More

MDCP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -23.9% 18.9% 94.50%
1 Yr 19.3% -42.1% 52.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 18.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.9% 99.76%
1 Yr N/A -42.1% 57.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 19.0% N/A

MDCP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDCP Category Low Category High MDCP % Rank
Net Assets 2.4 M 481 K 145 B 99.29%
Number of Holdings 30 1 2445 92.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 857 K 3.49 K 10.8 B 97.42%
Weighting of Top 10 39.18% 2.8% 100.0% 19.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HEICO CORP 4.37%
  2. CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC 4.32%
  3. COPART INC 4.12%
  4. NVR INC 4.05%
  5. HOLOGIC INC 3.97%
  6. VERISK ANALYTICS INC 3.97%
  7. AMPHENOL CORP CLASS A 3.95%
  8. WATERS CORP 3.92%
  9. TORO CO 3.86%
  10. CHEMED CORP 3.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDCP % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% 0.00% 100.57% 4.23%
Cash 		0.15% -2.51% 100.00% 88.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 5.63%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 6.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 3.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.82% 6.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDCP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 80.24%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 10.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 88.71%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.89% 2.82%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 7.06%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.10% 98.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 84.71%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 87.53%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 56.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.49% 61.84% 9.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 95.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDCP % Rank
US 		99.85% 0.00% 100.04% 0.70%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 89.91%

MDCP - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.49% 0.03% 8.45% 77.25%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.67% 25.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

MDCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MDCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% N/A

MDCP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDCP Category Low Category High MDCP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 29.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDCP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDCP Category Low Category High MDCP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.06% 3.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDCP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MDCP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Cuesta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Christopher Cuesta is Chief Investment Officer of THB Asset Management. In this role, he maintains overall responsibility for the investment team. He is a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Cuesta has been with THB since 2002 and has 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Cuesta worked for Salomon Smith Barney and Van Eck Global. Mr. Cuesta received a B.S. from Fordham University in 1995. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Manish Maheshwari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Manish Maheshwari is a portfolio manager for THB Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Maheshwari has been a member of the THB team since 2011 and he has 22 years of experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Maheshwari worked for Barclays Capital, MBIA/Cutwater Asset Management and UBS. Mr. Maheshwari received an M.S. in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago and a B. Tech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology BHU (Varanasi). He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.36 5.78

