Under normal circumstances, the Matthews China Discovery Active ETF seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of Small Companies (defined below). The remainder of the portfolio will be comprised of other investments that facilitate the investment strategy, and Matthews expects that the remainder of the portfolio will be comprised of mid‑capitalization companies. In addition, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, which includes borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in the common and preferred stocks of companies located in China. China includes its administrative and other districts, such as Hong Kong. The Fund may also invest in companies located outside of China; however, the Fund may not invest in any company located outside of China if, at the time of purchase, more than 20% of the Fund’s assets are invested in companies located outside of China. The

Fund is non‑diversified, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in China, and a security or instrument is deemed to be a Chinese security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to China. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of China; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within China; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in China; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in China; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision in China; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in China; (ii) it is issued to finance a project that has at least 50% of its assets or operations in China; (iii) it is at least 50% secured or backed by assets located in China; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in the MSCI China Small Cap Index, the Fund’s primary benchmark index; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of China and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. Matthews may rely on only one criterion to determine location even if other criteria point to a different location. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts.

The Fund seeks to invest in smaller companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health. Matthews generally determines whether a company should be considered to be a small company based on its market capitalization (the number of the company’s shares outstanding times the market price per share for such securities). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in any company that has a market capitalization no higher than the greater of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Fund’s primary benchmark index (each, a “Small Company” and together, “Small Companies”). The largest company in the Fund’s primary benchmark, the MSCI China Small Cap Index, had a market capitalization of $3.3 billion on November 30, 2023. Companies in which the Fund invests typically possess the potential to expand their scope of business over time. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector.