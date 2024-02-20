The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). For purposes of this 80% investment policy, the Adviser will select the Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities within a range of instruments across various asset classes, including: agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), agency and non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”),

collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) that include a significant majority of residential or commercial mortgages; and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in a variety of asset classes, including: asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including securities or securitizations backed by assets such as credit card receivables, student loans, automobile loans, and residential and commercial real estate, and other debt securitizations (collectively with CDOs and CMOs, “Structured Products”); secured and unsecured consumer loans, commercial loans and pools of such loans (collectively, “Loans”); corporate debt, including bank-issued subordinated debt; municipal securities; U.S. Treasury and U.S. government agency securities; and derivative instruments that invest substantially all of their assets in, are linked to, or otherwise provide investment exposure to, bonds.

The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies, including closed-end investment companies, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or business development companies (“BDCs”). The other investment companies in which the Fund invests may be part of the same group of investment companies as the Fund.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in agency and non-agency RMBS and CMBS and mortgage loans (“Mortgage Related Instruments”), which are credit instruments that are backed by real estate and, consequently, subject to some of the same risks as those associated with the real estate industry. This means that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its assets in Mortgage Related Instruments (measured at the time of purchase). The Fund will not concentrate its investments in any other group of industries. The Fund’s policy to concentrate its investments in Mortgage Related Instruments is fundamental and may not be changed without shareholder approval.

The Fund is a non-diversified portfolio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), meaning it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single or limited number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The fixed income instruments in which the Fund invests may include those of issuers from the United States and other countries, without limitation. The Fund’s investments in foreign debt securities will typically be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in investments that are deemed to be illiquid, which may include private placements, certain Rule 144A securities (which are subject to resale restrictions), and securities of issuers that are bankrupt or in default.

The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity and duration. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s target portfolio duration is two to eight years, and the target weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio is two to fifteen years. Maturity refers to the length of time until a debt security’s principal is repaid with interest. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Duration incorporates a security’s yield, coupon, final maturity, call and put features, and prepayment exposure into one measure with a higher duration indicating greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of two years, and interest rates increase (fall) by 1%, the portfolio would decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.

The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities of any quality and maturity, including high-yield securities (also known as “junk bonds”), and securities that are not rated by any rating agencies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will not invest more than 30% of its total assets in high-yield securities. These high-yield securities will be rated BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or will be of equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization. If a security is unrated, the Adviser may determine whether it is of comparable quality and therefore eligible for the Fund’s investment.

In pursuing its investment objective or for hedging purposes, the Fund may utilize borrowing and various types of derivative instruments, including swaps, futures contracts, and options, although not all such derivatives will be used at all times. Such derivatives may trade over-the-counter or on an exchange and may principally be used for one or more of the following purposes: speculation, currency hedging, duration management, credit deterioration hedging, hedges against broad market movements, or to pursue the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements and borrow through reverse repurchase agreements.

The Fund’s allocation of its assets into various asset classes within its investment strategy will depend on the views of the Adviser as to the best value relative to what is currently presented in the marketplace.

Investment decisions are made based on fundamental research and analysis to identify issuers with the ability to improve their credit profile over time with attractive valuations, resulting in both income and potential capital appreciation. In selecting investments, including Structured Products, the Adviser may consider maturity, yield and ratings information and opportunities for price appreciation among other criteria. The Adviser also analyzes a variety of factors when selecting investments for the Fund, such as collateral quality, credit support, structure and market conditions. The Adviser attempts to diversify risks that arise from position sizes, geography, ratings, duration, deal structure and collateral values. The Adviser seeks to limit risk of principal by targeting assets that it considers undervalued.

As part of its investment process, the Adviser also considers certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) and sustainability factors that it believes could have a material negative or positive impact on the risk profiles of the issuers or underlying collateral assets of certain securities in which the Fund may invest. These determinations may not be conclusive, and securities that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities that may be positively impacted by such factors. The Adviser may sell investments, including Structured Products, if it determines that any of the mentioned factors have changed materially from its initial analysis or that other factors indicate that an investment is no longer earning a return commensurate with its risk or that a different security will better help the Fund achieve its investment objective.