Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$36.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 0.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MBNE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-86.8%
|7.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-48.9%
|15.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.5%
|51.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|29.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MBNE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-91.1%
|101.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-79.2%
|102.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-35.9%
|3.2%
|N/A
|Period
|MBNE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-86.8%
|7.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-48.9%
|15.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.5%
|51.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|29.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.6%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MBNE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-91.1%
|101.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-79.2%
|102.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-35.9%
|3.2%
|N/A
|MBNE
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBNE % Rank
|Net Assets
|36.7 M
|2.87 M
|73.9 B
|95.64%
|Number of Holdings
|98
|1
|14000
|69.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.15 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|71.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.20%
|2.4%
|100.0%
|35.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBNE % Rank
|Bonds
|93.14%
|0.00%
|150.86%
|90.15%
|Cash
|6.86%
|-50.86%
|100.00%
|9.41%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|13.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|10.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|11.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|10.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBNE % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.44%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.86%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|10.68%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|12.10%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|26.58%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.86%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|16.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBNE % Rank
|US
|93.14%
|0.00%
|142.23%
|78.49%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|71.83%
|MBNE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.02%
|3.60%
|65.47%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|48.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|MBNE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.90%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MBNE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MBNE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|N/A
|MBNE
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBNE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.38%
|0.00%
|35.27%
|86.31%
|MBNE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MBNE
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBNE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.53%
|24.00%
|N/A
|MBNE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2022
0.16
0.2%
David is a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Nuveen Asset Management, responsible for managing separate accounts for the municipal fixed income team, focused primarily in the western region of the U.S. When David joined the firm in 1996, he led the firm’s credit research in California, leveraging his experience in tax-backed, land-secured, utilities, multi-family housing, and toll road bonds. Prior to his current portfolio manager role, David was a municipal portfolio manager and credit analyst at PIMCO, and then an account manager for their public pension clients. David started working in the investment industry in 1991. David graduated with a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Orange County.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Shawn is a senior vice president and senior research analyst for Nuveen Asset Management’s municipal fixed income team, focusing primarily on national accounts and environmental, social and governance portfolios. Shawn joined the firm in 2009 to start up a research team supporting separately managed accounts. He previously provided credit analysis for Moody’s Investors Service where he covered a wide variety of municipal sectors, including general obligation, special tax, water and sewer, public power, airports, transportation, municipally owned hotels and other publicly supported projects. He began working in the investment industry in 2002. Shawn graduated with a B.S. from Bates College and an M.P.P., with honors, in Public Finance from the University of Chicago’s Irving B. Harris School of Public Policy Studies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Timothy T. Ryan, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management. Mr. Ryan joined an affiliate of Nuveen Asset Management in 2010. Prior to joining Nuveen Asset Management, Mr. Ryan was a principal of SSGA FM and a Vice President of SSGA and responsible for managing the series of the Trust that invest primarily in municipal securities. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Ryan was a lead portfolio manager in the municipal bond group at Deutsche Bank Asset Management, formally Scudder Insurance Asset Management. His clients included nuclear decommissioning trusts, insurance portfolios and corporate cash. Mr. Ryan began working at Deutsche Bank in 1991 as a municipal bond analyst covering high yield, transportation, higher education, general obligation, and money market sectors. He joined Deutsche Bank with 8 years of experience as vice president and investment banker at Mesirow Financial and vice president and financial consultant at Speer Financial. Mr. Ryan has a BS from University of Wisconsin and a Master of Management from JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management Northwestern University. Mr. Ryan has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
