Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
17.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$37.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.0%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the Index. The Index consists of established, well-recognized companies listed on the S&P 500 from a broad range of industries that demonstrate strength in the marketplace based on fundamental company data such as revenue, revenue growth, net income, and net income growth. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Adviser develops and adjusts the Index’s constituents by following a proprietary rules-based methodology that scores this fundamental company data of the companies listed on the S&P 500 to determine approximately 24 of the highest-ranking companies. These companies are typically equally weighted in the Index. Based on these factors, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors.
The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.
The Index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser. Solactive determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index based on data provided by the Adviser and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. Solactive generally rebalances the Index on a quarterly basis. Index maintenance performed by Solactive includes monitoring and implementing any adjustments, additions or deletions to the Index based upon the Index methodology. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.
|Period
|MBCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|93.79%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|52.37%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MBCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|N/A
|Period
|MBCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|94.02%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|53.16%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.6%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MBCC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.8%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|35.6%
|N/A
|MBCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBCC % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.6 M
|189 K
|222 B
|93.16%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|2
|3509
|96.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.4 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|92.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.02%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|57.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBCC % Rank
|Stocks
|99.78%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|19.57%
|Cash
|0.22%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|78.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|59.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|61.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|57.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|56.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBCC % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|2.76%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|76.50%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|85.41%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|96.77%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|2.84%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|27.57%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|79.88%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|43.78%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|2.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|88.10%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|87.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBCC % Rank
|US
|99.78%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|5.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|93.48%
|MBCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|21.96%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|MBCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MBCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MBCC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|MBCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBCC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|62.27%
|MBCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MBCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBCC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|52.17%
|MBCC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
