The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the Index. The Index consists of established, well-recognized companies listed on the S&P 500 from a broad range of industries that demonstrate strength in the marketplace based on fundamental company data such as revenue, revenue growth, net income, and net income growth. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Adviser develops and adjusts the Index’s constituents by following a proprietary rules-based methodology that scores this fundamental company data of the companies listed on the S&P 500 to determine approximately 24 of the highest-ranking companies. These companies are typically equally weighted in the Index. Based on these factors, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The Index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser. Solactive determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index based on data provided by the Adviser and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. Solactive generally rebalances the Index on a quarterly basis. Index maintenance performed by Solactive includes monitoring and implementing any adjustments, additions or deletions to the Index based upon the Index methodology. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.