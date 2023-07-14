Home
Trending ETFs
Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF

MBCC | ETF

$27.20

$37.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

17.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$37.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.2
$21.09
$27.20

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MBCC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ernesto Tong

Fund Description

The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the Index. The Index consists of established, well-recognized companies listed on the S&P 500 from a broad range of industries that demonstrate strength in the marketplace based on fundamental company data such as revenue, revenue growth, net income, and net income growth. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Adviser develops and adjusts the Index’s constituents by following a proprietary rules-based methodology that scores this fundamental company data of the companies listed on the S&P 500 to determine approximately 24 of the highest-ranking companies. These companies are typically equally weighted in the Index. Based on these factors, the Fund at any given time may have a significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors relative to other sectors.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The Index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser. Solactive determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index based on data provided by the Adviser and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. Solactive generally rebalances the Index on a quarterly basis. Index maintenance performed by Solactive includes monitoring and implementing any adjustments, additions or deletions to the Index based upon the Index methodology. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Read More

MBCC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -44.2% 26.6% 93.79%
1 Yr 17.0% -98.5% 150.0% 52.37%
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 94.02%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 53.16%
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBCC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

MBCC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MBCC Category Low Category High MBCC % Rank
Net Assets 37.6 M 189 K 222 B 93.16%
Number of Holdings 24 2 3509 96.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.4 M -1.37 M 104 B 92.17%
Weighting of Top 10 46.02% 9.4% 100.0% 57.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BOOKING HOLDINGS 5.17%
  2. NIKE INC -CL B 4.62%
  3. SALESFORCE INC 4.45%
  4. VISA INC-CLASS A 4.34%
  5. WALT DISNEY CO 4.34%
  6. APPLE INC 4.31%
  7. SCHLUMBERGER LTD 4.30%
  8. MASTERCARD INC-A 4.28%
  9. STARBUCKS CORP 4.27%
  10. AMAZON.COM INC 4.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MBCC % Rank
Stocks 		99.78% 0.00% 107.71% 19.57%
Cash 		0.22% -10.83% 87.35% 78.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 59.55%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 61.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 57.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 56.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBCC % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 2.76%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 76.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 85.41%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 96.77%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 2.84%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 27.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 79.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 43.78%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 2.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 88.10%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 87.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBCC % Rank
US 		99.78% 0.00% 105.43% 5.53%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 93.48%

MBCC - Expenses

Operational Fees

MBCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.01% 7.09% 21.96%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 90.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 13.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

MBCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MBCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MBCC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

MBCC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MBCC Category Low Category High MBCC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.33% 62.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MBCC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MBCC Category Low Category High MBCC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 52.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MBCC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MBCC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

