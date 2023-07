As of June 30, 2022, the BBB Index included 339 notes of 89 issuers and approximately 28.6% of the BBB Index was comprised of Rule 144A securities. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the BBB Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the BBB Index and does not take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to track the BBB Index. Because of the practical difficulties and expense of purchasing all of the securities in the BBB Index, the Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the BBB Index. Instead, the Adviser utilizes a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the Fund’s objective. As such, the Fund may purchase a subset of the bonds in the BBB Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of bonds with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the BBB Index.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the BBB Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of April 30, 2022, each of the financials, information technology and consumer discretionary sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The BBB Index is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds issued in the U.S. domestic market that have a BBB rating based on the bond’s composite rating, which is an average of ratings from various rating agencies. Bonds no longer rated BBB, including non-investment grade bonds, are removed from the BBB Index at the end of the month in which they are upgraded or downgraded in connection with the BBB Index’s next scheduled rebalance. The BBB Index is comprised of bonds issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that the BBB Index provider determines to have an attractive valuation based on proprietary credit risk metrics developed by Moody’s Analytics, Inc. (“Moody’s Analytics”). Further, bonds that the BBB Index provider determines to have the highest probability of being downgraded to non-investment grade, based on proprietary credit risk metrics developed by Moody’s Analytics, are excluded from the BBB Index.