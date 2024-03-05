The Fund pursues a buffered strategy that seeks to provide returns that track the share price returns of the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (the “Underlying ETF”) (i.e., the market price returns of the Underlying ETF), at the end of a specified one-year period, from May 1 to April 30, as described below (the “Outcome Period”), subject to a “Spread,” and to provide downside protection with a buffer against the first 15% of Underlying ETF losses for the Outcome Period (the “Buffer”). The Spread represents the opportunity cost (i.e., the upside performance a shareholder forgoes) in return for the downside protection provided by the Buffer. The Fund’s intended return measured across different market conditions (e.g., rising or declining markets) is referred to as “outcomes” in this prospectus. The Underlying ETF’s share price returns reflect the price at which the Underlying ETF’s shares trade on the secondary market (not the Underlying ETF’s net asset value).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in instruments with economic characteristics similar to U.S. equity securities. Specifically, the Fund intends to invest substantially all of its assets in FLexible EXchange Options (“FLEX Options”) that reference the Underlying ETF. FLEX Options are customized equity or index options contracts that trade on an exchange, but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like exercise prices, styles and expiration dates. The Fund may purchase and sell a combination of call option contracts and put option contracts. A call option contract is an agreement between a buyer and seller that gives the purchaser of the call option contract the right, but not the obligation, to buy, and the seller of the call option contract (or the “writer”) the obligation to sell, a particular asset at a specified future date at an agreed upon price (commonly known as the “strike price”). A put option contract gives the purchaser of the put option contract the right, but not the obligation, to sell, and the writer of the put option contract the obligation to buy, a particular asset at a specified future date at the strike price.

The Spread represents the minimum return the Underlying ETF’s share price must achieve in positive market environments before the Fund participates in any positive returns, as measured at the end of the Outcome Period (i.e., the Spread must be exceeded at the end of the Outcome Period for the Fund to participate in any positive returns). The Spread is set at or near the close of the market on the business day prior to the first day of the Outcome Period, based on market conditions. Specifically, the Spread is based on the market costs associated with a series of FLEX Options that are purchased and sold in order to seek to obtain the relevant market exposure and to provide downside protection via the Buffer. The market conditions and other factors that influence the Spread can include risk free rates, market volatility, and time to expiration of the FLEX Options. The Spread for the current Outcome Period is 3.00% prior to taking into account any fees or expenses charged to the Fund. When the Fund’s annualized management fee of 0.74% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Spread is 3.74%. The Buffer is 15.00% prior to taking into account any fees or expenses charged to the Fund. When the Fund’s annualized management fee of 0.74% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Buffer is reduced to 14.26%.

The Fund’s return will be reduced by the Fund’s unitary management fee and further reduced by brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and non-routine or extraordinary expenses not included in the Fund’s unitary management fee. For the purpose of this prospectus, “non-routine or extraordinary expenses” are non-recurring expenses that may be incurred by the Fund outside of the ordinary course of its business, including, without limitation, costs incurred in connection with any claim, litigation, arbitration, mediation, government investigation or similar proceedings, indemnification expenses and expenses in connection with holding or soliciting proxies for a meeting of Fund shareholders. The returns that the Fund seeks to provide also do not include the costs associated with purchasing Shares of the Fund. The Fund will not receive or benefit from any dividend payments made by the Underlying ETF. It is expected that the Spread will change from one Outcome Period to the next. There is no guarantee, and it is unlikely, that the Spread will remain the same after the end of each Outcome Period. The Spread may increase or decrease, and it may change significantly, depending upon the market conditions at that time.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

The Underlying ETF is an exchange-traded unit investment trust that seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500® Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Underlying Index is a large-cap, market-weighted, U.S. equities index. The Underlying ETF seeks to achieve its investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Underlying Index, with the weight of each stock in the Underlying ETF’s portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Underlying Index. Although the Underlying ETF seeks to track the performance of the Underlying Index, the Underlying ETF’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Underlying Index due to fees, expenses and transaction costs incurred by the Underlying ETF, among other factors. In addition, it is possible that the Underlying ETF may not always fully replicate the Underlying Index, including due to the unavailability of certain Underlying Index securities in the secondary market or due to other extraordinary circumstances (e.g., if trading in a security has been halted). As of February 29, 2024, the Underlying Index was comprised of 503 constituent securities, representing 500 companies, with a market capitalization range of between $5.4 billion and $3.1 trillion, and had significant exposure to the information technology sector. Accordingly, through its investments in FLEX Options that reference the Underlying ETF, the Fund had significant exposure to the information technology sector as of February 29, 2024.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by buying and selling call and put FLEX Options that reference the Underlying

ETF. Generally, the Fund will enter into the FLEX Options for an Outcome Period on the business day immediately prior to the first day of the Outcome Period, and the FLEX Options of an Outcome Period will expire on the last business day of the Outcome Period, at which time the Fund will invest in a new set of FLEX Options for the next Outcome Period.

In general, the Fund seeks to achieve the following outcomes for each Outcome Period, although there can be no guarantee these results will be achieved:

• If the Underlying ETF’s share price has increased as of the end of the Outcome Period in excess of the Spread, the combination of FLEX Options held by the Fund is designed to provide returns that track the positive returns of the Underlying ETF’s share price that are in excess of the Spread (i.e. if the Underlying ETF returns 25% and the Spread is 3%, the Fund is designed to return 22%).

• If the Underlying ETF’s share price has increased as of the end of the Outcome Period but such increase is less than or equal to the Spread, the Fund will not participate in the positive returns of the Underlying ETF’s share price up to the Spread (i.e., if the Underlying ETF returns 3% and the Spread is 3%, the Fund is designed to return 0%).

• If the Underlying ETF’s share price has decreased as of the end of the Outcome Period, the combination of FLEX Options held by the Fund is designed to compensate for the first 15% of losses experienced by the Underlying ETF’s share price.

• If the Underlying ETF’s share price has decreased by more than 15% as of the end of the Outcome Period, the Fund is expected to experience all subsequent losses experienced by the Underlying ETF’s share price beyond 15% on a one-to-one basis, meaning that the Fund will decrease 1% for every 1% decrease in the Underlying ETF’s share price (i.e., if the Underlying ETF loses 20%, the Fund is designed to lose 5%).

• The outcomes described here are before taking into account Fund fees and expenses, brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and non-routine or extraordinary expenses not included in the Fund’s unitary management fee. An investor that purchases Shares after the Outcome Period has begun or sells Shares prior to the end of the Outcome Period may experience results that are very different from the investment objective sought by the Fund for that Outcome Period.

The following charts illustrate the hypothetical returns that the Fund seeks to provide where a shareholder holds Shares for the entire Outcome Period. To the extent an investor purchases Shares after an Outcome Period has begun and/or at a price other than Outcome NAV, or sells Shares before the end of an Outcome Period and/or at a price other than the last calculated NAV of the Outcome Period, such investor’s returns are likely to deviate from those illustrated in the below charts. The Spread is also referred to as the “Threshold,” which represents the level of returns that the Underlying ETF’s share price must exceed in positive market environments for the Fund to participate in any positive returns, as measured at the end of the Outcome Period. The Spread and Threshold in the line graph and bar chart below are for illustration only and the actual Spread and Threshold may be different.

The returns shown in the charts are based on hypothetical performance of the Underlying ETF’s share price in certain illustrative scenarios and do not take into account payment by the Fund of fees and expenses, brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and non-routine or extraordinary expenses not included in the Fund’s unitary management fee. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in providing these investment outcomes for any Outcome Period.

In the first graph below, the dotted line represents the Underlying ETF’s share price performance, and the solid line represents the gross returns that the Fund seeks to provide relative to the Underlying ETF’s share price performance.

The following table contains hypothetical examples designed to illustrate the Outcomes the Fund seeks to provide at the end of an Outcome Period, based upon the performance of the Underlying ETF’s share price from -100% to 100%. The table below reflects the Spread for the current Outcome Period: 3.00%. The table is provided for illustrative purposes and does not provide every possible performance scenario for the Fund for an Outcome Period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in its attempt to provide the Outcomes for an Outcome Period. The table is not intended to predict or project the performance of the FLEX Options or the Fund. Fund shareholders should not take this information as an assurance of the expected performance of the Underlying ETF’s share price

or return on the Fund’s Shares. The actual overall performance of the Fund will vary with fluctuations in the value of the FLEX Options during the Outcome Period, among other factors. Please refer to the Fund’s website, www.AllianzIMetfs.com/MAYU, which provides updated information relating to this table on a daily basis throughout the Outcome Period.

Underlying ETF Performance -100% -50% -20% -10% 0% 3.00% 10% 20% 50% 100% Fund Performance -85% -35% -5% 0% 0% 0% 7.00%* 17.00%* 47.00%* 97.00%*

* The Spread is set on the business day prior to the first day of the Outcome Period and is 3.00% prior to taking into account any fees or expenses charged to shareholders. When the Fund’s annual Fund management fee of 0.74% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Spread is 3.74%. The Fund’s annual management fee of 0.74% of the Fund’s average daily net assets, any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses incurred by the Fund will have the effect of increasing the Spread and reducing the Buffer amounts for Fund shareholders.

Despite the intended Buffer, a shareholder who holds Shares for the entire Outcome Period could lose their entire investment. An investment in the Fund is only appropriate for shareholders willing to bear the loss of their entire investment.

The outcomes may only be achieved if Shares are held over a complete Outcome Period. An investor that purchases or sells Shares during an Outcome Period may experience results that are very different from the outcomes sought by the Fund for that Outcome Period. For example, if an investor purchases Shares during an Outcome Period at a time when the Underlying ETF’s share price has decreased from its price at the beginning of the Outcome Period, that investor’s buffer will essentially be decreased by the amount of the decrease in the Underlying ETF’s share price. Conversely, if an investor purchases Shares during an Outcome Period at a time when the Underlying ETF’s share price has increased from its price at the beginning of the Outcome Period, that investor may experience losses prior to benefitting from the intended Buffer. The strategy is designed to realize the outcomes only on the final day of the Outcome Period. To achieve the target outcomes sought by the Fund for an Outcome Period, an investor must hold Shares for that entire Outcome Period. This means investors should purchase the Shares immediately prior to the beginning of the Outcome Period and hold the Shares until the end of the Outcome Period to achieve the intended results.

Both the Spread and Buffer are fixed at levels calculated in relation to the Outcome NAV and the Underlying ETF’s share price. The Outcome NAV is the Fund’s net asset value (or “NAV”, which is the per share value of the Fund’s assets) calculated at the close of the market on the business day prior to the first day of the Outcome Period. An investor purchasing Shares on the secondary market on the first day of the Outcome Period may pay a price that is different from the Fund’s Outcome NAV. As a result, the investor may not experience the same investment results as the Fund, even if the Fund is successful in achieving the outcomes. Furthermore, an investor cannot expect to purchase Shares precisely at the beginning of the Outcome Period or precisely at the price of the Outcome NAV, or sell Shares precisely at the end of the Outcome Period or precisely at the price of the last calculated NAV of the Outcome Period, and thereby experience precisely the investment returns sought by the Fund for the Outcome Period.

Following the current Outcome Period of May 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025, each subsequent Outcome Period will be a one-year period from May 1 to April 30. The Fund resets at the beginning of each Outcome Period by investing in a new set of FLEX Options that will provide a new Spread for the new Outcome Period. This means that the Spread is expected to change for each Outcome Period and is determined by market conditions on the business day immediately prior to the first day of each Outcome Period. The Spread may increase or decrease for each Outcome Period. The Buffer is not expected to change for each Outcome Period. The Spread and Buffer, and the Fund’s position relative to each, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Fund will be indefinitely offered with a new Outcome Period beginning at the end of each Outcome Period; the Fund is not intended to terminate after the current or any subsequent Outcome Period.

In select market environments, the combination of FLEX Options may result in a Spread of zero and could make additional cash available to the Fund. In these situations, the total cost of the package of FLEX Options designed to produce the outcomes, including establishing the Buffer and Spread, may be less than the amount available for investment by the Fund, resulting in excess cash. The Fund may invest the excess cash in overnight cash equivalents, short-term fixed income instruments, or seek synthetic yield via options. Synthetic yield seeks to replicate the payoff of a fixed income security

through the use of one or more option positions.

Approximately one week prior to the end of each Outcome Period, the Fund will file a prospectus supplement that discloses the anticipated ranges for the Spread for the next Outcome Period. Following the close of business on the last day of the Outcome Period, the Fund will file a prospectus supplement that discloses the Fund’s final Spread (both before and after taking into account the Fund’s annualized management fee) for the next Outcome Period. There is no guarantee the final Spread will be within the anticipated range. This information also will be available on the Fund’s website, www.AllianzIMetfs.com/MAYU.

An investor that purchases Shares after the Outcome Period has begun or sells Shares prior to the end of the Outcome Period may experience investment returns very different from those sought by the Fund for that Outcome Period. The Fund’s website, www.AllianzIMetfs.com/MAYU, provides, on a daily basis, important Fund information, including the Fund’s position relative to the Spread and Buffer, as well as information relating to the potential return scenarios as a result of an investment in the Fund. Before purchasing Shares, an investor should visit the website to review this information and understand the possible outcomes of an investment in Shares on a particular day and held through the end of the Outcome Period.