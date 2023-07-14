Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (an “ETF”). The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using three strategies: (1) a Bitcoin futures strategy, (2) an income strategy, and (3) an option overlay strategy. Even though the adviser employs three strategies, the Fund’s portfolio is composed primarily of income producing securities.

The Fund does not invest in Bitcoin directly.

Bitcoin Futures Strategy

The adviser seeks capital gains through a Bitcoin futures strategy. Under normal market conditions, the adviser selects Bitcoin futures so that the total value of economic Bitcoin exposure is approximately 100% of the net assets of the Fund. Bitcoin futures are intended to track, although not lockstep, the price of Bitcoin. The Fund only invests in standardized, cash-settled Bitcoin futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (the “CME”). As of the date of this prospectus, only the CME has such contracts. The value of Bitcoin futures is determined by reference to the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, which is designed to provide an indication of the price of Bitcoin across certain cash Bitcoin exchanges. The adviser invests primarily in front-month Bitcoin futures. Front-month Bitcoin futures contracts are those contracts with the shortest time to maturity.

The Fund executes its Bitcoin futures strategy indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary, which is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to Bitcoin futures consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to regulated investment companies. The Fund does not control any other entity. The Fund is deemed to be concentrated because it invests more than 25% of its net assets in Bitcoin futures contracts.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a digital asset, commonly referred to as a “cryptocurrency.” The ownership and operation of Bitcoin is determined by participants in an online, peer-to-peer network commonly referred to as the “Bitcoin Network”. The Bitcoin Network connects computers that run publicly accessible open-source software that follows the rules governing the Bitcoin Network. This is commonly referred to as the Bitcoin Protocol. The value of Bitcoin is not backed by any government, corporation, or other entity. Rather, its value is determined by the supply and demand in markets created to facilitate trading of Bitcoin. Ownership records and transaction records for Bitcoin are protected through public-key cryptography. The supply of Bitcoin is determined by the “Bitcoin Protocol.” No single entity owns or operates the Bitcoin Network. The Bitcoin Network is collectively maintained by (1) a decentralized group of participants running software that results in the recording and validation of transactions (this group is commonly referred to as “miners”), (2) software developers who propose improvements to the Bitcoin Protocol and related software and (3) users who choose which version of the Bitcoin software to run. Occasionally, developers suggest changes to the Bitcoin software. If a sufficient number of users and miners elect not to adopt the changes, a new digital asset, operating on the earlier version of the Bitcoin software, may be created. This is referred to as a “fork.”

Income Strategy

The adviser seeks to generate income through an income strategy focused on high-quality short-term debt instruments: U.S. Treasury securities and unaffiliated ETFs that investment primarily in U.S. Treasury securities. A portion of these securities serve as collateral for the Fund’s futures positions. Additionally, the Fund increases its income producing portfolio through leverage by entering into reverse repurchase agreements. Reverse repurchase agreements are contracts in which the Fund is a seller of securities under an agreement to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Reverse repurchase agreements are used by the Fund as an indirect means of borrowing.

Option Overlay Strategy

The adviser seeks additional capital gains through an option overlay strategy with up to 20% of Fund assets. However, gains from written option premiums are often referred to as income. The core of the option overlay strategy consists of writing exchange-traded put and call option spreads on securities, index futures or ETFs that the adviser believes are sufficiently correlated to Bitcoin futures to contribute to the Fund’s investment objective. A call option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy a security, index future, or ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. A put option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell index futures or sell a security, index future, or ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period.

In a put spread the Fund writes an out of the money (below current market price) put option while also buying a further out of the money put option. The written put option is intended to generate income, and the purchased put option is intended to partially limit the Fund’s potential losses from the written put option. The adviser selects written put options that it believes will expire worthless or are likely to decline in value. An additional portion of the option overlay consists of call option spreads. In a call option spread the Fund writes an out of the money (above current market price) call option while also purchasing a further out of the money call option. The purchased call option is intended to limit the Fund’s potential losses from the written call option. The adviser selects written call options that it believes will expire worthless or are likely to decline in value.

If the price of Bitcoin goes up, the Fund’s returns may underperform Bitcoin because the adviser will buy back the written call options at a likely-higher price. If the price of Bitcoin goes down, the Fund’s returns may underperform Bitcoin because the adviser will buy back the written put options at a likely-higher price. To a lesser extent, the Fund may also purchase exchange-traded protective put options on securities, index futures or ETFs that the adviser believes are sufficiently correlated to Bitcoin futures to contribute to the Fund’s investment objective.

Generally, the adviser selects options based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the optioned asset can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options based on maturity or opportunistic portfolio rebalancing. The Fund anticipates purchasing and selling options on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and the individual option expiration dates. However, the Fund may rebalance its option portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as if market volatility renders the protection provided by the option strategy less effective or ineffective or an option position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the option overlay is intended to improve the Fund’s performance, there is no guarantee that it will do so.

Subsidiary

The Fund expects to gain indirect exposure to the Bitcoin market indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary, the Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income Cayman Fund (the “Subsidiary”), which is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain indirect exposure to the Bitcoin market consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The Subsidiary is advised by the adviser. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation indirectly in Bitcoin-related investments, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same Investment Company Act of 1940 asset coverage requirements, when viewed on a consolidated basis with the Fund, with respect to its investments in derivatives; and also complies with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940 in Section 15 (regarding investment advisory contract approvals).

The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.