The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the constituents of the Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of an investable universe of fixed income securities of varying credit quality and duration, including corporate bonds, lower-quality bonds, known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds, treasury bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities and convertible bonds, that provide broad exposure to the U.S. and global bond market. The Index has approximately 12 ETF constituents which are weighted differently throughout the phases of the economic cycle (i.e., expansion, peak, contraction, trough) in an effort to maximize risk-adjusted returns. The Index may have up to 12.5% in an alternative sleeve of instruments that could range from currency ETFs to commodity ETFs. The Fund does not invest more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments.

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Adviser develops and adjusts the Index’s constituents by following a proprietary rules-based methodology that selects fixed income sectors based on the phase of the current economic cycle. The Index takes into account macroeconomic data about employment trends to determine the phase of the economic cycle and its relative strength to determine the Index constituents that are best suited for the particular phase

of expansion or contraction. The Adviser may also consider certain corporate actions, such as initial public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings, tender offers and spin-offs when developing the constituents of the Index.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The Index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser. Solactive determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index based on data provided by the Adviser (i.e., the Index’s constituents) and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. Solactive generally rebalances the Index monthly as new employment data are released. Index maintenance performed by Solactive includes monitoring and implementing any adjustments, additions or deletions to the Index based upon the Index methodology. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.