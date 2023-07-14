Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF

ETF
MAMB
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.06 -0.08 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A
MAMB (ETF)

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.06 -0.08 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A
MAMB (ETF)

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.06 -0.08 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF

MAMB | ETF

$22.06

$41 M

1.41%

$0.31

1.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$41 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.1
$20.52
$23.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF

MAMB | ETF

$22.06

$41 M

1.41%

$0.31

1.56%

MAMB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Monarch Ambassador Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the constituents of the Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of an investable universe of fixed income securities of varying credit quality and duration, including corporate bonds, lower-quality bonds, known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds, treasury bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities and convertible bonds, that provide broad exposure to the U.S. and global bond market. The Index has approximately 12 ETF constituents which are weighted differently throughout the phases of the economic cycle (i.e., expansion, peak, contraction, trough) in an effort to maximize risk-adjusted returns. The Index may have up to 12.5% in an alternative sleeve of instruments that could range from currency ETFs to commodity ETFs. The Fund does not invest more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments.

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC (the “Adviser”) is the Index provider. The Adviser develops and adjusts the Index’s constituents by following a proprietary rules-based methodology that selects fixed income sectors based on the phase of the current economic cycle. The Index takes into account macroeconomic data about employment trends to determine the phase of the economic cycle and its relative strength to determine the Index constituents that are best suited for the particular phase

of expansion or contraction. The Adviser may also consider certain corporate actions, such as initial public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings, tender offers and spin-offs when developing the constituents of the Index.

The Adviser utilizes a sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a replication indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Replication indexing” is a strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as in the underlying index.

The Index is sponsored by Solactive A.G. (“Solactive”), which is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser. Solactive determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index based on data provided by the Adviser (i.e., the Index’s constituents) and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. Solactive generally rebalances the Index monthly as new employment data are released. Index maintenance performed by Solactive includes monitoring and implementing any adjustments, additions or deletions to the Index based upon the Index methodology. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Read More

MAMB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -50.1% 6.9% 95.24%
1 Yr -1.6% -25.4% 139.4% 11.05%
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 95.79%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% 11.05%
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

MAMB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MAMB Category Low Category High MAMB % Rank
Net Assets 41 M 1.19 M 287 B 95.69%
Number of Holdings 9 1 17234 96.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.2 M -106 M 27.6 B 81.97%
Weighting of Top 10 99.47% 3.7% 100.0% 2.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ISHARES MBS ETF 18.75%
  2. ISHARES IBOXX INVESTMENT 15.96%
  3. ISHARES 7-10 YEAR TREASUR 13.70%
  4. ISHARES CORE U.S. AGGREGA 12.51%
  5. ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY 11.55%
  6. SPDR BLOOMBERG C 6.25%
  7. INVESCO TAXABLE MUNICIPAL 6.25%
  8. ISHARES GOLD TRU 6.19%
  9. ISHARES 20+ YEAR 6.08%
  10. SPDR PORT SHRT TRM CORP B 2.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MAMB % Rank
Stocks 		99.47% -0.98% 24.74% 5.05%
Cash 		0.53% -181.13% 95.99% 18.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 2.26%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 23.06% 0.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 0.09%
Bonds 		0.00% 3.97% 268.18% 98.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAMB % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 8.24%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.30% 26.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 25.82%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 25.27%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 18.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 42.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.55%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 28.02%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 20.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.91%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAMB % Rank
US 		99.47% -0.94% 24.47% 4.98%
Non US 		0.00% -0.04% 4.86% 1.72%

MAMB - Expenses

Operational Fees

MAMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.01% 2.93% 3.58%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.76% 99.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MAMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MAMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MAMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

MAMB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MAMB Category Low Category High MAMB % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% 0.00% 12.67% 91.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MAMB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MAMB Category Low Category High MAMB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% 95.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MAMB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MAMB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×