The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by primarily investing its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in the equity securities of large- and mid- capitalization companies domiciled in the United States (“US”) and/or principally traded in US securities markets (collectively, “US Companies”) that meet its pro-life social criteria. The Fund uses a fundamental security analysis and proprietary social scoring system to select the equity securities.

Construction of the Fund’s portfolio starts with the initial universe of US Companies with a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. Companies that satisfy the market capitalization screen are then screened based on their life score (“Life Score”) from 2nd Vote, Inc. (“Analytics”), a company that has created a proprietary scoring system to track the quality, quantity, type, and extent of a corporation’s or organization’s social activism. Companies with a Life Score of less than “3.0” on the scoring system are removed from the investable universe. The next step in the investment process is applying the Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc.’s (“LTI” or “Sub-Adviser”) Value Screen process or Relative Dividend Yield (“RDY”) and Relative-Price-to-Sales Ratio (“RPSR”) screen. RDY measures the yield of a particular stock compared to the yield on the S&P 500 and does so over long periods of time. RPSR measures how much investors are paying for a unit of sales, which reveals, according to the Sub-Adviser, what investors have historically paid for a particular company’s sales compared to what they are paying for the sales of all the companies in the S&P 500. The companies that pass the RDY and RPSR screen are then analyzed according to LTI’s proprietary research process, which analyzes fundamental, qualitative and quantitative data for each company:

Examples include:

● Qualitative Factors:

Catalyst for Outperformance

Franchise Value & Market Growth

Top Management/Board of Directors

● Quantitative Factors:

Sales/Revenue Growth

Operating Margins

Relative P/E

Positive Free Cash Flow

Dividend Coverage/Growth

Asset Turnover Ratio

Use of Cash (buyback, debt, dividend)

Leverage

Financial Risk

LTI’s proprietary research process determines the final investment portfolio and security weights for the Fund.

Value Screen

The fundamental security analysis process as developed by LTI, which employs two time-proven stock valuation metrics (both pioneered by its team) that it believes are consistent and robust indicators of investment value: Relative Dividend Yield (“RDY”) and Relative-Price-to-Sales Ratio (“RPSR”). RPSR is the dominant selection methodology. RDY provides a level of confirmation and conviction to the selection when dividends are available. After the initial screening is completed, each company will then be considered according to LTI’s proprietary research analysis consisting of its proprietary research process.

Proprietary Rating System

The proprietary scoring system was developed by Analytics, whose founder is an indirect owner of 2nd Vote Advisers, LLC (the “Adviser”). The scoring system evaluates information about companies’ direct and indirect corporate donations; activities and stated policies of companies; documented sponsorships for various political and advocacy-related events; corporate leadership donations, activities and advocacy; and lobbying spent for or against various issues on federal and state levels (collectively, “Activities and Policies Data”). Information on these Activities and Policies is gathered from different data sources including: Forms 990 (IRS tax forms that provide the public with financial information about non-profit organizations), the IRS electronic filing database, official company websites, official company annual reports, news publications, keyword google searches, or any other sources that demonstrate advocacy/activism by or on behalf of the company.

While all companies begin with a base “3.0” or Neutral score, Analytics gathers Activities and Policies Data, and converts this data into a point system that is then added or deducted from the base score. For donations, the base score will either increase (donations for pro-life causes) or decrease (donations for pro-abortion causes) based on the dollar amount. Companies that directly or indirectly support abortion or abortion related advocacy groups or legislation will lower its Analytics scores. This would include any company that provides direct financial support for Planned Parenthood Federation of America or the Center for Reproductive Rights. Any company that provides support to pro-life organizations and or advocate for pro-life efforts will increase its Analytics score. Ultimately a company receives a Life Score of between 1 and 5, which may not be a whole number. Companies with a Life Score of less than “3.0” on the scoring system are not included in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund’s investment objective is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate an index.