2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF

LYFE | Active ETF

$33.74

$19.1 M

0.97%

$0.33

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.7%

1 yr return

22.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$19.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.9
$27.35
$33.89

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF

LYFE | Active ETF

$33.74

$19.1 M

0.97%

$0.33

0.75%

LYFE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    2nd Vote Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by primarily investing its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in the equity securities of large- and mid- capitalization companies domiciled in the United States (“US”) and/or principally traded in US securities markets (collectively, “US Companies”) that meet its pro-life social criteria. The Fund uses a fundamental security analysis and proprietary social scoring system to select the equity securities.

Construction of the Fund’s portfolio starts with the initial universe of US Companies with a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. Companies that satisfy the market capitalization screen are then screened based on their life score (“Life Score”) from 2nd Vote, Inc. (“Analytics”), a company that has created a proprietary scoring system to track the quality, quantity, type, and extent of a corporation’s or organization’s social activism. Companies with a Life Score of less than “3.0” on the scoring system are removed from the investable universe. The next step in the investment process is applying the Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc.’s (“LTI” or “Sub-Adviser”) Value Screen process or Relative Dividend Yield (“RDY”) and Relative-Price-to-Sales Ratio (“RPSR”) screen. RDY measures the yield of a particular stock compared to the yield on the S&P 500 and does so over long periods of time. RPSR measures how much investors are paying for a unit of sales, which reveals, according to the Sub-Adviser, what investors have historically paid for a particular company’s sales compared to what they are paying for the sales of all the companies in the S&P 500. The companies that pass the RDY and RPSR screen are then analyzed according to LTI’s proprietary research process, which analyzes fundamental, qualitative and quantitative data for each company:

Examples include:

Qualitative Factors:

Catalyst for Outperformance

Franchise Value & Market Growth

Top Management/Board of Directors

Quantitative Factors:

Sales/Revenue Growth

Operating Margins

Relative P/E

Positive Free Cash Flow

Dividend Coverage/Growth

Asset Turnover Ratio

Use of Cash (buyback, debt, dividend)

Leverage

Financial Risk

LTI’s proprietary research process determines the final investment portfolio and security weights for the Fund.

Value Screen

The fundamental security analysis process as developed by LTI, which employs two time-proven stock valuation metrics (both pioneered by its team) that it believes are consistent and robust indicators of investment value: Relative Dividend Yield (“RDY”) and Relative-Price-to-Sales Ratio (“RPSR”). RPSR is the dominant selection methodology. RDY provides a level of confirmation and conviction to the selection when dividends are available. After the initial screening is completed, each company will then be considered according to LTI’s proprietary research analysis consisting of its proprietary research process.

Proprietary Rating System

The proprietary scoring system was developed by Analytics, whose founder is an indirect owner of 2nd Vote Advisers, LLC (the “Adviser”). The scoring system evaluates information about companies’ direct and indirect corporate donations; activities and stated policies of companies; documented sponsorships for various political and advocacy-related events; corporate leadership donations, activities and advocacy; and lobbying spent for or against various issues on federal and state levels (collectively, “Activities and Policies Data”). Information on these Activities and Policies is gathered from different data sources including: Forms 990 (IRS tax forms that provide the public with financial information about non-profit organizations), the IRS electronic filing database, official company websites, official company annual reports, news publications, keyword google searches, or any other sources that demonstrate advocacy/activism by or on behalf of the company.

While all companies begin with a base “3.0” or Neutral score, Analytics gathers Activities and Policies Data, and converts this data into a point system that is then added or deducted from the base score. For donations, the base score will either increase (donations for pro-life causes) or decrease (donations for pro-abortion causes) based on the dollar amount. Companies that directly or indirectly support abortion or abortion related advocacy groups or legislation will lower its Analytics scores. This would include any company that provides direct financial support for Planned Parenthood Federation of America or the Center for Reproductive Rights. Any company that provides support to pro-life organizations and or advocate for pro-life efforts will increase its Analytics score. Ultimately a company receives a Life Score of between 1 and 5, which may not be a whole number. Companies with a Life Score of less than “3.0” on the scoring system are not included in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund’s investment objective is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate an index.

Read More

LYFE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LYFE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 22.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LYFE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% N/A N/A N/A
2021 13.8% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LYFE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LYFE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% N/A N/A N/A
2021 13.8% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

LYFE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LYFE Category Low Category High LYFE % Rank
Net Assets 19.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 33 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 41.99% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lam Research Corp 5.19%
  2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 4.92%
  3. Fortinet Inc 4.89%
  4. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 4.79%
  5. ServiceNow Inc 4.67%
  6. Steel Dynamics Inc 4.02%
  7. Broadcom Inc 3.89%
  8. Arista Networks Inc 3.85%
  9. Lowe's Cos Inc 3.82%
  10. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LYFE % Rank
Stocks 		97.83% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.29% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LYFE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LYFE % Rank
US 		97.83% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

LYFE - Expenses

Operational Fees

LYFE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LYFE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LYFE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LYFE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LYFE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LYFE Category Low Category High LYFE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.97% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LYFE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LYFE Category Low Category High LYFE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LYFE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LYFE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

