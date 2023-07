Portfolio managers utilize quantitative models to select securities with attractive fundamentals that they expect will provide enhanced risk-adjusted returns over the long term, while realizing less volatility.

The fund generally invests in common stocks of U.S. companies that have a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. To select securities for the fund, portfolio managers utilize proprietary models to screen and rank companies based on fundamental metrics. The information used to generate these measures is typically contained in financial statement data and market information, but may include other sources. The fund seeks to deliver a lower realized portfolio volatility than its benchmark, the S&P 500® Index, by utilizing a stock selection process that expands on traditional measures of price volatility by including measures of asymmetric (i.e., downside) volatility and seeking securities of businesses that demonstrate consistent cash-flows, stable operations, and strong balance sheets. Portfolio managers employ a multi-dimensional approach to stock selection and risk management—which includes evaluating empirical measures of stock price risks and fundamental measures of business safety and continuity—to construct a portfolio that balances the return and risk objectives of the fund. This approach seeks to identify risks of individual securities and across key dimensions such as economic segment. Finally, portfolio managers review the output of the quantitative model, considering factors such as risk management, transaction costs, and liquidity management.

The portfolio managers generally sell securities from the fund’s portfolio when they believe a security becomes less attractive relative to other opportunities, a security’s risk characteristics outweigh its return opportunity, or specific events alter a security’s prospects.