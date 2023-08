The Fund seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices serves as the index provider and calculation agent (the “Index Provider”).

S&P Global Luxury Index

The Index is composed of common stock of U.S. and international companies of any capitalization engaged in the production, distribution, or provision of luxury goods and services (collectively, “Luxury Companies”). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global Broad Market Index (the “BMI Index”), which provides a broad measure of global equities markets and includes approximately 13,000 companies in more than 50 countries covering both developed and emerging markets, including U.S. companies. The eligible universe of Index constituents consists of those companies in the BMI Index that are included in certain industries in the consumer discretionary sector or the consumer staples sector, as classified by the Global Industry Classification Standards (“GICS”). Index constituents also must be listed on a developed market exchange (as determined by the Index Provider) and have a minimum three-month average daily traded value of $1 million ($750,000 for current constituents).

The Index Provider identifies companies engaged in the production, distribution, or provision of luxury goods and services eligible for inclusion in the Index (the “Investable Universe”) using a proprietary analysis primarily based on qualitative factors such as a company’s business description, revenue segment, and market perception. A company must also satisfy certain other criteria to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, including, among others, a minimum three-month average daily value traded of $1 million, a stock listing on a developed market exchange, and assignment to one of certain Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS ® ) sub-industry classification specified in the Index methodology. Companies comprising the Investable Universe are then assigned one of the following scores based on the extent to which the qualitative factors considered indicate exposure to luxury goods and services: 0.25 (minimal luxury exposure), 0.5 (moderate luxury exposure), 0.75 (significant luxury exposure), or 1 (maximum luxury exposure)

(each, a “Luxury Exposure Score”). Once scored, companies in the Investable Universe are ranked in descending order first, by their Luxury Exposure Score and second, by their float-adjusted market capitalization. The top 80 highest ranking companies are selected as the constituents of the Index. Index constituents are weighted based on their Luxury Exposure Score multiplied by their float-adjusted market capitalization subject to certain single stock weight caps. Constituents with a Luxury Exposure Score of: (i) 1 are capped at 8%; (ii) 0.75 are capped at 6%; (iii) 0.5 are capped at 4%; and (iv) 0.25 are capped at 2%. Any excess capped weight is proportionally redistributed to uncapped constituents until all the constraints are satisfied. The Index Provider’s evaluation of the qualitative factors used to identify companies that comprise the Investable Universe and assign a Luxury Exposure Score to each such company involves significant subjectivity on the part of the Index Provider and its Index Committee. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced annually after the close of business on the last business day of July.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in the constituents of the Index or investments with similar economic characteristics, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the constituent securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund seek to track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not constituents of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other pending changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of May 14, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods Industry.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).