NameAs of 10/20/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.62 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.2%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 10/20/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all (at least 80%), of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. As of October 22, 2021, there were 50 issues in the Index.
The Index is comprised of global equities that provide exposure to the Index’s theme of luxury goods, as described below. The eligible universe of the Index consists of those companies whose principal business is offering products or providing services related to: accessories, alcohol, apparel, athleisure, beauty, home, jewelry, and vehicles, among others (each of the foregoing, a “sub-theme”). Companies relevant to the Index’s global luxury goods theme will include those that, based on Emles Indexing LLC’s (the “Index Provider”) own internal research and analysis, focus on and significantly benefit from sales and consumption of luxury goods globally and have a reasonably estimated revenue derived therefrom of at least 50%. To the extent practicable, weights are adjusted to generally limit each security to consist of no more than 8% of the entire portfolio value.
The Index Provider analyzes the eligible companies in accordance with its proprietary methodology, which uses publicly available information, such as annual reports, business descriptions, and financial news, to rate and weight the companies based on the degree to which the company, including its products or services, provides exposure to the applicable sub-theme(s). Securities included in the Index must have, for at least six months prior to inclusion in the Index, an average daily trading value of $25 million. Eligible securities must also have a share price of at least $1.00 at the date of inclusion in the Index and a minimum market valuation of $100 million. Securities valued in foreign currencies will be included in the Index based on their local currency equivalents at the prevailing exchange rate. Securities must meet the above requirements at that time in which they are selected to be included in the index, including upon rebalancing. The Index Provider’s Index Committee may determine to include a security with less than $25 million average daily trading value, provided it satisfies the remaining inclusion criteria and is deemed appropriate for inclusion in the Index. The Index seeks to rebalance quarterly, and under certain circumstances, such as a merger between two Index constituents, a special rebalance will be completed to maintain the Index’s weighting scheme.
The Index Provider’s methodology does not require that at least one company from each of the sub-themes be included in the Index. In addition, companies included in the Index may also operate business lines that generate revenue in other sub-themes.
Emles Indexing LLC (an affiliate of the Emles Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”)) is the index provider for the Index. S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P”) is the calculation agent for the Index and independently prices the Index on a continuous basis during equity market hours. The Fund has adopted procedures pursuant to Rule 17j-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and the Adviser has adopted procedures to address any potential conflicts in accordance with Rule 204(A)(1) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. These procedures address the types of conflicts that may arise in connection with a self-indexing fund.
The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and would not necessarily sell a security because of overall market decline or if a certain issuer was experiencing financial troubles or appeared overvalued, unless that issuer’s security was removed from the Index. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.
The Adviser uses a full replication strategy, an indexing strategy that involves investing in all securities from the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings) and liquidity measures similar to those of the Index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Index. The Fund seeks to invest from 80% (at the minimum) to significantly all of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index. To the extent holding the component securities of the Index is not practicable, the Fund may invest in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”).
|Period
|LUXE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-36.1%
|6.9%
|20.37%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-59.7%
|-4.5%
|61.22%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|25.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.3%
|16.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.2%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LUXE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-25.2%
|48.8%
|53.19%
|2021
|N/A
|-69.1%
|122.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|7.7%
|47.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-31.3%
|2.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|2.5%
|59.1%
|N/A
|Period
|LUXE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-51.1%
|-18.9%
|51.85%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-59.7%
|20.6%
|60.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|25.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.3%
|16.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.2%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LUXE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-25.2%
|48.8%
|51.06%
|2021
|N/A
|-69.1%
|122.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|7.7%
|47.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-31.3%
|3.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|2.5%
|59.1%
|N/A
|LUXE
|Category Low
|Category High
|LUXE % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.62 M
|979 K
|16.1 B
|89.29%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|25
|327
|59.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.09 M
|5.86 K
|11.1 B
|85.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.20%
|13.6%
|74.1%
|54.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LUXE % Rank
|Stocks
|91.61%
|77.53%
|100.38%
|17.54%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-0.37%
|22.47%
|84.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.11%
|0.43%
|47.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|50.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|50.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LUXE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.10%
|50.88%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.29%
|19.30%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.79%
|59.65%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.91%
|84.21%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.27%
|10.53%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.22%
|57.89%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.88%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.76%
|89.47%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.70%
|12.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|61.40%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|54.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LUXE % Rank
|Non US
|60.42%
|0.00%
|73.67%
|5.26%
|US
|31.19%
|26.30%
|99.97%
|96.49%
|LUXE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.08%
|2.44%
|59.65%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|67.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|LUXE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|LUXE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LUXE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|214.00%
|N/A
|LUXE
|Category Low
|Category High
|LUXE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.23%
|28.07%
|LUXE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LUXE
|Category Low
|Category High
|LUXE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.54%
|2.70%
|56.86%
|LUXE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 17, 2022
|$0.029
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2020
1.52
1.5%
Gabriel Hammond. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2001, Mr. Hammond joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Energy & Power Group. In 2004, he left Goldman and founded SteelPath, an investment firm that focused exclusively on energy infrastructure, and Alerian, a leading energy infrastructure data and analytics company. In 2005, Alerian created and launched the first real-time index of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In 2010, SteelPath launched the first MLP mutual fund and Alerian launched the first MLP exchange traded fund. Mr. Hammond sold SteelPath and its mutual funds family to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in 2012, but remained a portfolio manager until 2014, and he sold Alerian in 2018. In 2019, Mr. Hammond founded Emles Advisors LLC where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2020
1.52
1.5%
Yevgeniy Shelkovskiy. After graduating from Boston University in 2014, Mr. Shelkovskiy began his career at HSBC, where he covered Financials, Mining, Materials, and Retail companies both in the U.S. and globally. Concurrently, his responsibilities also included top-down global equity strategy research. After HSBC, he joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2018, with a coverage focus on North American Mining and Materials companies. He joined Emles Advisors LLC in 2018. Mr. Shelkovskiy is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2021
1.03
1.0%
After graduating from the University of Maryland in 2015, Mr. Qian joined BlackRock as a portfolio analyst where he was involved in portfolio construction, implementation, and analytics across multi-sector, public, and private credit funds. During this time, Mr. Qian contributed to internal and external engagements spanning launches of novel asset risk models, equity derivative valuation models, and BlackRock Self Indexing (now, BlackRock Index Services). Prior to joining Emles, Mr. Qian was a lead index manager at Nasdaq where he enabled the index business’ quantitative capabilities and regulatory compliance, while also managing over $50 billion in multi-asset index AUM across sector indexes, systematic factor strategies, and strategic product relationships.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.31
|24.18
|12.19
|14.22
