Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 11/22/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Martin Currie International Sustainable Equity Fund

LUISX | Active ETF

-

$33.2 M

0.00%

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$33.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$0.00
$0.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LUISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Martin Currie International Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    FRANKLIN TEMPLETON
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity and equity related securities of foreign companies and other investments with similar economic characteristics that meet the subadviser’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria for the fund. (The fund does not currently intend to borrow for investment purposes.) Subject to the ESG criteria, the fund is generally unconstrained by any particular sector, geography or market capitalization. The subadviser focuses on companies that it believes have a strong history of, or future potential for, offering high and durable returns on invested capital over time and seeks to acquire securities of companies with reasonable valuations based on the subadviser’s assessment of the company’s long-term potential. When the subadviser identifies an opportunity it finds attractive, it aims to make a long-term capital commitment.
In identifying investments that meet ESG criteria, the subadviser assesses ESG factors through a proprietary analytical framework. This analysis may include such factors as shareholder rights, accounting standards, remuneration, board structure, supply chain, data protection, pollution/hazardous waste policies, water usage, and climate change policies. These factors are assessed both quantitatively and qualitatively, through the subadviser’s direct research and engagement process. Proprietary ESG ratings capture this analysis with companies assigned a risk rating on each of governance and sustainability (environmental and social) from 1 (low risk) to 5 (high risk). Companies with a rating of 4 or worse with respect to governance or sustainability (environment and social) will not be purchased for the fund’s portfolio. Because investing on the basis of ESG criteria involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the subadviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor, and other managers may make a different assessment of a company’s ESG criteria. In addition, the fund seeks to avoid investing in companies that the subadviser has determined, based on its exclusionary criteria, to be significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, including the production of tobacco, production of weapons, the extraction of fossil fuels, or the mining of metals and minerals. A company will be considered to be significantly involved if, based upon information received by the subadviser, the company
  
generates approximately 5% or more of revenue from tobacco production, approximately 5% or more of revenue from the production of weapons, including nuclear weapons, or approximately 5% or more of revenue from direct involvement in extraction of fossil fuels. Further, the fund will seek to avoid investing in any company that, based upon information received by the subadviser, generates revenue from mining of metals and minerals as defined by GICS sub-industries Diversified Metals and Mining, Copper, Gold and Precious Metals and Minerals, or that is involved in the production, sale or distribution of dedicated and key components of antipersonnel mines and cluster munitions. 
The equity securities in which the fund will invest may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stock, depositary receipts, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and synthetic foreign equity securities, including international warrants and other instruments with similar economic characteristics. A synthetic foreign equity security is a type of derivative, typically issued by a bank or other financial institution, designed to replicate the economic exposure of buying an equity security directly in a particular foreign market. The fund may use synthetic foreign equity securities to obtain market exposure where direct access is not otherwise available. The fund may also enter into derivatives as a substitute for buying or selling securities; to obtain market exposure; and to manage cash. 
The fund may seek investment opportunities in any foreign country and under normal market conditions will invest in or have exposure to securities of companies located in at least three foreign countries. The fund may invest without limit in securities of companies located in any foreign country, including countries with developed or emerging markets. The fund may invest in companies of any size and market capitalization but will typically invest in those companies with market capitalizations in excess of $3 billion. The fund’s portfolio is expected to be highly concentrated, with approximately 20-40 holdings. 
Instances when the subadviser may sell a portfolio holding include the following: 
If the proprietary governance or sustainability rating assigned by the subadviser to an issuer changes to a score of 4 or worse; 
If the issuer becomes significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, including the production of tobacco, production of weapons, the extraction of fossil fuels, or the mining of metals and minerals; 
If the stock reaches the subadviser’s price target and the subadviser believes there is no more upside potential; 
If the stock is nearing the subadviser’s price target: When the subadviser believes a stock is close to exhausting its outperformance potential the subadviser will trim the fund’s holdings; 
If the stock underperforms and the subadviser’s conviction in the stock has lowered after a reassessment of the research relating to the stock. 
The fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
Read More

LUISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

LUISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LUISX Category Low Category High LUISX % Rank
Net Assets 33.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 25 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 18.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 57.07% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 7.45%
  2. ResMed Inc 6.95%
  3. Mettler-Toledo International Inc 6.13%
  4. Hexagon AB 5.87%
  5. L'Oreal SA 5.49%
  6. Linde PLC 5.48%
  7. Atlas Copco AB 5.27%
  8. CSL Ltd 4.98%
  9. Dassault Systemes SE 4.83%
  10. AIA Group Ltd 4.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LUISX % Rank
Stocks 		99.92% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.08% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LUISX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LUISX % Rank
Non US 		93.04% N/A N/A N/A
US 		6.88% N/A N/A N/A

LUISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LUISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LUISX Category Low Category High LUISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LUISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LUISX Category Low Category High LUISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LUISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LUISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

