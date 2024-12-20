Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

LSV Disciplined Value ETF

ETF
LSVD
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.5546 +0.26 +1.08%
primary theme
N/A
LSVD (ETF)

LSV Disciplined Value ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.5546 +0.26 +1.08%
primary theme
N/A
LSVD (ETF)

LSV Disciplined Value ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.5546 +0.26 +1.08%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 12/20/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

LSV Disciplined Value ETF

LSVD | ETF

$24.55

-

0.00%

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.3
$24.29
$24.55

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 12/20/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

LSV Disciplined Value ETF

LSVD | ETF

$24.55

-

0.00%

0.40%

LSVD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LSV Disciplined Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded Fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The

equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, the Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more at the time of purchase.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on companies whose securities, in the Adviser’s opinion, are out-of-favor (undervalued) in the marketplace at the time of purchase in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book value, revenues or cash flow, but show signs of recent improvement. The Adviser believes that these out-of-favor securities will produce superior future returns if their future growth exceeds the market’s low expectations.

The Adviser uses a quantitative investment model to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment model ranks securities based on fundamental measures of value (such as the price-to-earnings ratio) and indicators of near-term appreciation potential (such as recent price appreciation). The investment model selects stocks to buy from the higher-ranked stocks and selects stocks to sell from those whose rankings have decreased, subject to overall risk controls. The Adviser manages the Fund conservatively relative to the S&P 500 Index by implementing a low tracking error strategy to the benchmark and further restricting the investment model with respect to (1) industry and sector weights to a maximum of +/- 5% the benchmark weight and (2) security weightings by a maximum of +/- 3% the benchmark weight.

Read More

LSVD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

LSVD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSVD Category Low Category High LSVD % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSVD % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

LSVD - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.40% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LSVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LSVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LSVD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSVD Category Low Category High LSVD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSVD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSVD Category Low Category High LSVD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSVD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LSVD - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×