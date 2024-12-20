The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded Fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The

equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, the Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more at the time of purchase.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on companies whose securities, in the Adviser’s opinion, are out-of-favor (undervalued) in the marketplace at the time of purchase in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book value, revenues or cash flow, but show signs of recent improvement. The Adviser believes that these out-of-favor securities will produce superior future returns if their future growth exceeds the market’s low expectations.

The Adviser uses a quantitative investment model to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment model ranks securities based on fundamental measures of value (such as the price-to-earnings ratio) and indicators of near-term appreciation potential (such as recent price appreciation). The investment model selects stocks to buy from the higher-ranked stocks and selects stocks to sell from those whose rankings have decreased, subject to overall risk controls. The Adviser manages the Fund conservatively relative to the S&P 500 Index by implementing a low tracking error strategy to the benchmark and further restricting the investment model with respect to (1) industry and sector weights to a maximum of +/- 5% the benchmark weight and (2) security weightings by a maximum of +/- 3% the benchmark weight.