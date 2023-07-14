Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

LeaderShares® AlphaFactor® Tactical Focused ETF

Active ETF
LSAT
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.4263 -0.34 -0.99%
primary theme
N/A
LSAT (ETF)

LeaderShares® AlphaFactor® Tactical Focused ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.4263 -0.34 -0.99%
primary theme
N/A
LSAT (ETF)

LeaderShares® AlphaFactor® Tactical Focused ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.4263 -0.34 -0.99%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LeaderShares® AlphaFactor® Tactical Focused ETF

LSAT | Active ETF

$34.43

$194 M

0.32%

$0.11

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$194 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.8
$29.51
$34.77

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LeaderShares® AlphaFactor® Tactical Focused ETF

LSAT | Active ETF

$34.43

$194 M

0.32%

$0.11

0.99%

LSAT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LeaderShares® AlphaFactor® Tactical Focused ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 26, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Cheung

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that employs an investment approach that utilizes a quantitative factor-based investment methodology focused on U.S. equities. The Adviser selects stocks based on a number of characteristics that include, but are not limited to, net share count reduction, free cash flow growth, dividend yield, volatility and debt/asset ratios. The final selection of stocks is based on market characteristics including, but not limited to, liquidity and market capitalization. The Fund expects the average daily trading volume of shares in companies being selected to be in excess of 400,000 shares per day at the time of purchase, however average daily trading volume may change due to market fluctuations. In addition, the Fund expects the market capitalization of the companies in which it invests to be $1 billion and greater, however this could change due to market fluctuations. The Fund will typically be invested in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion at the time of initial purchase. The Adviser employs a multi-factor tactical risk management overlay that seeks to identify periods of above average risk. At times identified by the Adviser as above average risk, the Fund may exit positions in equity securities and become comprised primarily of money market instruments such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper and other short-term instruments, money market funds, or U.S. government bonds. Such investments can either be direct or through investments in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). In identifying a time as above average risk, the Fund will consider multiple factors including negative market performance and negative market technical indicators such as advance versus decline breadth, as well as a proprietary set of supply and demand and economic factors.

The Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, industry or group of industries.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.

Read More

LSAT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -16.6% 13.4% 92.98%
1 Yr 17.2% -34.1% 14.1% 32.15%
3 Yr 0.0%* -15.1% 91.2% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -16.0% 41.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.1% 21.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -56.4% 42.6% 4.07%
2021 11.8% -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -27.7% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -8.2% 11.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -19.0% 13.4% 99.25%
1 Yr N/A -34.1% 56.5% 33.42%
3 Yr N/A* -15.1% 91.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 41.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.9% 22.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -56.4% 42.6% 4.31%
2021 11.8% -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -27.7% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 14.7% N/A

LSAT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSAT Category Low Category High LSAT % Rank
Net Assets 194 M 504 K 30.4 B 79.40%
Number of Holdings 31 9 2354 96.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 54.4 M 2.87 K 9.16 B 71.01%
Weighting of Top 10 34.57% 5.3% 99.9% 10.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OWENS CORNING 3.64%
  2. MGIC INVT CORP 3.62%
  3. CARDINAL HEALTH 3.55%
  4. BOYD GAMING CORP 3.53%
  5. CHOICE HOTELS 3.53%
  6. ALLISON TRANSMIS 3.50%
  7. LOWE'S COS INC 3.43%
  8. POPULAR INC 3.42%
  9. SP GLOBAL INC 3.40%
  10. EXPEDITORS INTL 3.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSAT % Rank
Stocks 		99.38% 85.69% 100.65% 37.35%
Cash 		0.71% -0.65% 14.30% 61.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 55.77%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 55.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 55.28%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 57.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSAT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 75.68%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 4.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 95.58%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 31.42% 97.79%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 32.47% 80.84%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.11% 0.98%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 81.82%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 33.17%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.79% 99.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.62% 2.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.88% 72.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSAT % Rank
US 		99.38% 55.79% 100.30% 11.30%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.04% 95.09%

LSAT - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 2.78% 41.73%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.20% 97.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

LSAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% 83.01%

LSAT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSAT Category Low Category High LSAT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 9.46% 1.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSAT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSAT Category Low Category High LSAT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.84% 4.73% 14.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSAT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSAT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Cheung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Michael is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at Redwood Investment Management. Michael works closely with the firm’s founder and President in overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. He leads the quantitative research effort including other members of the quantitative analyst team, and is responsible for proprietary investment model algorithm design and maintenance. Michael brings extensive experience working with a variety of programming languages and database structures, as well as broad knowledge of capital markets, global macro, and quantitative analysis, from his prior experience as a head trader on a proprietary equities trading desk. In addition, Michael was also formerly the head of a statistical arbitrage strategy that traded across multiple asset classes. He studied quantitative economics and mathematics at the University of California, Irvine.

Michael Messinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

After years of personal research while working with talented investors and “allocators” in the leveraged finance ecosystem, Michael founded Redwood in 2010 as a quantitative research based money management firm with a “RiskFirst™” mandate. The initial tactical fixed-income strategy, Defensive Credit, formed the quantitative research foundation that led to the launch of Redwood’s 5-Star Morningstar rated Mutual Fund, the Redwood Managed Risk Plus L.P. hedge fund, as well as the Multi-Sector Managed Risk, and Systematic Macro Trend (SMarT) strategies. Since then, Michael has expanded Redwood’s capabilities, with additions of talented professionals, to provide tactical and strategic beta investment solutions that include Redwood’s AlphaFactor® equity strategies, fixed-income, and alternatives, as well as Redwood’s Dynamic Risk-Budget Model asset allocation portfolios. Michael is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. Prior to Redwood, Michael served as a Vice President for Riversource Investments, (now known as Columbia Management), worked in multiple roles at ING investment management, and began his career as an Analyst at UBS. He received his B.S in Finance from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Richard Duff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Richard is President of Redwood Investment Management, with two decades of senior investment management experience including portfolio management and distribution as well as company strategy and product development in both large and small firms. Richard is responsible for overseeing Redwood’s investment solutions, from initial ideation to final implementation and risk management, distribution team development and management, and is a portfolio manager of two Redwood AlphaFactor® equity funds. Richard began his career as Senior Investment Officer at Pacific Income Advisers where he was a member of the equity strategy team utilizing quantitative screening in equity portfolio management. Later Richard was a Managing Director at BlackRock, where he was a member of the Equity Operating Committee and the AMG Executive Team. Richard’s BlackRock experience included managing a 100+ member team with a nine figure P&L, turning around the firm’s closed end fund franchise including the successful launch of BlackRock’s first equity strategy closed end funds, and leading the integration of the largest retained group in BlackRock’s first investment management firm acquisition. Richard received his BA from the University of California, Berkeley, attended Washington and Lee University, School of Law and received his JD from University of San Francisco, School of Law.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×