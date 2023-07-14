Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that employs an investment approach that utilizes a quantitative factor-based investment methodology focused on U.S. equities. The Adviser selects stocks based on a number of characteristics that include, but are not limited to, net share count reduction, free cash flow growth, dividend yield, volatility and debt/asset ratios. The final selection of stocks is based on market characteristics including, but not limited to, liquidity and market capitalization. The Fund expects the average daily trading volume of shares in companies being selected to be in excess of 400,000 shares per day at the time of purchase, however average daily trading volume may change due to market fluctuations. In addition, the Fund expects the market capitalization of the companies in which it invests to be $1 billion and greater, however this could change due to market fluctuations. The Fund will typically be invested in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion at the time of initial purchase. The Adviser employs a multi-factor tactical risk management overlay that seeks to identify periods of above average risk. At times identified by the Adviser as above average risk, the Fund may exit positions in equity securities and become comprised primarily of money market instruments such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper and other short-term instruments, money market funds, or U.S. government bonds. Such investments can either be direct or through investments in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). In identifying a time as above average risk, the Fund will consider multiple factors including negative market performance and negative market technical indicators such as advance versus decline breadth, as well as a proprietary set of supply and demand and economic factors.

The Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, industry or group of industries.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.