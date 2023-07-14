The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the common stock of technology, artificial intelligence and deep learning companies. The Fund generally considers a company to be a technology, artificial intelligence and/or deep learning company if it derives 50% or more of its revenues or profits from the development, advancement and/or use of technology, including artificial intelligence-and/or deep learning-related technologies, or if it has committed 50% or more of its research and development-dedicated capital to the development, advancement and/or use of such technology, each measured at the time of investment. In addition, Black Hill Capital Partners, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Black Hill” or the “Sub-Adviser”), seeks to select companies that have a competitive advantage with respect to the development and utilization of artificial intelligence, machine learning, or other deep learning technologies. “Artificial intelligence,” or AI, refers to the development or use by a business of computer systems that perform tasks previously requiring human intelligence such as decision-making or audio or visual identification or perception. “Machine learning” refers to technologies that enable a computer to “learn” from data it has processed to incorporate different assumptions or past experience into future computations or analyses. “Deep learning” refers to a more advanced level of “learning” and involves minimal human interference at the beginning of the learning process.

The Sub-Adviser selects companies for the Fund’s portfolio by assessing whether the company’s business is a secular growth business, a cyclical growth business, or a newly public company and then evaluates the value and growth prospects for each company using the following criteria.

• Secular Growth Companies - Companies that do not closely track a seasonal or cyclical trend. In selecting such companies for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser seeks companies that it believes are in the best position to succeed in what is a very competitive technology space. Research on these companies is also continuously augmented with information from additional sources such as Wall Street sell-side investment banks ( e.g., Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, etc.) and other

proprietary information sources from many parts of the technology sector. The Sub-Adviser expects to establish buy-and-hold positions in these companies and does not expect significant turnover of these companies within the portfolio. The Sub-Adviser expects to let these investments grow over time from positive trends in their sector, market positioning and superior products. The Fund will likely invest in secular growth companies to a greater extent than in cyclical growth or newly public companies.

• Cyclical Growth Companies - Companies that are known for following the cycles of an economy through expansion, peak, recession, and recovery. Most cyclical stocks belong to companies that sell non-essential items consumers can afford to buy more of during a booming economy. These stocks are also from companies that consumers choose to spend less with or cut back on during a recession. In selecting such companies for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser utilizes fundamental analysis, with an emphasis on revenue growth, margins, and select balance sheet items which it believes are more consistent indicators of cyclical bottoms. The Fund will seek to sell its cyclical growth holdings when their margins peak in the economic cycle.

• Newly Public Companies - Companies that have recently gone through an initial public offering (“IPO”) and are now publicly traded on a stock exchange. In selecting such companies for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser follows developments in the private market to seek to identify companies that will fit the Fund’s investment profile at the time of their IPO. When a new company that fits the Fund’s investment profile enters the market via an IPO, the Sub-Adviser will generally seek to build the Fund’s position in that company over the course of a four to six month period following the IPO.

The Sub-Adviser expects that the Fund’s portfolio will be primarily composed of common stock of U.S. companies, although the portfolio may include common stock of non-U.S. companies from time to time. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to typically be comprised of the 20 to 30 most attractive securities based on the Sub-Adviser’s analysis.

The Sub-Adviser anticipates keeping a significant portion of the Fund’s portfolio in cash (up to 20%) during periods when the Sub-Adviser believes it is merited. These cash positions will be utilized to purchase securities when the Sub-Adviser identifies an event-based investment opportunity in a secular growth company that has driven down share prices but will not, in the Sub-Adviser’s opinion, impact the secular nature of the company. The cash positions also may be used in the event of a bear market or an instance in which the Sub-Adviser believes that the market is experiencing a valuation correction ( i.e., a move that is not reflected in overall economic data).

After initial purchase, company weightings will typically fluctuate with the market. The Sub-Adviser will manage inflows and outflows ( i.e. , fluctuations in Fund assets from creations and redemptions of Fund shares) by referencing existing stock weights coupled with its view of a company’s forward rate of return potential.

While many portfolio holdings will have a larger capitalization, the Fund may also invest in small and medium capitalized companies, as TrueMark Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes these relatively smaller companies may provide above average capital appreciation and dividend yield.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.