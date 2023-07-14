Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
48.2%
1 yr return
16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$34.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
64.3%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LRNZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|48.2%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|13.73%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|62.23%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|59.82%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|63.59%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|79.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|LRNZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-51.5%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|90.22%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|67.41%
|2020
|N/A
|1.8%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|Period
|LRNZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-41.4%
|-54.1%
|74.8%
|97.85%
|1 Yr
|-34.0%
|-62.3%
|67.6%
|93.59%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.6%
|36.7%
|50.42%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LRNZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-51.5%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|90.22%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|67.41%
|2020
|N/A
|1.8%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|LRNZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|LRNZ % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.8 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|88.89%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|10
|397
|99.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|90.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|64.27%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|10.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LRNZ % Rank
|Stocks
|97.77%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|65.25%
|Cash
|2.23%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|27.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|48.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|53.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|46.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|47.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LRNZ % Rank
|Technology
|77.11%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|32.63%
|Healthcare
|12.60%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|7.20%
|Communication Services
|5.62%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|69.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.67%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|59.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|45.34%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|59.75%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|81.78%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|83.90%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|45.34%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|50.85%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LRNZ % Rank
|US
|95.56%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|11.44%
|Non US
|2.21%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|90.25%
|LRNZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|72.73%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|41.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.60%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|LRNZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LRNZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LRNZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|N/A
|LRNZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|LRNZ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|54.66%
|LRNZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LRNZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|LRNZ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.67%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|66.52%
|LRNZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Jordan Waldrep brings over 15 years of investment experience to TrueMark. Previously, Mr. Waldrep was the Senior Portfolio Manager of the Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Navigator Fund at USA Mutuals. Mr. Waldrep has over 18 years of investment experience. He was the portfolio manager of Blackfin Capital ("Blackfin") from March 2014 through August 2017. Prior to Blackfin, he was an analyst and trader at Hourglass Capital since 2008. Mr. Waldrep is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas and Fort Worth. He is a Chartered Financial Ananlyst. Mr. Waldrep received a BA in Biology and History from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2020
1.9
1.9%
Sangbum Kim has been in the investment management industry for over 25 years, specializing in investment, research and analysis of secular growth companies, largely in technology related sectors. Prior to founding BH Capital Partners, Sam was a Senior Analyst at Amerindo Investment Advisors, a top-tier Wall Street investment management company that focused on investing in long term secular growth companies in the science and technology sectors. During his tenure at Amerindo, in addition to covering newly public companies, Sam was also active in analyzing and investing in late stage private companies. Prior to his financial career, Sam acquired first-hand knowledge in designing large scale, real-time software and communication systems as a Systems Analyst/Consultant at Teledyne Browne Engineering and a Software Systems Engineer at Raytheon Corporation. Sam received a BS in Bio-Medical Engineering; a MS in Computer Engineering from Boston University; and a MS in Management from the Sloan School of Management at MIT.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
