Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TrueShares Technology, AI Deep Learning ETF

LRNZ | Active ETF

$33.02

$34.8 M

0.00%

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

48.2%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$34.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

64.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.6
$21.29
$33.59

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LRNZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -41.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TrueShares Technology, AI Deep Learning ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TrueShares
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    675000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jordan Waldrep

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the common stock of technology, artificial intelligence and deep learning companies. The Fund generally considers a company to be a technology, artificial intelligence and/or deep learning company if it derives 50% or more of its revenues or profits from the development, advancement and/or use of technology, including artificial intelligence-and/or deep learning-related technologies, or if it has committed 50% or more of its research and development-dedicated capital to the development, advancement and/or use of such technology, each measured at the time of investment. In addition, Black Hill Capital Partners, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Black Hill” or the “Sub-Adviser”), seeks to select companies that have a competitive advantage with respect to the development and utilization of artificial intelligence, machine learning, or other deep learning technologies. “Artificial intelligence,” or AI, refers to the development or use by a business of computer systems that perform tasks previously requiring human intelligence such as decision-making or audio or visual identification or perception. “Machine learning” refers to technologies that enable a computer to “learn” from data it has processed to incorporate different assumptions or past experience into future computations or analyses. “Deep learning” refers to a more advanced level of “learning” and involves minimal human interference at the beginning of the learning process.
The Sub-Adviser selects companies for the Fund’s portfolio by assessing whether the company’s business is a secular growth business, a cyclical growth business, or a newly public company and then evaluates the value and growth prospects for each company using the following criteria.
Secular Growth Companies - Companies that do not closely track a seasonal or cyclical trend. In selecting such companies for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser seeks companies that it believes are in the best position to succeed in what is a very competitive technology space. Research on these companies is also continuously augmented with information from additional sources such as Wall Street sell-side investment banks (e.g., Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, etc.) and other
proprietary information sources from many parts of the technology sector. The Sub-Adviser expects to establish buy-and-hold positions in these companies and does not expect significant turnover of these companies within the portfolio. The Sub-Adviser expects to let these investments grow over time from positive trends in their sector, market positioning and superior products. The Fund will likely invest in secular growth companies to a greater extent than in cyclical growth or newly public companies.
Cyclical Growth Companies - Companies that are known for following the cycles of an economy through expansion, peak, recession, and recovery. Most cyclical stocks belong to companies that sell non-essential items consumers can afford to buy more of during a booming economy. These stocks are also from companies that consumers choose to spend less with or cut back on during a recession. In selecting such companies for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser utilizes fundamental analysis, with an emphasis on revenue growth, margins, and select balance sheet items which it believes are more consistent indicators of cyclical bottoms. The Fund will seek to sell its cyclical growth holdings when their margins peak in the economic cycle.
Newly Public Companies - Companies that have recently gone through an initial public offering (“IPO”) and are now publicly traded on a stock exchange. In selecting such companies for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser follows developments in the private market to seek to identify companies that will fit the Fund’s investment profile at the time of their IPO. When a new company that fits the Fund’s investment profile enters the market via an IPO, the Sub-Adviser will generally seek to build the Fund’s position in that company over the course of a four to six month period following the IPO.
The Sub-Adviser expects that the Fund’s portfolio will be primarily composed of common stock of U.S. companies, although the portfolio may include common stock of non-U.S. companies from time to time. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to typically be comprised of the 20 to 30 most attractive securities based on the Sub-Adviser’s analysis.
The Sub-Adviser anticipates keeping a significant portion of the Fund’s portfolio in cash (up to 20%) during periods when the Sub-Adviser believes it is merited. These cash positions will be utilized to purchase securities when the Sub-Adviser identifies an event-based investment opportunity in a secular growth company that has driven down share prices but will not, in the Sub-Adviser’s opinion, impact the secular nature of the company. The cash positions also may be used in the event of a bear market or an instance in which the Sub-Adviser believes that the market is experiencing a valuation correction (i.e., a move that is not reflected in overall economic data).
After initial purchase, company weightings will typically fluctuate with the market. The Sub-Adviser will manage inflows and outflows (i.e., fluctuations in Fund assets from creations and redemptions of Fund shares) by referencing existing stock weights coupled with its view of a company’s forward rate of return potential.
While many portfolio holdings will have a larger capitalization, the Fund may also invest in small and medium capitalized companies, as TrueMark Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes these relatively smaller companies may provide above average capital appreciation and dividend yield.
The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.
The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in one or more industries within the Information Technology Sector. While the Fund’s exposure to the industries within the Information Technology Sector may vary over time, as of March 31, 2022, the Fund’s holdings are concentrated within the Software Industry. For purposes of this policy, each sector and industry is defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard, a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC.
Read More

LRNZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LRNZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 48.2% -29.2% 74.8% 13.73%
1 Yr 16.3% -39.8% 67.6% 62.23%
3 Yr -1.3%* -40.6% 28.5% 59.82%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 63.59%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 79.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LRNZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.5% -73.9% 35.7% 90.22%
2021 -0.5% -25.6% 45.1% 67.41%
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LRNZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -41.4% -54.1% 74.8% 97.85%
1 Yr -34.0% -62.3% 67.6% 93.59%
3 Yr N/A* -40.6% 36.7% 50.42%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LRNZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.5% -73.9% 35.7% 90.22%
2021 -0.5% -25.6% 45.1% 67.41%
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

LRNZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LRNZ Category Low Category High LRNZ % Rank
Net Assets 34.8 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 88.89%
Number of Holdings 23 10 397 99.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 12 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 90.68%
Weighting of Top 10 64.27% 7.6% 100.0% 10.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Snowflake Inc CL A 7.45%
  2. NVIDIA Corp. COM USD0.001 6.99%
  3. Samsara Inc COM CL A 6.46%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. COM USD0.01 6.27%
  5. Mobileye Global Inc COMMON CLASS A 6.21%
  6. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc COM USD0.0005 CL A 5.52%
  7. Roblox Corporation CL A 5.40%
  8. Okta Inc. COM USD0.0001 CL A 5.36%
  9. Schrodinger Inc. COM 5.02%
  10. SentinelOne Inc CL A 4.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LRNZ % Rank
Stocks 		97.77% 68.59% 100.53% 65.25%
Cash 		2.23% -0.53% 15.91% 27.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 48.73%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 53.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 46.61%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 47.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LRNZ % Rank
Technology 		77.11% 2.80% 100.00% 32.63%
Healthcare 		12.60% 0.00% 25.57% 7.20%
Communication Services 		5.62% 0.00% 97.05% 69.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.67% 0.00% 32.97% 59.32%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 45.34%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 59.75%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 81.78%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 83.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 45.34%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 50.85%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 50.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LRNZ % Rank
US 		95.56% 19.45% 100.53% 11.44%
Non US 		2.21% 0.00% 80.40% 90.25%

LRNZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

LRNZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.08% 3.60% 72.73%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.03% 1.95% 41.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.60%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LRNZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LRNZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LRNZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% N/A

LRNZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LRNZ Category Low Category High LRNZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 54.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LRNZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LRNZ Category Low Category High LRNZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -2.30% 2.08% 66.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LRNZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LRNZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jordan Waldrep

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Jordan Waldrep brings over 15 years of investment experience to TrueMark. Previously, Mr. Waldrep was the Senior Portfolio Manager of the Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Navigator Fund at USA Mutuals. Mr. Waldrep has over 18 years of investment experience. He was the portfolio manager of Blackfin Capital ("Blackfin") from March 2014 through August 2017. Prior to Blackfin, he was an analyst and trader at Hourglass Capital since 2008. Mr. Waldrep is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas and Fort Worth. He is a Chartered Financial Ananlyst. Mr. Waldrep received a BA in Biology and History from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

Sangbum Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2020

1.9

1.9%

Sangbum Kim has been in the investment management industry for over 25 years, specializing in investment, research and analysis of secular growth companies, largely in technology related sectors. Prior to founding BH Capital Partners, Sam was a Senior Analyst at Amerindo Investment Advisors, a top-tier Wall Street investment management company that focused on investing in long term secular growth companies in the science and technology sectors. During his tenure at Amerindo, in addition to covering newly public companies, Sam was also active in analyzing and investing in late stage private companies. Prior to his financial career, Sam acquired first-hand knowledge in designing large scale, real-time software and communication systems as a Systems Analyst/Consultant at Teledyne Browne Engineering and a Software Systems Engineer at Raytheon Corporation. Sam received a BS in Bio-Medical Engineering; a MS in Computer Engineering from Boston University; and a MS in Management from the Sloan School of Management at MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

