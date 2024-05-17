Under normal circumstances, the Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (the “Fund”) will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of issuers.Under normal circumstances, the Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (the “Fund”) will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large capitalization companies.

“Large capitalization companies” are those that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations within the range of market capitalizations of companies appearing in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. While the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index ranged from approximately $0.5 billion to $3.1 trillion as of June 30, 2023, the Fund normally will invest in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of purchase.

The Fund’s securities will primarily include equity securities of growth-oriented companies selected by Delaware Management Company, the Fund’s investment adviser (“Manager”) that the Manager believes are high quality and have competitively advantaged business models and growth potential over the long term. “Growth-oriented companies” are those whose revenue the Manager believes are likely to grow faster than the U.S. economic growth. The Manager constructs the Fund’s portfolio using a two-sided quality analysis process that includes a qualitative quality analysis and a quantitative quality analysis. As part of its qualitative analysis, the Manager uses a research-oriented, bottom-up (researching individual issuers) investment approach, assessing the current and forecasted investment opportunities and conditions, as well as diversification and risk considerations, to seek to identify companies that, in the Manager’s view, have durable competitive advantages. A competitively advantaged business model can be defined by such factors as brand loyalty, proprietary technology, cost structure, scale, exclusive access to data, or distribution advantages. Other factors considered include strength of management; level of competitive intensity; return of capital; strong balance sheets and cash flows; the threat of substitute products; and the interaction and bargaining power between a company, its customers, suppliers, and competitors.

From a quantitative standpoint, the Manager concentrates on the level of profitability, capital intensity, cash flow and capital allocation measures, as well as earnings growth rates and valuations. The Manager’s fundamental research effort tries to identify those companies that it believes possess a sustainable competitive advantage, an important characteristic which typically enables a company to generate above-average levels of profitability and the ability to sustain growth over the long term.

Through the qualitative and quantitative framework described above, the Manager arrives at a narrowed universe that it refers to as the “Franchise Growth Universe” which typically consists of approximately 100 companies. Companies in the Franchise Growth Universe compete for inclusion in the Fund’s focused portfolio based on business durability, risk/reward and other portfolio construction considerations such as a proprietary 3-to-5-year IRR (internal rate of return) assessment. The Manager believes that portfolio focus is paramount to capturing the benefits of successful quality-first stock selection, and accordingly the Fund will typically own a limited number of stocks (generally 15 to 25 companies).

Generally, the Fund's Manager employs a consistent, rigorous analysis for determining whether to sell a security as its uses when buying a security. This analysis centers on aligning each investment with the Fund's objectives and ensuring it remains an optimal choice for achieving the Fund's goals. The Manager may sell a security for various reasons, including: (i) industry deterioration: a weakening in industry structure, such as new competition or irrational competitors, may prompt us to exit an investment due to increased risk; (ii) loss of competitive edge: a change in a company’s competitive advantage can have negative ramifications on forward stability, profitability and growth and may be cause for an exit; (iii) ineffective management: if management performance falls short of expectations or harms the company's prospects, we may divest the holding; and/or (iv) limited upside potential: we may sell a security if its future appreciation potential appears limited, allowing us to allocate resources towards more promising opportunities. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities through the use of American depositary receipts (ADRs), which are receipts issued by a depositary (usually a US bank) and represent the bank’s holdings of a stated number of shares of a foreign corporation. Generally, an ADR entitles the holder to all payments of interest, dividends, and capital gains earned by the underlying foreign shares. ADRs are generally denominated in US dollars and are bought and sold on a US stock exchange in the same manner as US securities.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.