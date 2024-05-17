Home
Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF

ETF
LRGG
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.3269 -0.01 -0.02%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 05/17/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$25.33
$25.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 05/17/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

LRGG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (the “Fund”) will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of issuers.Under normal circumstances, the Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (the “Fund”) will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large capitalization companies.

Large capitalization companies” are those that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations within the range of market capitalizations of companies appearing in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. While the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index ranged from approximately $0.5 billion to $3.1 trillion as of June 30, 2023, the Fund normally will invest in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of purchase.

The Fund’s securities will primarily include equity securities of growth-oriented companies selected by Delaware Management Company, the Fund’s investment adviser (“Manager”) that the Manager believes are high quality and have competitively advantaged business models and growth potential over the long term. “Growth-oriented companies” are those whose revenue the Manager believes are likely to grow faster than the U.S. economic growth. The Manager constructs the Fund’s portfolio using a two-sided quality analysis process that includes a qualitative quality analysis and a quantitative quality analysis. As part of its qualitative analysis, the Manager uses a research-oriented, bottom-up (researching individual issuers) investment approach, assessing the current and forecasted investment opportunities and conditions, as well as diversification and risk considerations, to seek to identify companies that, in the Manager’s view, have durable competitive advantages. A competitively advantaged business model can be defined by such factors as brand loyalty, proprietary technology, cost structure, scale, exclusive access to data, or distribution advantages. Other factors considered include strength of management; level of competitive intensity; return of capital; strong balance sheets and cash flows; the threat of substitute products; and the interaction and bargaining power between a company, its customers, suppliers, and competitors. 

From a quantitative standpoint, the Manager concentrates on the level of profitability, capital intensity, cash flow and capital allocation measures, as well as earnings growth rates and valuations. The Manager’s fundamental research effort tries to identify those companies that it believes possess a sustainable competitive advantage, an important characteristic which typically enables a company to generate above-average levels of profitability and the ability to sustain growth over the long term.

Through the qualitative and quantitative framework described above, the Manager arrives at a narrowed universe that it refers to as the “Franchise Growth Universe” which typically consists of approximately 100 companies. Companies in the Franchise Growth Universe compete for inclusion in the Fund’s focused portfolio based on business durability, risk/reward and other portfolio construction considerations such as a proprietary 3-to-5-year IRR (internal rate of return) assessment. The Manager believes that portfolio focus is paramount to capturing the benefits of successful quality-first stock selection, and accordingly the Fund will typically own a limited number of stocks (generally 15 to 25 companies).

Generally, the Fund's Manager employs a consistent, rigorous analysis for determining whether to sell a security as its uses when buying a security. This analysis centers on aligning each investment with the Fund's objectives and ensuring it remains an optimal choice for achieving the Fund's goals. The Manager may sell a security for various reasons, including: (i) industry deterioration: a weakening in industry structure, such as new competition or irrational competitors, may prompt us to exit an investment due to increased risk; (ii) loss of competitive edge: a change in a company’s competitive advantage can have negative ramifications on forward stability, profitability and growth and may be cause for an exit; (iii) ineffective management: if management performance falls short of expectations or harms the company's prospects, we may divest the holding; and/or (iv) limited upside potential: we may sell a security if its future appreciation potential appears limited, allowing us to allocate resources towards more promising opportunities. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities through the use of American depositary receipts (ADRs), which are receipts issued by a depositary (usually a US bank) and represent the bank’s holdings of a stated number of shares of a foreign corporation. Generally, an ADR entitles the holder to all payments of interest, dividends, and capital gains earned by the underlying foreign shares. ADRs are generally denominated in US dollars and are bought and sold on a US stock exchange in the same manner as US securities.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

LRGG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LRGG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LRGG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LRGG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LRGG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

LRGG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LRGG Category Low Category High LRGG % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LRGG % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

LRGG - Expenses

Operational Fees

LRGG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.44% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LRGG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LRGG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LRGG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LRGG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LRGG Category Low Category High LRGG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LRGG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LRGG Category Low Category High LRGG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LRGG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LRGG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

