$95.01
$28.3 M
4.77%
$4.56
0.09%
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$28.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
9.6%
Expense Ratio 0.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|LQIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-37.4%
|3.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-22.5%
|163.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.4%
|33.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|21.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.1%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LQIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-27.3%
|144.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.7%
|31.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-52.0%
|4.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|LQIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|LQIG % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.3 M
|6.52 M
|44.4 B
|74.55%
|Number of Holdings
|399
|2
|9191
|32.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.25 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|53.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.62%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|94.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LQIG % Rank
|Bonds
|98.86%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|45.37%
|Cash
|3.98%
|-49.09%
|54.19%
|54.93%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|57.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|64.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-38.92%
|3.98%
|53.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|48.06%
|LQIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.09%
|0.03%
|3.62%
|96.91%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|9.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|LQIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|LQIG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.77%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|65.97%
|LQIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LQIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|LQIG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.38%
|7.58%
|N/A
|LQIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.377
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.361
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$1.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2022
0.05
0.1%
Bradley Sullivan, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA Inc and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group within the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team where he manages corporate credit beta portfolios for ETFs, commingled funds and separately managed accounts. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Sullivan was a senior research analyst at State Street Bank and Trust where he covered the healthcare, pharmaceutical, chemicals, retail and power/utilities sectors for the corporate credit and leveraged loan portfolios.Prior to joining State Street, Mr. Sullivan was the assistant portfolio manager in the Leveraged Finance Group for MetLife Investments. The team managed more than $12 billion across leveraged loan and high yield credit portfolios on a total return mandate. Mr. Sullivan joined MetLife Investments in 2007 as a credit research analyst covering the corporate healthcare, technology, and beverage sectors within the Global Fixed Income Research Group. In 2003, Mr. Sullivan received his formal credit training in the Brown Brothers Harriman Banking Analyst Program in Boston on the Medical Technology Team. Mr. Sullivan earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Tulane University and a Master of Business Administration from the Colgate Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia. Mr. Sullivan has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2022
0.05
0.1%
Frank Miethe, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager on the Passive Fixed Income Team. Mr. Miethe joined SSGA in 2010 and has been part of the Portfolio Management team since 2013. He is currently responsible for managing several funds and ETFs within the Investment Grade Credit and Government/Credit sectors. Prior to his role at SSGA, Mr. Miethe worked at State Street Corporation as a Fund Accountant and a Client Operations Associate. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Western New England University and an MBA from Suffolk University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2022
0.05
0.1%
David Marchetti, CFA, is an Assistant Vice President at SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions team. Mr. Marchetti is responsible for managing several funds within investment grade credit, specifically managing short-term and intermediate credit funds. Also, he oversees the ETF basket creation/redemption process across multiple fixed income ETF’s. Mr. Marchetti started his career at State Street Bank and has been working in the investment industry since 2009. Mr. Marchetti has a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Boston University. He earned a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Boston, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
