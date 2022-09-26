The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index or investments with economic characteristics similar to the securities included in the Index. The Index is an equal-weighted index provided by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”) that is designed to measure the performance of U.S.-listed securities with relatively low trading prices. The Index Provider begins with the Solactive GBS United States All Cap Index and applies certain requirements that vary depending on the quarter at which the Index is rebalanced in order to select a target of 50 securities. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly in January, April, July, and October. When the Index is rebalanced in July, each Index component must meet the following requirements: • A minimum average daily value traded of $1 million over the prior 3 months; • A market capitalization of at least $85 million; • Securities that have not had a reverse stock split between Index rebalancings; and • A closing price between $2 and $5 per share. When the Index is rebalanced in January, April and October, the first, second and third requirements remain the same; however, the closing price for an Index component must be between $1.25 and $10 per share. At each quarterly rebalance, if the above requirements result in the selection of less than 50 securities, then the market capitalization requirement is adjusted. All of the additional securities are then ranked in descending order by their share class-specific market capitalization and the securities with the highest share class-specific market capitalization are selected, until a total of 50 securities are selected for the Index. As of December 31, 2021, the Index was comprised of 49 constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $513.2 million, total market capitalizations ranging from $52 million to $3.3 billion, and was concentrated in the energy and health care sectors. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such securities or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. Additionally, if the Fund receives a creation unit in cash, the Fund repositions its portfolio in response to assets flowing into or out of the Fund. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.