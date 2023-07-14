Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all, and in any case no less than 80%, of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed common and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund’s guidelines for sustainability at the time of investment. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests its assets in stocks that are listed on a national securities exchange or similar market, such as the National Market System of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”). The Fund focuses on investments in companies whose securities are trading at a material discount to their private market value (“PMV”). PMV is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay for a company.
Sustainability Criteria. The Fund combines a differentiated, value oriented investment philosophy with consideration of certain factors used to deliver returns in a manner that promotes environmental sustainability. In determining the sustainability factors of a particular company, the investment team looks for companies that, among other actions, have initiated programs to reduce the carbon footprint and/or waste profile of their products, services or operations or that produce goods or services that promote attributes such as energy and water conservation, recycling, the reduction of greenhouse gases and harmful chemicals and sustainable agriculture and clean-label food. The Fund relies primarily on proprietary research conducted by the Adviser to reach a judgement on the sustainability of each investment candidate but may also employ third-party data services. Pursuant to the guidelines, the Fund will not invest in publicly traded fossil fuel (coal, oil, and gas) companies.
After identifying companies that satisfy these criteria, the Adviser then will invest in securities of companies that the Adviser believes are trading at a material discount to PMV. The Adviser will monitor each holding on a regular basis to ensure its compliance with the Fund’s guidelines. Securities that no longer meet these guidelines will be sold within a reasonable period of time after the Adviser makes such a determination. Securities may also be sold if the Adviser believes the securities no longer appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV, or if there is a change to an underlying industry or company that the Adviser believes may negatively affect the value of such securities.
|Period
|LOPP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-23.9%
|18.9%
|94.02%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-42.1%
|52.2%
|74.88%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.5%
|174.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.6%
|80.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.4%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LOPP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-69.6%
|25.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.0%
|82.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.4%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-21.9%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-62.4%
|18.0%
|N/A
|Period
|LOPP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|LOPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOPP % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.5 M
|481 K
|145 B
|91.00%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|1
|2445
|70.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.21 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|87.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.56%
|2.8%
|100.0%
|25.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOPP % Rank
|Stocks
|92.60%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|82.86%
|Bonds
|9.20%
|0.00%
|14.82%
|60.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|61.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|61.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|60.80%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|14.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOPP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|3.06%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|96.24%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|76.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|2.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.70%
|91.53%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|89.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|93.88%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|20.47%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|78.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|2.49%
|61.84%
|62.59%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|12.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOPP % Rank
|US
|92.60%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|94.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|2.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOPP % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.53%
|59.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|2.42%
|100.00%
|47.83%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.31%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.58%
|62.15%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.31%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.66%
|59.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LOPP % Rank
|US
|9.20%
|0.00%
|14.82%
|60.56%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.39%
|LOPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.03%
|8.45%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|91.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|LOPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LOPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LOPP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|321.00%
|7.99%
|LOPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOPP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.85%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|6.79%
|LOPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|LOPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|LOPP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|3.13%
|LOPP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 05, 2023
|$0.493
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2022
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mr. Timothy M. Winter, CFA, joined Gabelli & Company in April of 2009 and covers the utility industry. He has over 20 years’ experience as an equity research analyst covering this industry, including the years 1992-2007 at AG Edwards from where he received industry recognition as a 3 time Wall Street Journal All-Star and was a senior member of the Institutional Investor (I.I.) #1 ranked Electric Utility Team for the years 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005. He was most recently recognized in the 2017 Thomson Reuters US Analyst Awards as a “Top Stock Picker” in the gas utility industry. Mr. Winter received his B.A. in Economics in 1991 from Rollins College and M.B.A. in Finance from Notre Dame in 1992.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Ms. Melody Bryant joined GAMCO Investors, Inc. in September 2018. She has almost thirty years of experience as a portfolio manager. Most recently, Ms. Bryant was a managing director and chief investment officer for Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen Inc., a New York based registered investment adviser. She has held senior and portfolio management positions at Neuberger Berman, LLC, John A. Levin & Co., and Kempner Asset Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.36
|5.78
