Trending ETFs
Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

Active ETF
Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

LOPP | Active ETF

$26.55

$12.5 M

1.85%

$0.49

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$12.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
$22.65
$26.69

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

LOPP | Active ETF

$26.55

$12.5 M

1.85%

$0.49

0.90%

LOPP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli/GAMCO Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Christopher Marangi

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all, and in any case no less than 80%, of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed common and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund’s guidelines for sustainability at the time of investment. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests its assets in stocks that are listed on a national securities exchange or similar market, such as the National Market System of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”). The Fund focuses on investments in companies whose securities are trading at a material discount to their private market value (“PMV”). PMV is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay for a company.

Sustainability Criteria. The Fund combines a differentiated, value oriented investment philosophy with consideration of certain factors used to deliver returns in a manner that promotes environmental sustainability. In determining the sustainability factors of a particular company, the investment team looks for companies that, among other actions, have initiated programs to reduce the carbon footprint and/or waste profile of their products, services or operations or that produce goods or services that promote attributes such as energy and water conservation, recycling, the reduction of greenhouse gases and harmful chemicals and sustainable agriculture and clean-label food. The Fund relies primarily on proprietary research conducted by the Adviser to reach a judgement on the sustainability of each investment candidate but may also employ third-party data services. Pursuant to the guidelines, the Fund will not invest in publicly traded fossil fuel (coal, oil, and gas) companies.

After identifying companies that satisfy these criteria, the Adviser then will invest in securities of companies that the Adviser believes are trading at a material discount to PMV. The Adviser will monitor each holding on a regular basis to ensure its compliance with the Fund’s guidelines. Securities that no longer meet these guidelines will be sold within a reasonable period of time after the Adviser makes such a determination. Securities may also be sold if the Adviser believes the securities no longer appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV, or if there is a change to an underlying industry or company that the Adviser believes may negatively affect the value of such securities.

LOPP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -23.9% 18.9% 94.02%
1 Yr 17.7% -42.1% 52.2% 74.88%
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 18.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LOPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.9% 99.05%
1 Yr N/A -42.1% 57.7% 75.12%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LOPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 19.0% N/A

LOPP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LOPP Category Low Category High LOPP % Rank
Net Assets 12.5 M 481 K 145 B 91.00%
Number of Holdings 54 1 2445 70.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.21 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 87.79%
Weighting of Top 10 33.56% 2.8% 100.0% 25.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hubbell Inc 4.58%
  2. Waste Connections Inc 3.93%
  3. Flex Ltd 3.61%
  4. ABB Ltd 3.43%
  5. SP Global Inc 3.25%
  6. Xylem Inc/NY 3.08%
  7. NextEra Energy Partners LP 2.96%
  8. Weyerhaeuser Co 2.96%
  9. Republic Services Inc 2.93%
  10. Deere Co 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LOPP % Rank
Stocks 		92.60% 0.00% 100.57% 82.86%
Bonds 		9.20% 0.00% 14.82% 60.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 61.50%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 61.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 60.80%
Cash 		0.00% -2.51% 100.00% 14.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOPP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 3.06%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 96.24%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 76.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.89% 2.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 91.53%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.10% 89.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 93.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 20.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 78.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.49% 61.84% 62.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 12.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOPP % Rank
US 		92.60% 0.00% 100.04% 94.37%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 2.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOPP % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.53% 59.85%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 2.42% 100.00% 47.83%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 58.31%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 97.58% 62.15%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 58.31%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 93.66% 59.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LOPP % Rank
US 		9.20% 0.00% 14.82% 60.56%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 59.39%

LOPP - Expenses

Operational Fees

LOPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.03% 8.45% N/A
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.67% 91.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

LOPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LOPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

LOPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 7.99%

LOPP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LOPP Category Low Category High LOPP % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.85% 0.00% 4.15% 6.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LOPP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LOPP Category Low Category High LOPP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.06% 3.38% 3.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LOPP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LOPP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Marangi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business

Timothy Winter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Timothy M. Winter, CFA, joined Gabelli & Company in April of 2009 and covers the utility industry. He has over 20 years’ experience as an equity research analyst covering this industry, including the years 1992-2007 at AG Edwards from where he received industry recognition as a 3 time Wall Street Journal All-Star and was a senior member of the Institutional Investor (I.I.) #1 ranked Electric Utility Team for the years 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005. He was most recently recognized in the 2017 Thomson Reuters US Analyst Awards as a “Top Stock Picker” in the gas utility industry. Mr. Winter received his B.A. in Economics in 1991 from Rollins College and M.B.A. in Finance from Notre Dame in 1992.

Melody Bryant

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Ms. Melody Bryant joined GAMCO Investors, Inc. in September 2018. She has almost thirty years of experience as a portfolio manager. Most recently, Ms. Bryant was a managing director and chief investment officer for Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen Inc., a New York based registered investment adviser. She has held senior and portfolio management positions at Neuberger Berman, LLC, John A. Levin & Co., and Kempner Asset Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.36 5.78

