The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all, and in any case no less than 80%, of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed common and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund’s guidelines for sustainability at the time of investment. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests its assets in stocks that are listed on a national securities exchange or similar market, such as the National Market System of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”). The Fund focuses on investments in companies whose securities are trading at a material discount to their private market value (“PMV”). PMV is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay for a company.

Sustainability Criteria. The Fund combines a differentiated, value oriented investment philosophy with consideration of certain factors used to deliver returns in a manner that promotes environmental sustainability. In determining the sustainability factors of a particular company, the investment team looks for companies that, among other actions, have initiated programs to reduce the carbon footprint and/or waste profile of their products, services or operations or that produce goods or services that promote attributes such as energy and water conservation, recycling, the reduction of greenhouse gases and harmful chemicals and sustainable agriculture and clean-label food. The Fund relies primarily on proprietary research conducted by the Adviser to reach a judgement on the sustainability of each investment candidate but may also employ third-party data services. Pursuant to the guidelines, the Fund will not invest in publicly traded fossil fuel (coal, oil, and gas) companies.

After identifying companies that satisfy these criteria, the Adviser then will invest in securities of companies that the Adviser believes are trading at a material discount to PMV. The Adviser will monitor each holding on a regular basis to ensure its compliance with the Fund’s guidelines. Securities that no longer meet these guidelines will be sold within a reasonable period of time after the Adviser makes such a determination. Securities may also be sold if the Adviser believes the securities no longer appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV, or if there is a change to an underlying industry or company that the Adviser believes may negatively affect the value of such securities.