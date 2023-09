The Fund seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. VettaFi LLC is the index provider and serves as the index calculation agent (the “Index Provider”).

Alerian Liquefied Natural Gas Index

The Index is composed of the common stock of domestic and international companies in both developed and emerging markets, that are principally engaged in or derive significant revenue from the liquefied natural gas industry (“LNG Industry”). The eligible universe of the Index consists of companies that are principally engaged in the following segments of the LNG Industry:

• Liquefaction – companies that operate liquefaction facilities and related services;

• Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers – companies that engage in transporting liquefied natural gas;

• Regasification – companies that operate regasification (converting the liquid back to a gaseous state) facilities and related services; or

• Diversified Liquefied Natural Gas – diversified energy or midstream energy companies engaged in one or more of the activities along the LNG Industry’s value chain (the “LNG Value Chain”). The LNG Value Chain represents the process whereby natural gas is liquefied, transported, and ultimately regasified for end use. The LNG Value Chain includes transportation of natural gas to liquefaction facilities, the process of converting natural gas to liquefied natural gas, the distribution of liquefied natural gas, and ultimately regasification for consumption. This segment may include companies included in one of the three preceding segments.

In addition, certain companies that are not principally engaged in the LNG Industry but derive significant revenue from the LNG Industry may be included in the Index, provided: (i) such revenue represents more than 20% of the company’s total revenue and such revenue is independently reported in the company’s financial reports; (ii) applicable revenue is likely to have a material impact on the company’s overall share price performance; (iii) research and development investments in technology in the LNG Industry are at the forefront of the company’s future initiatives; or (iv) the company’s applicable business is likely to have a significant impact on the LNG Industry as a whole.

Each Index constituent also must have (i) a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization value of at least $50 million (USD), (ii) a minimum free float factor of 20% ( i.e. , at least 20% of its outstanding shares are not restricted and are available for secondary market investment and trading), and (iii) a minimum three-month average daily traded value of $1 million (USD) (companies that have traded for fewer than three calendar months but at least 22 trading days will be eligible for inclusion in the Index based on their average daily trading value for their entire trading history).

The weight of each Index constituent is determined as follows:

• each Index constituent’s float market capitalization is multiplied by the percentage of the company’s revenue exposure to a single LNG Industry segment or the sum of multiple LNG Industry segments to derive a company’s revenue-adjusted float market capitalization;

• each Index constituent is then weighted based on its revenue-adjusted float market capitalization subject to a 20% cap;

• Index constituents deriving less than 20% of their revenue from the sum of one or more segments of the LNG Industry shall not be given a weight exceeding 2%; and

• weights are adjusted so Index constituents above 5% cannot exceed 45% of the Index.

The Index is reconstituted on a semi-annual basis on the third Friday of June and December and rebalanced quarterly on the third Friday of the last month of each calendar quarter. As of May 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 28 constituents.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in constituents of the Index or investments with similar economic characteristics, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the constituent securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund seek to track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not constituents of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other pending changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of May 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the Oil & Gas Producers Industry.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).