The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by engaging in transactions designed to replicate the investment returns of those investments recommended by television personality Jim Cramer (“Cramer”). The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities mentioned by Cramer based on the market value of the securities at the time of investment with the remainder of the Fund’s holdings in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund’s adviser monitors Cramer’s stock selection and market recommendations throughout the trading day as publicly announced on Twitter or his television programs broadcast on CNBC and follows those recommendations to produce a direct correlation to those recommendations. The Fund goes long and short on stocks or ETFs at Cramer’s direction. The Fund sells securities when Cramer recommends selling the security or if, at the adviser’s discretion if Cramer takes no position on the security for over a week, including if he is absent from CNBC or Twitter for any reason. The Fund’s portfolio is comprised generally of 20 to 50 equity securities of any market capitalization of domestic and foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts, and/or ETFs.

The adviser further has discretion to not transact in equity securities mentioned by Cramer or engage in related transactions if such securities or transactions are (i) not well suited for ETFs, (ii) have an excessive level of risk, (iii) illiquid, or (iv) negatively impacting the Fund’s ability to meet IRS and Investment Company Act of 1940 diversification requirements. In addition, the adviser has discretion to determine whether Cramer’s statement about a given equity securities is in fact an investment recommendation and thus eligible for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio.

A secondary strategy is an attempt by the Fund to seek positive returns based on the momentum generated in many securities mentioned by Cramer. Cramer’s remarks from time to time create volatility in the equity securities he mentions, which may create buying or selling opportunities during the periods of momentum. Under normal circumstances, the secondary strategy is limited to 20% of the Fund’s net assets.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, it is expected that the Fund will have a high turnover rate.

The Trust, the Fund and the adviser are not affiliated with Cramer or any of the media by which his recommendations are communicated. Cramer is not involved in the creation, management or operations of the Fund. The adviser will not in all cases perform fundamental investment analysis of securities bought, sold and held by the Fund. The primary factor for transacting in such securities or related securities is the fact that they are mentioned by Cramer.