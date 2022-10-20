Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 10/20/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$781 K
Holdings in Top 10
46.9%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 10/20/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all (no less than 80%), of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. As of October 22, 2021, there were 30 issues in the Index.
The Index is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated equities publicly issued by U.S. companies and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) that provide exposure to the Index’s theme of home living. Companies relevant to the Index’s home living theme are those that substantially focus on and significantly benefit from the trend of increased and diverse home activities. The eligible universe of the Index consists of those companies that are included in at least one of the following sectors, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standards (“GICS”): industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, and communication services. Companies classified under the aforementioned GICS codes are only included in the Index if those companies primarily offer products and/or primarily provide services related to at home lifestyle and living under one or more of the following “sub-themes”: at-home work productivity, e-commerce, home health and fitness, home security, home entertainment and telecommunications (e.g., internet, cable, streaming and gaming), home supplies and goods, and digital lifestyle and social media platforms. The Index may at times include companies that do not fall into the listed sub-themes, but nonetheless are classified under the eligible GICS codes for the Index and primarily offer products and/or primarily provide services related to at home lifestyle and living.
The universe of eligible securities is further refined to include only those sub-sectors and companies that provide the most exposure to and are most likely to benefit from increased home activity, as determined by Emles Indexing LLC’s (the “Index Provider”) own internal research and analysis. The companies are then screened against the Index rules, which only allow for two securities to have a market capitalization of $1 trillion or more. Also, securities that have a market capitalization of $750 billion or higher have their respective weighting within the Index capped at 4% of the entire index value for the purpose of diversification. To the extent practicable, weights are adjusted to generally limit each security to consist of no more than 7% (but not less than 2%) of the entire portfolio value.
The Index Provider analyzes the remaining companies in accordance with its propriety methodology, which uses publicly available information, such as annual reports, business descriptions, and financial news, to rate and weight the companies based on: (i) financial health; (ii) amount of revenue reasonably estimated to be attributable to the applicable sub-theme(s); and (iii) the degree to which the company, including its products or services, provides exposure to the applicable sub-theme(s). Securities must meet the above requirements at that time in which they are selected to be included in the index, including upon rebalancing. The Index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis, and under certain circumstances, such as a merger between two Index constituents, a special rebalance will be completed to maintain the Index’s weighting scheme.
The Index Provider’s methodology does not require that at least one company from each of the sub-themes be included in the Index. In addition, companies included in the Index may also operate business lines that generate revenue in other sub-themes.
Emles Indexing LLC, an entity affiliated with and under common control with Emles Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”) is the index provider for the Index. S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P”) is the calculation agent for the Index and independently prices the Index on a continuous basis during equity market hours. The Fund has adopted procedures pursuant to Rule 17j-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and the Adviser has adopted procedures to address any potential conflicts in accordance with Rule 204(A)(1) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. These procedures address the types of conflicts that may arise in connection with a self-indexing fund.
The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and would not necessarily sell a security because of overall market decline or if a certain issuer was experiencing financial troubles or appeared overvalued, unless that issuer’s security was removed from the Index. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.
|Period
|LIV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-37.2%
|20.2%
|88.80%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-20.6%
|24.2%
|91.64%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.2%
|16.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|10.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.8%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LIV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-26.6%
|25.7%
|39.97%
|2021
|N/A
|-49.2%
|314.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-35.1%
|16.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-48.0%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.8%
|11.2%
|N/A
|Period
|LIV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-37.2%
|28.6%
|99.46%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-21.2%
|38.5%
|80.95%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.9%
|16.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.3%
|10.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LIV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-26.6%
|25.7%
|39.97%
|2021
|N/A
|-49.2%
|314.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-35.1%
|16.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-48.0%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|LIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIV % Rank
|Net Assets
|781 K
|100
|124 B
|99.30%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|2
|8175
|79.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|366 K
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|90.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.90%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|66.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIV % Rank
|Stocks
|96.09%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|67.79%
|Cash
|0.40%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|87.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.88%
|52.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|35.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|84.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|188.92%
|7.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIV % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.40%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.60%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIV % Rank
|US
|96.09%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|59.95%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.04%
|17.73%
|37.35%
|LIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.01%
|6.46%
|95.00%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|18.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|LIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|LIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|LIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.25%
|92.41%
|LIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|76.20%
|LIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 17, 2022
|$0.040
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Gabriel Hammond. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2001, Mr. Hammond joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Energy & Power Group. In 2004, he left Goldman and founded SteelPath, an investment firm that focused exclusively on energy infrastructure, and Alerian, a leading energy infrastructure data and analytics company. In 2005, Alerian created and launched the first real-time index of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In 2010, SteelPath launched the first MLP mutual fund and Alerian launched the first MLP exchange traded fund. Mr. Hammond sold SteelPath and its mutual funds family to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in 2012, but remained a portfolio manager until 2014, and he sold Alerian in 2018. In 2019, Mr. Hammond founded Emles Advisors LLC where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Rachel Deinhart. Prior to joining Emles Advisors LLC, Ms. Deinhart was employed by The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) from 2016 to 2019. At Carlyle, Ms. Deinhart served as an investment professional. During her tenure at Carlyle, Ms. Deinhart served on the boards of Clearly Petroleum, Shenandoah Resources and Tessara Petroleum Resources. Before joining Carlyle in 2016, Ms. Deinhart began her career as an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank in the energy coverage team, where she advised corporate clients on M&A and capital markets transactions. Ms. Deinhart received a BBA in Finance and a BM in Piano Performance from The University of Texas at Austin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2021
1.03
1.0%
After graduating from the University of Maryland in 2015, Mr. Qian joined BlackRock as a portfolio analyst where he was involved in portfolio construction, implementation, and analytics across multi-sector, public, and private credit funds. During this time, Mr. Qian contributed to internal and external engagements spanning launches of novel asset risk models, equity derivative valuation models, and BlackRock Self Indexing (now, BlackRock Index Services). Prior to joining Emles, Mr. Qian was a lead index manager at Nasdaq where he enabled the index business’ quantitative capabilities and regulatory compliance, while also managing over $50 billion in multi-asset index AUM across sector indexes, systematic factor strategies, and strategic product relationships.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.67
|3.19
