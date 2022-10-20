The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all (no less than 80%), of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. As of October 22, 2021, there were 30 issues in the Index.

The Index is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated equities publicly issued by U.S. companies and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) that provide exposure to the Index’s theme of home living. Companies relevant to the Index’s home living theme are those that substantially focus on and significantly benefit from the trend of increased and diverse home activities. The eligible universe of the Index consists of those companies that are included in at least one of the following sectors, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standards (“GICS”): industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, and communication services. Companies classified under the aforementioned GICS codes are only included in the Index if those companies primarily offer products and/or primarily provide services related to at home lifestyle and living under one or more of the following “sub-themes”: at-home work productivity, e-commerce, home health and fitness, home security, home entertainment and telecommunications (e.g., internet, cable, streaming and gaming), home supplies and goods, and digital lifestyle and social media platforms. The Index may at times include companies that do not fall into the listed sub-themes, but nonetheless are classified under the eligible GICS codes for the Index and primarily offer products and/or primarily provide services related to at home lifestyle and living.

The universe of eligible securities is further refined to include only those sub-sectors and companies that provide the most exposure to and are most likely to benefit from increased home activity, as determined by Emles Indexing LLC’s (the “Index Provider”) own internal research and analysis. The companies are then screened against the Index rules, which only allow for two securities to have a market capitalization of $1 trillion or more. Also, securities that have a market capitalization of $750 billion or higher have their respective weighting within the Index capped at 4% of the entire index value for the purpose of diversification. To the extent practicable, weights are adjusted to generally limit each security to consist of no more than 7% (but not less than 2%) of the entire portfolio value.

The Index Provider analyzes the remaining companies in accordance with its propriety methodology, which uses publicly available information, such as annual reports, business descriptions, and financial news, to rate and weight the companies based on: (i) financial health; (ii) amount of revenue reasonably estimated to be attributable to the applicable sub-theme(s); and (iii) the degree to which the company, including its products or services, provides exposure to the applicable sub-theme(s). Securities must meet the above requirements at that time in which they are selected to be included in the index, including upon rebalancing. The Index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis, and under certain circumstances, such as a merger between two Index constituents, a special rebalance will be completed to maintain the Index’s weighting scheme.

The Index Provider’s methodology does not require that at least one company from each of the sub-themes be included in the Index. In addition, companies included in the Index may also operate business lines that generate revenue in other sub-themes.

Emles Indexing LLC, an entity affiliated with and under common control with Emles Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”) is the index provider for the Index. S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P”) is the calculation agent for the Index and independently prices the Index on a continuous basis during equity market hours. The Fund has adopted procedures pursuant to Rule 17j-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and the Adviser has adopted procedures to address any potential conflicts in accordance with Rule 204(A)(1) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. These procedures address the types of conflicts that may arise in connection with a self-indexing fund.

The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and would not necessarily sell a security because of overall market decline or if a certain issuer was experiencing financial troubles or appeared overvalued, unless that issuer’s security was removed from the Index. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.