Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Distributions for the investor’s lifetime up to age 100 (“Longevity-Linked Distributions”): It is expected that in 2045, members of the Modeled Cohort will be eligible to invest in a corresponding closed‑end fund (a “Closed‑End Fund”). The purpose of each Closed‑End Fund is to enable members of the Modeled Cohort to continue to receive substantially identical monthly inflation-linked distributions to those delivered by the Fund for the rest of their lives up to age 100. The Fund’s investment portfolio is initially designed to “lock in” interest rates so that the ability of a member of the Modeled Cohort to receive Longevity-Linked Distributions is substantially unimpacted by changes in interest rates. To equitably reflect differences in life expectancy, there are expected to be two corresponding Closed‑End Funds for the Modeled Cohort: one per gender.
Distributions for the full term through 2065 (“Term Distributions”: An investor may remain invested in the Fund to receive monthly inflation-linked distributions through 2065. Because an investor in the Fund is entitled to receive distributions through 2065 regardless of his or her lifespan, the Fund’s per‑share distribution rate will be reduced in April of 2045 to a level estimated to be sustainable for the Fund’s full term through 2065. This event is referred to herein as the “recalibration.” At that time, the Fund’s investment portfolio will be rebalanced to “lock in” interest rates so that the Fund’s ability to make Term Distributions is substantially unimpacted by changes in interest rates.
Longevity-Linked Distributions
Term Distributions
|Intended Distributions
|$0.0833 per share per month§ multiplied by an inflation adjustment (as described under “Distributions” below)
|$0.0662 per share per month§ multiplied by an inflation adjustment (as described under “Distributions” below)
|Intended Horizon
|For the rest of the investor’s life up to age 100
|Until 2065
|Eligibility Requirements
|Investor must be born in the year 1965
|N/A
|Liquidity
|No liquidity other than monthly distributions. Shareholders may not sell, redeem or transfer their shares.
|No restrictions
|Life Contingency
|Shares will be cancelled for no value upon the death of the shareholder.
|N/A
Estimated as of December 18, 2024.
0% Inflation
|
2% Inflation
|
4% Inflation
|2025
|$8,333
|$8,333
|$8,333
|2045†
|$8,333 until March; $6,618 April onwards
|$12,383 until March; $9,834 April onwards
|$18,259 until March; $14,501 April onwards
|2055§
|$6,618
|$11,9898
|$21,465
|2065§
|$6,618
|$14,613
|$31,774
In April of 2045, the Fund will recalibrate its distribution rate to a level designed to be sustainable for the remainder of its term. The recalibrated level is estimated as of the date of this prospectus.
Estimated as of December 18, 2024.
* Annualized
