Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 09/27/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 09/27/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|1.
|
Distributions for the investor’s lifetime up to age 100 (“Longevity-Linked Distributions”: It is expected that in 2042, members of the Modeled Cohort will be eligible to invest in a corresponding closed‑end fund (a “Closed‑End Fund”). The purpose of each Closed‑End Fund is to enable members of the Modeled Cohort to continue to receive substantially identical monthly inflation-linked distributions to those delivered by the Fund for the rest of their lives up to age 100. The Fund’s investment portfolio is initially designed to “lock in” interest rates so that the ability of a member of the Modeled Cohort to receive Longevity-Linked Distributions is substantially unimpacted by changes in interest rates. To equitably reflect differences in life expectancy, there are expected to be two corresponding Closed‑End Funds for the Modeled Cohort: one per gender.
|2.
|
Distributions for the full term through 2062 (“Term Distributions”: An investor may remain invested in the Fund to receive monthly inflation-linked distributions through 2062. Because an investor in the Fund is entitled to receive distributions through 2062 regardless of his or her lifespan, the Fund’s per‑share distribution rate will be reduced in April of 2042 (the “Recalibration Year”) to a level estimated to be sustainable for the Fund’s full term through 2062. This event is referred to herein as the
|
“recalibration.” At that time, the Fund’s investment portfolio will be rebalanced to “lock in” interest rates so that the Fund’s ability to make Term Distributions is substantially unimpacted by changes in interest rates.
|
Year
|0% Inflation
|2% Inflation
|4% Inflation
|2024
|$
|8,333
|$
|8,333
|$
|8,333
|2042†
| $
$
| 8,333 until March;
6,204 April onwards
| $
$
| 12,140 until March;
9,037 April onwards
| $
$
| 17,557 until March;
13,070 April onwards
|2052§
|$
|6,204
|$
|11,017
|$
|19,347
|2062§
|$
|6,204
|$
|13,429
|$
|28,638
|†
|
In April of the Recalibration Year, the Fund will recalibrate its distribution rate to a level designed to be sustainable for the remainder of its term. The recalibrated level is estimated as of the date of this prospectus.
|§
|
Estimated as of July 31, 2024.
|Period
|LIAW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LIAW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|LIAW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LIAW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LIAW
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIAW % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.3 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIAW % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LIAW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LIAW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LIAW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LIAW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LIAW
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIAW % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LIAW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|LIAW
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIAW % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LIAW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...