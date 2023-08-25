The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of carefully selected, high-quality U.S. companies. The Fund invests primarily in the domestic equity securities of companies selected by Level Four Capital Management, LLC (“Level Four” or the “Sub-Adviser”) for their growth potential within various market sectors. The Fund emphasizes investments in large, seasoned companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies. For these purposes, “large-capitalization companies” are those that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations of greater than $10 billion. While the market capitalizations of companies in the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index, the Fund’s benchmark index for performance comparison purposes, ranged from approximately $2.43 billion to $3.05 trillion as of June 30, 2023, the Fund normally will invest in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations in the top half of that benchmark range.

The Sub-Adviser expects that normally the Fund’s portfolio will tend to emphasize investments in securities issued by U.S. companies, although it may invest in foreign securities. The investment team allocates the Fund’s investments among broad sector groups based on the fundamental company research conducted by the Sub-Adviser’s internal research staff, assessing the current and forecasted investment opportunities and conditions, as well as diversification and risk considerations. The investment team may vary the percentage allocations among market sectors and may change the market sectors in which the Fund invests.