Vitals

YTD Return

20.0%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$283 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.1
$33.12
$40.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LGH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -20.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    HCM Defender 500 Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Howard Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Oct 09, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    7950000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vance Howard

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes but exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in securities included in the HCM 500 Index. The HCM 500 Index seeks to outperform the Solactive US Large Cap Index using a proprietary methodology. The HCM 500 Index is comprised of securities in the Solactive US Large Cap Index (“Large Cap Equity Sub-Index”), which are common stocks issued by 500 large-capitalization companies traded on American stock exchanges; cash or cash equivalents; or a combination of both. The HCM 500 Index alternates exposure among a full position of securities in the Large Cap Equity Sub-Index (i.e., a full equity position), a 70/30 position of securities in the Large Cap Equity Sub-Index/cash or cash equivalents, a 40/60 position of securities in the Large Cap Equity Sub-Index/cash or cash equivalents; or a full position in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may gain exposure to securities included in the HCM 500 Index indirectly through investments in derivatives and other investment companies. The HCM 500 Index is an index sponsored, created, compiled, and maintained by the adviser and uses a representative sampling strategy.

The HCM 500 Index uses the HCM BuyLine® (“BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative investment model, to determine when the Fund should be in or out of the market. The BuyLine® uses trend analysis to help identify the broad trend in the equity market. When the trend is down, the HCM 500 Index reduces exposure to equities, and when the trend is up, the HCM 500 Index increases exposure to equities. When the Solactive US Large Cap Index’s closing price drops to 3.5% below the BuyLine®, the HCM 500 Index assumes a 70/30 position in equities and cash or cash equivalents. If the Solactive US Large Cap Index’s closing price drops to 6.5% below the BuyLine®, the HCM 500 Index assumes a 40/60 position in equities and cash or cash equivalents. If the Solactive US Large Cap Index’s closing price drops to 12% below the BuyLine®, the HCM 500 Index is 100% in cash or cash equivalents. Once the Solactive US Large Cap Index closes above the BuyLine® for five consecutive trading days, the HCM 500 Index will reinvest in equities. If the Solactive US Large Cap Index closes above the BuyLine® without having previously closed below the 3.5%, 6.5% or 12% levels for at least five consecutive trading days, the HCM 500 Index will add or maintain exposure to track the Solactive US Large Cap Index. The Fund may invest in leveraged exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) in seeking to track the HCM 500 Index’s investment exposure to the securities in the Solactive US Large Cap Index.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets at any time, including borrowings for investment purposes but exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in index futures, options, options on index futures, swap contracts or other derivatives, cash equivalents, other investment companies, as well as in securities and other instruments not included in the HCM 500 Index but which the adviser believes helps the Fund track the HCM 500 Index.

Read More

LGH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.0% -14.3% 36.7% 8.15%
1 Yr 16.0% -34.8% 38.6% 27.95%
3 Yr 14.8%* -27.6% 93.5% 1.18%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 71.89%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 78.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -56.3% 28.9% 85.44%
2021 18.3% -20.5% 152.6% 0.55%
2020 5.8% -13.9% 183.6% 16.38%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -20.5% -20.5% 36.7% 100.00%
1 Yr -4.5% -34.8% 40.3% 93.66%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% 17.20%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -56.3% 28.9% 85.52%
2021 18.3% -20.5% 152.6% 0.55%
2020 5.8% -13.9% 183.6% 16.63%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

LGH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGH Category Low Category High LGH % Rank
Net Assets 283 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 71.83%
Number of Holdings 341 2 4154 24.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.5 M 288 K 270 B 82.57%
Weighting of Top 10 15.57% 1.8% 106.2% 97.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 18.51%
  2. DIREXION SPX 2X 8.18%
  3. APPLE INC 7.49%
  4. MICROSOFT CORP 6.12%
  5. AMAZON.COM INC 2.62%
  6. NVIDIA CORP 1.78%
  7. ALPHABET INC-A 1.78%
  8. ALPHABET INC-C 1.60%
  9. TESLA INC 1.44%
  10. META PLATFORMS-A 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGH % Rank
Stocks 		50.12% 0.00% 130.24% 99.09%
Cash 		49.88% -102.29% 100.00% 0.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 87.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 86.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 86.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 86.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGH % Rank
Technology 		26.85% 0.00% 48.94% 14.32%
Healthcare 		14.64% 0.00% 60.70% 42.27%
Financial Services 		12.34% 0.00% 55.59% 76.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.87% 0.00% 30.33% 43.95%
Communication Services 		9.54% 0.00% 27.94% 23.20%
Industrials 		7.31% 0.00% 29.90% 87.29%
Consumer Defense 		7.05% 0.00% 47.71% 40.43%
Energy 		4.86% 0.00% 41.64% 28.25%
Utilities 		2.57% 0.00% 20.91% 53.52%
Real Estate 		2.37% 0.00% 31.91% 62.02%
Basic Materials 		1.59% 0.00% 25.70% 84.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGH % Rank
US 		49.92% 0.00% 127.77% 99.17%
Non US 		0.20% 0.00% 32.38% 88.45%

LGH - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.01% 49.27% 36.03%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 2.00% 91.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.55%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

LGH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LGH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 93.07%

LGH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGH Category Low Category High LGH % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.51% 0.00% 23.92% 21.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGH Category Low Category High LGH % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -54.00% 6.06% 73.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LGH - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vance Howard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 09, 2019

2.64

2.6%

Vance Howard has been the President, CEO, Chairman of the Board and founder of Howard since 1999. Prior to forming Howard, he was the President, CEO, Chairman and founder of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., an investment advisory firm. Vance Howard began his professional money management career in 1992 with the formation of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., which was renamed Howard Capital Management, Inc. in 1999. Vance specializes in research, development, and implementation of various types of trading systems. Mr. Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree in General Business from Sam Houston State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

