LFSC (ETF)

F/m Emerald Life Sciences Innovation ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LFSC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    F/m Emerald Life Sciences Innovation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and invests primarily in equity securities of life science companies selected by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, under the supervision of the Adviser. The Fund intends to identify and invest in unique growth opportunities within the life sciences universe by following scientific, technological and/or strategic innovation. The Sub-Adviser believes that innovative companies are those developing new products or reinventing/redesigning existing products/services, thereby generating value for their customers, creating a competitive advantage and/or driving business growth. The Sub-Adviser applies this theme of innovation by using its proprietary 10-step research process to identify companies that the Sub-Adviser believes are substantially focused on or are expected to substantially benefit from one or more of the following criteria:

· Technological Advancement: In its simplest terms, technological advancement in life science companies involves the translation of innovative science into new products and/or services that improve the lives of consumers.
· Market Disruption: Market disruption occurs when a company uses new or enhanced technology, manufacturing, marketing, distribution or service delivery approaches to challenge conventional business models, markets, or industries.
· Artificial Intelligence (AI) in life science: AI plays a key role in many areas within the Life Sciences industry, utilized by companies that build new AI products and those that most effectively use AI to enhance their business.

The Sub-Adviser intends to apply the above principles to the following life science fields, among others:

Biotechnology. Biotechnology companies translate innovative science into therapeutic applications. This is done by a variety of treatment modalities including small molecules, antibodies, nucleic acids, or a combination of several of these treatment modalities.

Pharmaceutical. Pharmaceutical companies develop, produce and distribute medications.

Medical Diagnostics. Medical Diagnostic companies play a vital role in diagnosing and monitoring medical conditions. These can be an imaging test using an X-Ray, CT, MRI etc. or a laboratory performed test on a sample, among others. Molecular Diagnostic tests are used to help identify a disease or the risk of developing a disease, such as cancer, by studying molecules, such as DNA, RNA, and proteins, in a tissue or fluid sample. Molecular diagnostics may also be used to help plan the treatment for a disease, look for recurrence of a disease, or find out how well a treatment is working. This can take the form of tests for specific biomarkers, genetic tests for predisposition to a disease or condition, tumor sequencing tests or liquid biopsy tests.

Medical Devices. Medical devices companies produce instruments, apparatuses, or machines that are used in the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of illness or disease, or for detecting, measuring, restoring, correcting, or modifying the structure or function of the body for a health purpose.

Healthcare Services. Healthcare services companies provide care and/or services in multiple settings, ranging from hospital services to urgent care clinics to newer modes of engagement with telemedicine.

Healthcare Technologies (“Health-tech”). Health-tech companies incorporate novel technologies that enable the delivery of technology-enabled healthcare products and services that can be delivered or consumed outside of a hospital or physician’s office or enhance overall outcomes through artificial intelligence or machine learning.

Synthetic Biology. Synthetic Biology is a scientific field that uses engineering principles to design and modify organisms and biological systems. Synthetic Biology has applications in many different areas such as health promoting nutraceuticals, designing enzymes that can speed up a reaction and alter the manufacturing process within the pharmaceutical industry or metabolic engineering of organisms for bio-based production of fuel.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by life science companies demonstrating innovation (the “80% Policy”). The Fund defines life science as a broad field of scientific study focused on living organisms and life processes. It encompasses a variety of disciplines that explore the structure, function, growth, evolution, and interaction of living organisms, ranging from microscopic cells to complex ecosystems. This includes biology, genetics, physiology, ecology, and related areas such as biotechnology, biomedicine, and agricultural sciences. The life sciences aim to improve understanding of biological mechanisms, contribute to human health, and solve challenges in agriculture, medicine, and environmental sustainability. For purposes of the 80% Policy the Sub-Adviser will select life sciences issuers from those companies included in the following Subsectors of the FTSE Russell Industry Classification Benchmark (“FTSE Classification”) at the time of the Fund’s investment, (any future changes or reconstitution of the FTSE Classification will be interpreted in good faith by Sub-Adviser in its sole discretion to maintain the focus and integrity of the Fund):

Health Care Facilities Healthcare REIT
Health Care Management Services Drug Retailers
Health Care Services
Health Care: Misc.
Medical Equipment
Medical Supplies
Medical Services
Biotechnology
Pharmaceuticals

For purposes of the 80% Policy, the Fund considers companies demonstrating innovation as those companies developing new products or reinventing/redesigning existing products/services, as determined in the sole discretion of the Fund’s Sub-Adviser.

The Sub-Adviser’s research process includes utilizing its proprietary 10-Step Research Process in prescreening potential investments. This includes, but is not limited to, the review of SEC filings, annual reports, financial statements, patents/other intellectual property, press releases and news stories, conducting surveys, monitoring patient groups, meeting with management, interviewing customers, industry contacts, medical professionals, key opinion leaders, competitors, suppliers and distributors, developing financial and valuation models, reviewing third-party, peer-reviewed and internal research, and communicating and collaborating with fellow investment team members.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, other investment companies, and depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in shares of companies through private placements, warrants, rights, and initial public offerings.

The Fund intends to invest primarily in U.S companies, but it may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign companies listed on a U.S. exchange. A company is deemed to be a foreign company if one or more of the following tests are met: (i) the company is organized in, or its primary business office or principal trading market of its equity security is located outside the United States; (ii) a majority of the company’s revenues are derived from outside the United States; or (iii) a majority of the issuer’s assets are located outside the United States. The Fund may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings and private placements.

The Fund has elected to be, and intends to continue to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

Read More

LFSC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LFSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LFSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LFSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LFSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

LFSC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LFSC Category Low Category High LFSC % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LFSC % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

LFSC - Expenses

Operational Fees

LFSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LFSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LFSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LFSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LFSC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LFSC Category Low Category High LFSC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LFSC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LFSC Category Low Category High LFSC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LFSC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LFSC - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

