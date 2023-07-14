Home
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

LEXI | Active ETF

$25.26

$66.8 M

0.86%

$0.22

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$66.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$21.21
$25.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LEXI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alexis Practical Tactical ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jason Browne

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. Alexis Investment Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”) serves as the Fund’s investment adviser. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund has the flexibility to allocate its assets in markets around the world and among various asset classes (e.g., equity, fixed income, commodities (including precious metals), and real estate (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”))) and strategies, including alternative strategies (e.g., merger arbitrage, convertible bond and options-based strategies). The Fund also may maintain a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents.
The extent of the Fund’s exposure to and among asset classes and strategies is based on the Adviser’s assessment of a range of proprietary and non-proprietary indicators, market cycle analysis and practical judgment. The Adviser expects that the indicators used will evolve over time and may include consideration of: historical risk and return characteristics; global market valuations; global yield curves; inflation; asset class, regional, and country correlations; profit cycle analyses; style and sector rotation; expected beta (i.e., a stock’s volatility relative to the movements of the overall market); estimate revisions and earnings surprises; investor sentiment; and other factors.
In selecting securities and other instruments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser employs quantitative screening and optimization tools to achieve desired market exposures while seeking to manage security-specific and other observable market risks. The portfolio is monitored on an ongoing basis and rebalanced as necessary to seek to ensure that desired market exposures and risk parameters are maintained. Securities may be sold if they exhibit performance that might counteract the desired exposures, to implement a revised
allocation, or if the Adviser identifies a more attractive alternative. A security also may be sold if the Adviser believes it exhibits unusual price movement or volatility.
The expected long-term (over a true secular cycle of at least 10 years) target allocation of the Fund is 70% in equity securities and 30% in fixed income securities. There is no requirement to manage the Fund to maintain this target allocation. Instead, the tactical nature of the Fund’s strategy may cause its asset allocation to vary materially depending on market conditions, and its asset allocation over shorter or longer market cycles may differ materially from the target.
The Fund expects to invest primarily in other ETFs, a type of pooled investment vehicle, to manage cash positions and seek exposure to broad asset classes, geographic regions, investment strategies or market sectors. The Fund may invest without limit in both developed and emerging markets, including frontier markets. Emerging market and frontier market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. Such investments would be made through ETFs that may include securities denominated in foreign currencies and securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any credit quality including securities rated below investment grade and comparable unrated (“junk”) securities, and expects to invest principally in fixed-income securities that are issued by corporations, issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, obligations of other sovereign nations, municipal obligations, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, inflation-linked debt securities or zero coupon bonds. The Fund also may invest in senior loans and variable rate obligations. The Fund may invest in stocks of companies of any capitalization, publicly traded REITs and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). The Fund’s investments in cash or cash equivalents may include U.S. and foreign bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, repurchase agreements, bankers’ acceptances and other short-term instruments with a remaining maturity of 397 days or less.
Read More

LEXI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -23.1% 13.0% 93.68%
1 Yr 13.6% -35.8% 24.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.8% 16.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.6% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -48.5% 15.7% N/A
2021 N/A -10.0% 21.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -7.6% 6.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 8.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.8% 13.0% 97.23%
1 Yr N/A -35.8% 24.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -18.8% 16.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.6% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -48.5% 15.7% N/A
2021 N/A -10.0% 21.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -6.8% 6.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 11.4% N/A

LEXI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEXI Category Low Category High LEXI % Rank
Net Assets 66.8 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 72.44%
Number of Holdings 40 2 3255 48.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.4 M 349 K 12.1 B 76.77%
Weighting of Top 10 60.64% 22.2% 100.0% 75.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF 7.24%
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust 6.90%
  3. iShares SP Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF 6.34%
  4. United States Treasury Bill 6.01%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 5.99%
  6. Invesco SP 500 Equal Weight ETF 5.80%
  7. SPDR SP MidCap 400 ETF Trust 5.78%
  8. Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 5.23%
  9. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF 5.11%
  10. Vanguard Health Care ETF 4.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEXI % Rank
Stocks 		86.97% 0.00% 238.38% 12.60%
Bonds 		6.77% 0.00% 106.59% 75.98%
Cash 		6.27% -65.52% 88.88% 72.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 61.81%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 27.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 37.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEXI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 29.25%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 85.77% 51.42%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 15.57%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 5.19%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 38.63% 61.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.22% 58.02%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 60.89% 40.09%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.61% 74.06%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 37.51% 75.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 25.83% 44.81%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 56.73% 64.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEXI % Rank
US 		86.97% -1.19% 235.84% 8.66%
Non US 		0.00% -6.82% 98.11% 44.09%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEXI % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		6.27% 0.22% 100.00% 48.03%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 74.80%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 13.39%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.28% 19.29%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 66.93%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.78% 40.94%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEXI % Rank
US 		6.77% -17.22% 99.80% 72.83%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 63.37% 62.60%

LEXI - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.44% 3.72% 74.31%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 46.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

LEXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LEXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% N/A

LEXI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEXI Category Low Category High LEXI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.86% 0.00% 37.53% 37.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEXI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEXI Category Low Category High LEXI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.12% 13.72% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEXI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LEXI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Browne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Jason Browne is Chief Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 2000.

Alexis Browne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Browne serves as a Portfolio Manager and Chief Operating Officer at the Adviser. She is heavily involved in client relationships, trading decisions, back office and day-to-day operations, and research projects. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2018, Ms. Browne had engaged in a series of research projects at FundX Investment Group during summer internships in 2016 and 2017. From 2019 to 2020, she served on the Thompson Portfolio Board, where she managed part of Lehigh University’s endowment. Ms. Browne graduated with a BA in Economics from Lehigh University with High Honors in 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.64 13.0

