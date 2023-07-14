Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.3%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$66.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.6%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LEXI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-23.1%
|13.0%
|93.68%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-35.8%
|24.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.8%
|16.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.6%
|12.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.0%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LEXI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-7.6%
|6.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|8.1%
|N/A
|Period
|LEXI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-29.8%
|13.0%
|97.23%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-35.8%
|24.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|16.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|12.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|6.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LEXI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.8%
|6.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|11.4%
|N/A
|LEXI
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEXI % Rank
|Net Assets
|66.8 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|72.44%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|2
|3255
|48.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.4 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|76.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.64%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|75.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEXI % Rank
|Stocks
|86.97%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|12.60%
|Bonds
|6.77%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|75.98%
|Cash
|6.27%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|72.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|61.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|27.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|37.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEXI % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|29.25%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|51.42%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|15.57%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|5.19%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|61.79%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|58.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|40.09%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|74.06%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|75.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|44.81%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|64.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEXI % Rank
|US
|86.97%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|8.66%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|44.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEXI % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.27%
|0.22%
|100.00%
|48.03%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|74.80%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|13.39%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|19.29%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|66.93%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|40.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEXI % Rank
|US
|6.77%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|72.83%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|62.60%
|LEXI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.44%
|3.72%
|74.31%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|46.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|LEXI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|LEXI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LEXI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|N/A
|LEXI
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEXI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.86%
|0.00%
|37.53%
|37.55%
|LEXI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|LEXI
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEXI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|N/A
|LEXI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Jason Browne is Chief Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ms. Browne serves as a Portfolio Manager and Chief Operating Officer at the Adviser. She is heavily involved in client relationships, trading decisions, back office and day-to-day operations, and research projects. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2018, Ms. Browne had engaged in a series of research projects at FundX Investment Group during summer internships in 2016 and 2017. From 2019 to 2020, she served on the Thompson Portfolio Board, where she managed part of Lehigh University’s endowment. Ms. Browne graduated with a BA in Economics from Lehigh University with High Honors in 2020.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.64
|13.0
