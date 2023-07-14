The Fund is an actively managed ETF. Alexis Investment Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”) serves as the Fund’s investment adviser. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund has the flexibility to allocate its assets in markets around the world and among various asset classes ( e.g. , equity, fixed income, commodities (including precious metals), and real estate (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”))) and strategies, including alternative strategies ( e.g. , merger arbitrage, convertible bond and options-based strategies). The Fund also may maintain a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents.

The extent of the Fund’s exposure to and among asset classes and strategies is based on the Adviser’s assessment of a range of proprietary and non-proprietary indicators, market cycle analysis and practical judgment. The Adviser expects that the indicators used will evolve over time and may include consideration of: historical risk and return characteristics; global market valuations; global yield curves; inflation; asset class, regional, and country correlations; profit cycle analyses; style and sector rotation; expected beta ( i.e. , a stock’s volatility relative to the movements of the overall market); estimate revisions and earnings surprises; investor sentiment; and other factors.

In selecting securities and other instruments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser employs quantitative screening and optimization tools to achieve desired market exposures while seeking to manage security-specific and other observable market risks. The portfolio is monitored on an ongoing basis and rebalanced as necessary to seek to ensure that desired market exposures and risk parameters are maintained. Securities may be sold if they exhibit performance that might counteract the desired exposures, to implement a revised

allocation, or if the Adviser identifies a more attractive alternative. A security also may be sold if the Adviser believes it exhibits unusual price movement or volatility.

The expected long-term (over a true secular cycle of at least 10 years) target allocation of the Fund is 70% in equity securities and 30% in fixed income securities. There is no requirement to manage the Fund to maintain this target allocation. Instead, the tactical nature of the Fund’s strategy may cause its asset allocation to vary materially depending on market conditions, and its asset allocation over shorter or longer market cycles may differ materially from the target.

The Fund expects to invest primarily in other ETFs, a type of pooled investment vehicle, to manage cash positions and seek exposure to broad asset classes, geographic regions, investment strategies or market sectors. The Fund may invest without limit in both developed and emerging markets, including frontier markets. Emerging market and frontier market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. Such investments would be made through ETFs that may include securities denominated in foreign currencies and securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any credit quality including securities rated below investment grade and comparable unrated (“junk”) securities, and expects to invest principally in fixed-income securities that are issued by corporations, issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, obligations of other sovereign nations, municipal obligations, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, inflation-linked debt securities or zero coupon bonds. The Fund also may invest in senior loans and variable rate obligations. The Fund may invest in stocks of companies of any capitalization, publicly traded REITs and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). The Fund’s investments in cash or cash equivalents may include U.S. and foreign bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, repurchase agreements, bankers’ acceptances and other short-term instruments with a remaining maturity of 397 days or less.