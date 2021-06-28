Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF

ETF
LEND
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
LEND (ETF)

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
LEND (ETF)

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF

LEND | ETF

-

$1.2 M

0.00%

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF

LEND | ETF

-

$1.2 M

0.00%

0.65%

LEND - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 08, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ernesto Tong

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. In addition, the Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of online lending and/or digital banking companies. The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. Using an indexing investment approach, the Fund attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management, LLC, (the “Sub-Adviser”) manages the investment of the Fund’s assets.

The Index is a rules-based stock index owned, developed and maintained by CrowdBureau Corporation (“CrowdBureau” or the “Index Provider”) designed to provide exposure to U.S.-listed equity securities of companies included within the peer-to-peer securities based crowdfunding and digital lending ecosystem. In seeking to provide broad exposure to this emerging portion of the economy, the Index is devised to provide exposure to not only those companies that operate online lending platforms that facilitate peer-to-peer lending, but also U.S. financial institutions with a digital lending platform, social networking platforms and providers of technology and software solutions.

The Index principally includes companies engaged in loan-based crowdfunding activities. The Index refers to “crowdfunding” as a financing method, typically internet-based, by which capital is raised through the solicitation of small individual investments or contributions from a large number of persons, entities or institutions that lend money directly or indirectly to businesses or consumers. In loan-based crowdfunding, more commonly referred to as “peer-to-peer lending,” investors generally purchase nonrecourse notes representing fractional interests in specific underlying loans. The Index additional also provides exposure to “digital banks,” which epitomize a virtual banking process by facilitating all functional levels of banking on all service delivery platforms, including all the same functions a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines provide. Digital banks allow users to access financial data through desktop, mobile, and ATM services. As an end-to-end platform, digital banking encompasses the front-end for the consumers, the back-end for bankers through their servers and administration control panels, and the middleware that connects these nodes. The Index further provides exposure to social networking platforms that offer or plan to offer peer-to-peer lending or securities-based crowdfunding services and providers of the technology and software solutions that enable and facilitate the operation of these crowdfunding platforms.

Specifically, the Index includes those companies with business operations that fall into one of the following two segments:

Segment 1 Peer-to-Peer Marketplace Lenders and Digital Banking Platforms: Three categories – 85%

Peer-to-Peer Marketplace/Online Lenders. Companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from the operation of loan-based crowdfunding platforms on which individuals and institutions may lend to individuals or businesses seeking loans and other credit-based offerings.
U.S. Financial Institutions Offering a Digital Banking Platform. Companies that offer dedicated peer-to-peer lending and/or digital banking in the form of a separate business line or cost unit within a larger financial services franchise. The Index selects ten companies from this category. To be included within this category, the Index begins with all US registered banks. From that universe, the thirty largest banks by assets are selected. From that group, the banks that have a dedicated digital banking platform (as defined by CrowdBureau) are identified. Of these banks, those banks with no branches are included in the Index. Of the remaining banks, those that derive 50% or more of their revenue from digital banking are also included in the Index. If ten banks have not been identified by the previous process, the remaining banks are then compared based on a scoring system which ranks the banks by adding their digital deposits, mobile users and registered digital users. The banks with the highest rankings are selected to complete the group of ten constituents. If more than ten banks are identified by the previous process, the ten banks with the highest scores pursuant to the above scoring methodology are selected to comprise the group of ten constituents.
Social Networking Platforms. Companies operating social network platforms that enable individuals to lend or borrow without a bank serving as intermediary. This includes mobile banking, cash advances, remittances, and/or other forms of credit as part of a commerce ecosystem to support buyers, sellers or other customer groups.

Segment 2 Providers of Technology and Software Solutions: One category – 15%

Providers of Technology and Software Solutions. Companies that derive their annual revenues from technologies, software solutions or data analytics intended to evaluate, underwrite, fund, provide financing and payment services that facilitate access to and extension of credit so as to enable and facilitate the operations of peer-to-peer lending and digital banking platforms.

As of each reconstitution, the four categories represent the following percentages of the Index:

Peer-to-Peer Marketplace/Online Lenders – 60%, modified market capitalization weighted;
U.S. Financial Institutions Offering a Digital Banking Platform – 20%, fixed weighted with a maximum weight of up to 3%;
Social Networking Platforms – 5%, fixed weighted with a maximum weight of 1%; and
Providers of Technology and Software Solutions – 15%, modified market capitalization weighted.

See “Additional Information About the Fund’s Strategies and Risks.”

The Index is composed of common stocks and depositary receipts issued by small, mid or large capitalization issuers operating in developed or emerging markets. Emerging market countries include, but are not limited to, those considered to be developing by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation or one of the leading global investment banks. The security selection process relies on publicly available information and data to identify those companies with business operations that fall into one of the segments of the peer-to-peer securities based crowdfunding and digital lending ecosystem enumerated above. All companies included in the Index are listed and traded on a nationally recognized securities exchange located in the United States.

There is no limit as to the number of securities that can comprise the Index. As of January 1, 2021, the Index was comprised of 47 securities with a market capitalization range of approximately $6.9 million to $1.65 trillion. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Index also had significant exposure to U.S. and Chinese issuers. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted on a quarterly basis.

Concentration Policy. The Fund will not concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any industry or group of industries (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) except to the extent the Index upon which the Fund is based concentrates in an industry or a group of industries.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

LEND - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -12.8% 14.1% 90.65%
1 Yr N/A -47.4% 15.3% 100.00%
3 Yr N/A* -13.6% 17.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 11.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 15.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.2% 38.2% 97.32%
2021 N/A -15.6% 24.2% N/A
2020 N/A -16.2% 26.6% N/A
2019 N/A -24.2% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 12.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -43.8% 14.1% 89.93%
1 Yr N/A -47.4% 62.2% 100.00%
3 Yr N/A* -13.6% 17.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.3% 17.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 15.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.2% 38.1% 97.32%
2021 N/A -15.6% 24.2% N/A
2020 N/A -16.2% 26.6% N/A
2019 N/A -24.2% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -8.6% 12.9% N/A

LEND - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEND Category Low Category High LEND % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 M 398 K 34.6 B 99.09%
Number of Holdings 50 14 501 57.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 820 K 2.65 K 18.1 B 92.11%
Weighting of Top 10 69.82% 13.3% 84.7% 8.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LendingTree Inc 12.50%
  2. Lufax Holding Ltd 9.59%
  3. First American Government Obligations Fund 9.55%
  4. Affirm Holdings Inc 9.17%
  5. LendingClub Corp 6.62%
  6. Upstart Holdings Inc 6.02%
  7. Enova International Inc 4.75%
  8. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 4.65%
  9. Fiserv Inc 3.90%
  10. Global Payments Inc 3.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEND % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% 95.22% 107.75% 16.67%
Cash 		9.63% -8.24% 4.18% 83.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 85.09%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 75.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 84.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 85.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEND % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.37% 84.21%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 47.93% 3.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.95% 93.86%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.74% 6.14%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 16.10% 84.21%
Financial Services 		0.00% 15.86% 100.00% 88.60%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 6.18% 84.21%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 12.12% 7.02%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 84.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 11.40%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 83.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEND % Rank
US 		99.90% 0.00% 106.12% 78.95%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 97.31% 20.18%

LEND - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 11.45% 70.80%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.25% 45.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 26.42%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.34% N/A

Sales Fees

LEND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

LEND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 406.00% 74.47%

LEND - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEND Category Low Category High LEND % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.68% 91.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEND Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEND Category Low Category High LEND % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.76% 10.57% 91.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEND Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LEND - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2019

2.07

2.1%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2019

2.07

2.1%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2019

2.07

2.1%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 7.87 2.12

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×