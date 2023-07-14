Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$155 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.6
$18.19
$19.09

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

LDSF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    14250002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in a portfolio of U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that principally invest in income-generating securities that provide the Fund with an effective portfolio duration of three years or less. Duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt security as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on, among other factors, the weighted average timing of the debt security’s expected principal and interest payments. In general, duration represents the expected percentage change in the value of a security for an immediate 1% change in interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a three-year duration would be expected to drop by approximately 3% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates.In selecting the ETFs in which the Fund invests, First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor ("First Trust"), uses a disciplined process for reviewing the macroeconomic outlook, policy drivers and asset level analysis that inform portfolio construction and ongoing risk management. The process begins with a robust, top-down review of macroeconomic factors including monetary and fiscal policies, growth forecasts, trade and tax policies, global market views and current market valuations. The process combines these factors with disciplined bottom-up asset level analysis including views on rates, duration, credit, currency and current asset valuations. First Trust utilizes this process to evaluate the relative attractiveness of the various fixed income asset classes in an attempt to best position the Fund to take advantage of market trends and investment opportunities. Lastly, First Trust seeks to construct a portfolio that provides the target effective duration of three years or less while managing both interest rate risk and credit risk.A significant portion of the ETFs in which the Fund invests may be advised by First Trust. The Fund may invest in ETFs that invest principally in corporate bonds, floating rate loans and fixed-to-floating rate loans, senior loans, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid income securities (including convertible, contingent convertible and preferred securities), government debt and other fixed income securities. The securities to which the Fund may have exposure may be issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including both corporate and governmental issuers located in countries considered to be emerging markets. The Fund may also invest up to 40% of its net assets in ETFs that have exposure to U.S. corporate high yield securities (also known as “junk bonds”) and senior loans. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds issued by non-U.S. government and corporate issuers, including up to 10% of its net assets in ETFs holding debt of issuers located in countries considered to be emerging markets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in ETFs holding preferred securities and up to 10% of its net assets in ETFs holding convertible securities. The Fund may also invest in ETFs that hold asset-backed securities, covenant-lite loans, distressed securities, defaulted securities, derivatives, non-agency securities, repurchase agreements, restricted securities and when-issued, to-be-announced ("TBA") or delayed delivery securities.The Fund invests significantly in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF ("FSIG") and First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (“LMBS”). See below for a summary of FSIG's and LMBS’s principal investment strategies.FSIGFSIG’s primary investment objective is to deliver current income. Under normal market circumstances, FSIG seeks to achieve its objectives by investing at least 80% of its net assets in investment grade corporate debt securities. Corporate debt securities are debt obligations issued by businesses to finance their operations. Notes, bonds, loans, debentures and commercial paper are the most common types of corporate debt securities, with the primary differences being their maturities and secured or unsecured status. Corporate debt securities may have fixed or floating interest rates. The corporate debt securities in which FSIG may invest may include senior loans. FSIG will invest 80% its net assets in corporate debt securities that are, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., rated Baa3/BBB- or above) by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) rating such securities, or if unrated, debt securities determined by FSIG’s investment advisor to be of comparable quality. In the case of a split rating between one or more of the NRSROs, FSIG will consider the highest rating. For an unrated security to be considered investment grade, FSIG’s investment advisor will consider, at the time of purchase, whether such security is of comparable quality based on fundamental credit analysis of the unrated security and comparable securities that are rated by an NRSRO. Under normal market conditions, FSIG seeks to construct a portfolio that has a weighted average duration of +/- one year of the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond 1-5 Year Index. FSIG may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade, which are also known as high yield securities or “junk” bonds. Additional information regarding FSIG, including its prospectus and most recent annual report, is available without charge by visiting https://www.ftportfolios.com/retail/etf/etfsummary.aspx?Ticker=FSIG.LMBSLMBS’s primary investment objective is to generate current income and its secondary investment objective is to provide capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, LMBS seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 60% of its net assets in mortgage-related debt securities and other mortgage-related instruments (collectively, “Mortgage-Related Investments”). LMBS normally expects to invest in Mortgage-Related Investments tied to residential and commercial mortgages. Mortgage-Related Investments consist of: (1) residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); (2) commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); (3) stripped mortgage-backed securities (SMBS), which are mortgage-backed securities where mortgage payments are divided up between paying the loan’s principal and paying the loan’s interest; and (4) collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs) where they are divided into multiple classes with each class being entitled to a different share of the principal and/or interest payments received from the pool of underlying assets. Mortgage-Related Investments typically represent an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by banks and other financial institutions. The individual mortgage loans are packaged or “pooled” together for sale to investors. As the underlying mortgage loans are paid off, investors receive principal and interest payments. Mortgage-Related Investments may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate Mortgage-Related Investments (ARMS). LMBS limits its investments in Mortgage-Related Investments that are not issued or guaranteed by government entities to 20% of its net assets. LMBS targets an estimated effective duration of three (3) years or less. LMBS may also invest in mortgage dollar rolls, to-be-announced transactions and engage in short sales. LMBS may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade, which are also known as high yield securities or “junk” bonds. Additional information regarding LMBS, including its prospectus and most recent annual report, is available without charge by visiting www.ftportfolios.com/Retail/Etf/EtfFundNews.aspx?Ticker=LMBS.
Read More

LDSF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LDSF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -6.2% 3.8% 14.93%
1 Yr 1.1% -11.3% 2.9% 1.91%
3 Yr -0.9%* -6.1% 1.4% 4.80%
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.6% 3.2% 6.39%
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.6% 2.2% 5.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LDSF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -17.7% -2.5% 19.47%
2021 -0.1% -2.0% 2.2% 7.82%
2020 0.8% -2.8% 4.6% 32.34%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LDSF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.6% -6.2% 3.8% 96.18%
1 Yr -4.0% -11.3% 2.2% 95.14%
3 Yr 0.2%* -6.1% 4.5% 4.82%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LDSF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -17.7% -2.5% 19.47%
2021 -0.1% -2.0% 2.2% 7.82%
2020 0.8% -2.8% 4.6% 32.34%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

LDSF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LDSF Category Low Category High LDSF % Rank
Net Assets 155 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 85.44%
Number of Holdings 9 4 4919 94.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 272 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 45.31%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 1.7% 100.0% 0.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF 40.12%
  2. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF 24.76%
  3. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF 10.15%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF 9.98%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF 7.46%
  6. First Trust Tcw Unconstrained Plus Bond Etf 7.46%
  7. MSILF Treasury Portfolio 0.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LDSF % Rank
Bonds 		88.02% 49.71% 194.71% 82.99%
Cash 		9.91% -102.46% 39.20% 13.54%
Convertible Bonds 		2.03% 0.00% 27.71% 55.03%
Other 		0.03% -2.59% 10.19% 8.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 25.64% 19.10%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 51.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LDSF % Rank
Securitized 		56.48% 0.00% 97.27% 6.08%
Corporate 		31.14% 0.00% 100.00% 67.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.68% 0.00% 44.09% 25.52%
Government 		3.32% 0.00% 73.63% 84.55%
Derivative 		0.35% 0.00% 45.97% 14.06%
Municipal 		0.03% 0.00% 17.46% 50.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LDSF % Rank
US 		79.45% 0.00% 165.96% 55.56%
Non US 		8.57% 0.00% 72.71% 75.17%

LDSF - Expenses

Operational Fees

LDSF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 19.98% 38.74%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.19% 18.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LDSF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LDSF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LDSF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 3.15%

LDSF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LDSF Category Low Category High LDSF % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.04% 0.00% 11.01% 1.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LDSF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LDSF Category Low Category High LDSF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.85% -1.27% 4.98% 13.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LDSF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LDSF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

William Housey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

William A. Housey, CFA, was born in 1973. Mr. Housey earned a B.S. in Finance from Eastern Illinois University and an M.B.A. in Finance and Management & Strategy from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business. Mr. Housey joined First Trust Advisors L.P. in 2010 as Senior Portfolio Manager for the Leveraged Finance Investment Team and has over 22 years of investment experience having held various positions in portfolio management and research. Mr. Housey is responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios, principally focusing on below investment-grade credit.

Steve Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Mr. Steven Collins, CFA, is Vice President, Fixed Income Research, and is responsible for selecting and monitoring Unit Investment Trusts (UITs) consisting of both single and multiple fixed income asset types as well as equity UITs. Mr. Collins is a member of the First Trust Strategic Model Investment Committee. He is also a member of a Fixed Income Sub-Committee providing credit analysis for the banking sector including our securities lending and derivatives counterparties. Mr. Collins is also a member of the 22e4 Liquidity Committee and is the Chairman of the UIT 22e-4 Liquidity Committee. Mr. Collins joined FTA in 2007, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. Mr. Collins received a B.S. in Industrial Technology from Illinois State University and an M.B.A from DePaul University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

