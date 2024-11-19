Home
Name

As of 11/19/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF

LDRH | ETF

$24.99

$2 M

0.00%

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$24.92
$25.03

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LDRH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock-advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

div style="margin-top: 3pt;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"The Fund is a fund of funds and seeks to /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"track the investment results of the /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"BlackRock iBonds/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 7pt; position: relative; top: -2pt;"®/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;" 1-5 Year High Yield /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"and Income Ladder Index (the /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"“/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Underlying Index/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"”/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"). The Underlying /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Index is composed exclusively of /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"underlying iShares iBonds High Yield /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"and Income ETFs (/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"“/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"iBonds ETFs/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"”/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;" or /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"“/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Underlying Funds/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"”/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;") (as determined by /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"BlackRock Index Service, LLC (the /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"“/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Index Provider/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"”/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;") that themselves seek /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"investment results corresponding to /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"their own underlying indexes. The Fund /span/div div style="line-height: 10.45pt; text-align: left;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"invests primarily in the Underlying /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Funds and cash and cash equivalents, /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"including shares of money market funds /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"advised by BFA or its affiliates /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"(/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"“/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"BlackRock Cash Funds/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"”/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;")./span/div div style="margin-top: 4pt;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"The Fund seeks to track the investment /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"results of the Underlying Index that /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"provides exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated,/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;" high-yield and other /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"income generating corporate bonds /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"spanning five consecutive maturity /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"years. The Underlying Index obtains this /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"exposure by holding iShares/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 7pt; position: relative; top: -2pt;"®/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;" iBonds/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 7pt; position: relative; top: -2pt;"®/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt; line-height: 10.45pt;" /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"ETFs as constituents./span/div div style="margin-top: 4pt;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"The Underlying Index is reconstituted /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"and rebalanced annually on the last /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"business day in June of each year. /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Constituents for the Underlying Index /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"are limited to the iBonds High Yield and /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Income ETFs associated with the asset /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"class of the Underlying Index. On the /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"reconstitution date the iBonds ETF with /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"the nearest maturity is removed from /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"the Underlying Index and the iBonds ETF /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"with a five-year maturity is included /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"(based on the Index Provider's eligibility /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"criteria) - providing a rolling five-year /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated, /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"generating corporate high yield and /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"income bonds. If an iBonds ETF is not /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"available for a given maturity year within /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"the five-year range, the Underlying Index /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"will hold fewer iBonds ETF constituents. /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"On the rebalance date, each index /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"constituent is assigned equal weighting. /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"However, for the one-year period after /span/div div style="line-height: 10.45pt; text-align: left;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"each rebalance date, changes in ETF /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"prices may cause Underlying Index /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"constituent weights to drift. At the next /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"annual rebalance constituent weights /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"will be realigned./span/div div style="margin-top: 4pt;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"BFA uses an indexing approach to try to /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"achieve the Fund’s investment /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"objective. Unlike many investment /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"companies, the Fund does not try to /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"“/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"beat/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"”/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;" the index it tracks and does not /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"seek temporary defensive positions /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"when markets decline or appear /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"overvalued./span/div div style="margin-top: 4pt;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Indexing may eliminate the chance that /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"the Fund will substantially outperform /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"the Underlying Index but also may /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"reduce some of the risks of active /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"management, such as poor security /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"selection. Indexing seeks to achieve /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"lower costs and better after-tax /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"performance by aiming to keep portfolio /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"turnover low in comparison to actively /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"managed investment companies./span/div div style="margin-top: 4pt;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"BFA uses a representative sampling /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"indexing strategy to manage the Fund /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"and the Underlying Funds. /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"“/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Representative sampling/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"”/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;" is an /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"indexing strategy that involves investing /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"in a representative sample of securities /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"that collectively has an investment /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"profile similar to that of an applicable /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"underlying index. The securities /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"selected are expected to have, in the /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"aggregate, investment characteristics /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"(based on factors such as market value /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"and industry weightings), fundamental /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"characteristics (such as return /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"variability, duration (/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt; font-style: italic;"i.e./spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;", a security's /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"price sensitivity to a change in interest /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"rates), maturity or credit ratings and /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"yield) and liquidity measures similar to /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"those of an applicable underlying index. /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"The Fund or each Underlying Fund may /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"or may not hold all of the securities in /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"the applicable Underlying Index./span/div div style="line-height: 10.45pt; text-align: left;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"The Fund seeks to achieve its /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"investment objective by investing, under /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"normal circumstances, at least 80% of /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"its net assets, plus the amount of any /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"borrowings for investment purposes, in /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"component securities and instruments /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"in the Fund’s Underlying Index and/or /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"bonds included in the underlying index /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"of the Underlying Funds. Cash and cash /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"equivalent investments associated with /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"a derivative position will be treated as /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"part of that position for the purposes of /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"calculating the percentage of /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"investments included in the Underlying /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Index. The Fund seeks to track the /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"investment results of the Underlying /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Index before fees and expenses of the /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Fund./span/div div style="margin-top: 4pt;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"The Fund may lend securities /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"representing up to one-third of the value /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"of the Fund's total assets (including the /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"value of any collateral received)./span/div div style="margin-top: 4pt;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"The Underlying Index is sponsored by /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"the Index Provider, which is an affiliated /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"person of the Fund and of BFA, the /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Fund’s investment adviser. The Index /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Provider determines the composition /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"and relative weightings of the securities /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"in the Underlying Index and publishes /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"information regarding the market value /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"of the Underlying Index./span/div div style="margin-top: 4pt;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt; font-weight: bold;"Industry Concentration Policy./spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;" The /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"Fund will concentrate its investments /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"(/spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt; font-style: italic;"i.e./spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;", hold 25% or more of its total /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"assets) in a particular industry or group /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"of industries to approximately the same /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"extent that the Underlying Index is /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"concentrated. For purposes of this /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"limitation, securities of the U.S. /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"government (including its agencies and /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"instrumentalities), repurchase /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"agreements collateralized by U.S. /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"government securities, and securities of /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"state or municipal governments and /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"their political subdivisions are not /span/div div style="line-height: 10.45pt; text-align: left;"span style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"considered to be issued by members of /spanspan style="color: #000000; font-family: arial; font-size: 8.55pt;"any industry./span/div
Read More

LDRH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LDRH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LDRH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LDRH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LDRH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

LDRH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LDRH Category Low Category High LDRH % Rank
Net Assets 2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LDRH % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

LDRH - Expenses

Operational Fees

LDRH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LDRH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LDRH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LDRH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LDRH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LDRH Category Low Category High LDRH % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LDRH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LDRH Category Low Category High LDRH % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LDRH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LDRH - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

