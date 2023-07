patient, long-term growth investors, which means we will often hold through earnings setbacks that we believe are short-term in nature as long as the fundamentals indicate that a resumption in earnings growth is probable.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in securities of companies that use innovative technologies or ideas to gain advantage over competitors. The Fund expects to invest principally in large capitalization equity securities that are traded on U.S. securities exchanges. The Fund expects to invest principally in equity securities that are traded on U.S. securities exchanges. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), rights and warrants, and may include securities of companies that are offered pursuant to an initial public offering (“IPO”). From time to time, the Fund may be invested significantly in securities of companies in the same economic sector. For example, as of April 30, 2022, 36.11% of the Predecessor Fund’s net assets were invested in securities within the information technology sector.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging markets.

The Fund’s investment process is “bottom up” and focused on superior security selection. The investment team utilizes a three-component process that includes top-down macroeconomic analysis, fundamental research and technical analysis. For a stock to be eligible for portfolio inclusion, it must pass all three independent components of this process.

1) Macroeconomic analysis – To aid in security selection, the Advisor begins by analyzing macroeconomic factors including, but not limited to, trends in real gross domestic product (“GDP”) growth, short and long-term interest rates, yield curve, inflation, U.S. Federal Reserve Board actions, productivity gains and corporate cash flow.

2) Fundamental analysis – Investment ideas are generated utilizing the Advisor’s proprietary ranking and screening tool which assigns a score, based on a number of factors, to a broad universe of stocks, giving the Advisor an advantage when evaluating new opportunities. Factors considered include, but are not limited to, market expansion opportunities, market dominance and/or pricing power, a strong balance sheet, and significant barriers to entry ( e.g., obstacles that prevent a company from easily entering the market or industry, such as dominant market share, proprietary software, patents, or brand loyalty).

3) Technical Analysis – An evaluation that examines a stock’s price behavior and chart patterns to determine an uptrend or downtrend. Other factors considered include, but are not limited to, relative performance as compared to the peer group and the overall market, historically significant price patterns, overbought and oversold levels and support and resistance levels. “Support” occurs where a downtrend is expected to pause due to a concentration of demand, and “resistance” occurs where an uptrend is expected to pause, due to a concentration of supply.

The Advisor may sell a position when it no longer qualifies for purchase under at least two of the three independent components.