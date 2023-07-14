Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
33.1%
1 yr return
30.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$62.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
66.3%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund seeks to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index with a portfolio of 15 to 30 stocks. The adviser employs a bottom-up fundamental investment process to select stocks in companies that, in its view, demonstrate potential for sustainable competitive advantages, visible reinvestment opportunities, and have experienced management teams. These companies have the potential for consistent revenue and free cash flow growth, high profitability, strong balance sheets and attractive valuations compared to their peers, although each individual holding may not have all of these qualities. No holding typically is more than 20% of the Fund’s portfolio and 60% of the Fund’s portfolio generally is comprised of equity securities issued by companies with capitalization in excess of $10 billion. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in equity securities.
The adviser uses fundamental research and quantitative screening to identify companies that meet the adviser’s criteria set forth above. Quantitative screening metrics may include, but are not limited to, revenue growth, free cash flow growth, return on equity, return on invested capital, interest coverage ratio, net debt to EBITDA, enterprise value to EBITDA, and free cash flow yield. Because of its focused investment strategy, the Fund is non-diversified, meaning that the Fund invests a greater percentage of its assets in significantly fewer securities than a diversified fund.
The Fund’s holdings are regularly reviewed by the investment team to determine which holdings have the best return/risk potential. A position is sold when the portfolio managers, with the assistance of the investment team’s analysis, determine that the perceived reward for owning the security no longer outpaces the perceived risk, selling the position is necessary to make room for a perceived better position, there is a change in the position’s initial thesis or the position’s weighting approaches 20% of the Fund’s holdings.
The co-portfolio managers also consider environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process. These factors include, but are not limited to (1) environmental indicators such as resources, emissions and innovation, (2) social indicators such as employees, stakeholders, products and services, and (3) governance indicators such as management, incentives, transparency and responsibility to stakeholders. When applicable, the portfolio managers and co-portfolio managers will consider these ESG factors when selecting portfolio investments.
|Period
|LCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.1%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|22.93%
|1 Yr
|30.7%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|3.20%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|53.60%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|61.81%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|79.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|25.26%
|2021
|N/A
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|LCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-31.1%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|99.67%
|1 Yr
|-23.7%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|98.85%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LCG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|25.18%
|2021
|N/A
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|LCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCG % Rank
|Net Assets
|62.6 M
|189 K
|222 B
|89.15%
|Number of Holdings
|22
|2
|3509
|97.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.3 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|89.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|66.34%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|1.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCG % Rank
|Stocks
|99.91%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|9.89%
|Cash
|0.09%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|89.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|51.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|55.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|48.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|47.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCG % Rank
|Technology
|34.31%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|58.37%
|Financial Services
|20.84%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|4.04%
|Industrials
|16.61%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|2.80%
|Healthcare
|8.54%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|87.72%
|Real Estate
|7.77%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|0.91%
|Communication Services
|6.80%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|79.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.13%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|96.46%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|64.72%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|76.50%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|92.58%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|85.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCG % Rank
|US
|88.75%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|81.70%
|Non US
|11.16%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|7.91%
|LCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|85.56%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|40.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|LCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|37.34%
|LCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|55.05%
|LCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.14%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|35.94%
|LCG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 26, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Colin R. Ducharme, CFA®, Executive Director, joined the CHOICE Asset Management team of BB&T Scott & Stringfellow in 2011. In January 2013, the CHOICE team integrated with Sterling Capital Management and was renamed as the firm’s Equity Opportunities Group. Colin has investment experience since 2004 and is an equity portfolio manager. Prior to joining Sterling, he was a vice president at Chase Investment Counsel, an independent registered investment advisor. Colin received his B.A. in Physics from the University of Virginia, and his M.B.A. and S.M. in Materials Science and Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a licensed CPA and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 26, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Jeremy M. Lopez, CFA®, Director, Sterling Capital Management LLC. Mr. Lopez joined Sterling Capital Management LLC in 2016 and has investment experience since 1997. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked as an equity research analyst at Herndon Capital Management and Wells Capital Management. Jeremy received his B.A. in Economics from Wheaton College and his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
