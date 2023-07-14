Home
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF

LCG | Active ETF

$26.41

$62.6 M

0.00%

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

33.1%

1 yr return

30.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$62.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

66.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.4
$18.11
$26.41

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF

LCG | Active ETF

$26.41

$62.6 M

0.00%

0.59%

LCG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -31.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 26, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2525000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Colin Ducharme

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund seeks to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index with a portfolio of 15 to 30 stocks. The adviser employs a bottom-up fundamental investment process to select stocks in companies that, in its view, demonstrate potential for sustainable competitive advantages, visible reinvestment opportunities, and have experienced management teams. These companies have the potential for consistent revenue and free cash flow growth, high profitability, strong balance sheets and attractive valuations compared to their peers, although each individual holding may not have all of these qualities. No holding typically is more than 20% of the Fund’s portfolio and 60% of the Fund’s portfolio generally is comprised of equity securities issued by companies with capitalization in excess of $10 billion. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in equity securities.

The adviser uses fundamental research and quantitative screening to identify companies that meet the adviser’s criteria set forth above. Quantitative screening metrics may include, but are not limited to, revenue growth, free cash flow growth, return on equity, return on invested capital, interest coverage ratio, net debt to EBITDA, enterprise value to EBITDA, and free cash flow yield. Because of its focused investment strategy, the Fund is non-diversified, meaning that the Fund invests a greater percentage of its assets in significantly fewer securities than a diversified fund.

The Fund’s holdings are regularly reviewed by the investment team to determine which holdings have the best return/risk potential. A position is sold when the portfolio managers, with the assistance of the investment team’s analysis, determine that the perceived reward for owning the security no longer outpaces the perceived risk, selling the position is necessary to make room for a perceived better position, there is a change in the position’s initial thesis or the position’s weighting approaches 20% of the Fund’s holdings.

The co-portfolio managers also consider environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process. These factors include, but are not limited to (1) environmental indicators such as resources, emissions and innovation, (2) social indicators such as employees, stakeholders, products and services, and (3) governance indicators such as management, incentives, transparency and responsibility to stakeholders. When applicable, the portfolio managers and co-portfolio managers will consider these ESG factors when selecting portfolio investments.

Read More

LCG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.1% -41.7% 65.2% 22.93%
1 Yr 30.7% -45.6% 77.3% 3.20%
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.6% 28.4% 53.60%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 61.81%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 79.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.9% 81.6% 25.26%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -31.1% -41.7% 65.2% 99.67%
1 Yr -23.7% -45.6% 77.3% 98.85%
3 Yr N/A* -41.6% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.9% 81.6% 25.18%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

LCG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCG Category Low Category High LCG % Rank
Net Assets 62.6 M 189 K 222 B 89.15%
Number of Holdings 22 2 3509 97.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.3 M -1.37 M 104 B 89.20%
Weighting of Top 10 66.34% 11.4% 116.5% 1.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ADYEN NV-UNSPON 9.55%
  2. COSTAR GROUP INC 8.44%
  3. SP GLOBAL INC 8.38%
  4. MASTERCARD INC-A 7.07%
  5. IDEXX LABS 6.36%
  6. HUBSPOT INC 4.74%
  7. VEEVA SYSTEMS-A 4.65%
  8. AMAZON.COM INC 4.60%
  9. SHOPIFY INC - A 4.53%
  10. CASELLA WASTE 4.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCG % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 50.26% 104.50% 9.89%
Cash 		0.09% -10.83% 49.73% 89.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 51.85%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 55.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 48.64%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 47.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCG % Rank
Technology 		34.31% 0.00% 65.70% 58.37%
Financial Services 		20.84% 0.00% 43.06% 4.04%
Industrials 		16.61% 0.00% 30.65% 2.80%
Healthcare 		8.54% 0.00% 39.76% 87.72%
Real Estate 		7.77% 0.00% 16.05% 0.91%
Communication Services 		6.80% 0.00% 66.40% 79.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.13% 0.00% 62.57% 96.46%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 64.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 76.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 92.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 85.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCG % Rank
US 		88.75% 34.69% 100.00% 81.70%
Non US 		11.16% 0.00% 54.22% 7.91%

LCG - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 20.29% 85.56%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 40.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

LCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 37.34%

LCG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCG Category Low Category High LCG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 55.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCG Category Low Category High LCG % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.14% -6.13% 1.75% 35.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LCG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Colin Ducharme

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 26, 2020

1.76

1.8%

Colin R. Ducharme, CFA®, Executive Director, joined the CHOICE Asset Management team of BB&T Scott & Stringfellow in 2011. In January 2013, the CHOICE team integrated with Sterling Capital Management and was renamed as the firm’s Equity Opportunities Group. Colin has investment experience since 2004 and is an equity portfolio manager. Prior to joining Sterling, he was a vice president at Chase Investment Counsel, an independent registered investment advisor. Colin received his B.A. in Physics from the University of Virginia, and his M.B.A. and S.M. in Materials Science and Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a licensed CPA and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Jeremy Lopez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 26, 2020

1.76

1.8%

Jeremy M. Lopez, CFA®, Director, Sterling Capital Management LLC. Mr. Lopez joined Sterling Capital Management LLC in 2016 and has investment experience since 1997. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked as an equity research analyst at Herndon Capital Management and Wells Capital Management. Jeremy received his B.A. in Economics from Wheaton College and his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

