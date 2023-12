The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. publicly listed private equity companies. The Fund defines “listed private equity companies” as Leverage Finance Providers (as defined below) and Buyout Firms, Sponsors, and Asset Managers (as defined below) (collectively, “Listed Private Equity Companies”) that are listed and traded on a U.S. national securities exchange. Leverage Finance Providers include Business Development Companies (BDCs), finance companies, and direct lenders. Buyout Firms, Sponsors, and Asset Managers include companies whose principal business is to invest in or lend capital to privately held companies. The strategies these Listed Private Equity Companies use when investing in, lending capital to, or providing services to privately held companies may be characterized generally as follows: buyouts or leveraged buyouts, venture capital, special situations, growth investments and private infrastructure. The Sub-Adviser excludes banks, real estate-focused companies and/or real estate investment trusts from the Fund’s investment universe.

When selecting investments, White Wolf Capital Advisors, LLC, the sub-adviser to the Fund (“White Wolf” or the “Sub-Adviser”), expects to evaluate a company’s credit performance and risk level, potential changes in the company’s earnings and dividend levels, the impact of changes in interest rates on the company, and differences among various companies in leverage and balance sheet structures. The Sub-Adviser may also consider a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, and capital policies when selecting investments for the Fund. This strategy seeks to provide investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to a diversified basket of liquid assets with meaningful current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

Generally, the Sub-Adviser intends to allocate the Fund’s assets among investments in Listed Private Equity Companies as follows: 40% to 60% of the Fund’s net assets invested in Leverage Finance Providers; and the remaining 40% to 60% of the Fund’s net assets invested in Buyout Firms, Sponsors, and Asset Managers. The foregoing portfolio allocation policy may be changed based on the Sub-Adviser’s view of the markets. It is anticipated that the Fund will hold 25 to 40 Listed Private Equity Companies within the portfolio. The Sub-Adviser will actively monitor the Fund’s portfolio and expects to rebalance the Fund’s portfolio at least quarterly. The Fund’s investments in Listed Private Equity Companies may be classified as small-, mid- or large- capitalization investments.

The Sub-Adviser’s security selection process applies a number of both qualitative and quantitative criteria to help identify the best investment opportunities from the Fund’s investment universe. With respect to qualitative selection criteria, the securities that fit the description above represent the entire universe of securities taken into consideration. The quantitative factors employed by the Sub-Adviser when selecting investments for the Fund focus on the following factors: liquidity, income, volatility, and value. When considering an investment’s liquidity, the Sub-Adviser analyzes, among other things, an investment’s market capitalization and the impact that has on its liquidity. Generally, companies with larger capitalization tend to have greater liquidity. The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large capitalization companies as long as they satisfy the Sub-Adviser’s liquidity standards. Next, the Sub-Adviser analyzes a company’s volatility (i.e., the extent to which a company’s stock price moves up or down in relation to the overall market) seeking those companies that tend to be less volatile than the overall market. The Sub-Adviser then considers a company’s dividend yield, seeking those investments that provide the Fund with attractive current income. Lastly, the Sub-Adviser will analyze a company’s price/earnings ratio, looking for those investment opportunities that provide upside potential (i.e., those that have a low price-to-earnings ratio). The Sub-Adviser’s value-oriented approach is designed to identify investments that provide current income, low volatility, and the potential for capital appreciation.

The Fund concentrates ( i.e. , invests more than 25% of its total assets) in securities of companies in the financial services industry or group of related industries.